Connecticut lawmakers vote to allow people to use deadly force as the bear population grows
Connecticut lawmakers have voted to take steps to protect people from the state’s growing bear population. But they have stopped far short of a bear hunt and restrictions on people unintentionally feeding the hungry animals. The legislation cleared the House of Representatives on a 115-32 vote on Friday after passing the Senate and now heads to the governor's desk. It explicitly allows someone to use deadly force to kill a bear if they reasonably believe it’s inflicting or about to inflict great bodily harm to a person, a pet or is entering an occupied building. Reports of bears interacting with humans have become commonplace in Connecticut.
Companies reach $1.18 billion deal to resolve claims from 'forever chemicals' water contamination
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Three chemical manufacturing companies have reached a deal to resolve complaints of polluting many U.S. drinking water systems with compounds known as PFAS. DuPont and spinoff companies Chemours and Corteva said Friday they'll create a $1.18 billion fund that could compensate thousands of public water systems. PFAS chemicals are used widely in nonstick and water-resistant products, as well as some firefighting foams. Many water providers have sued the three DuPont companies and others that made or used the compounds. A federal judge must approve the settlement before it takes effect.
Man cleared in hunters' killings after 21 years in prison seeks $1M from Michigan
DETROIT (AP) — A man who spent nearly 21 years in prison for the deaths of two Michigan hunters has filed a lawsuit seeking $1 million for wrongful convictions. Jeff Titus filed the suit Friday, just a day after a prosecutor dropped murder charges against him and ruled out a second trial. Titus’ convictions were thrown out in February based on newly discovered evidence. His lawyer, Wolf Mueller, says it’s a key threshold to get compensation from the state. Earlier this year, authorities acknowledged that Titus’ rights were violated in 2002 when his trial attorney wasn’t given a police file with details about another suspect. That suspect was serial killer Thomas Dillon of Ohio, who targeted hunters and others outdoors.
Brazil's prosecutors block zipline construction at Rio's iconic Sugarloaf Mountain
BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Prosecutors in Brazil have blocked a decision to authorize the installment of ziplines at Rio de Janeiro's iconic Sugarloaf Mountain, claiming they will damage the environment around one of the United Nations world’s heritage sites. The zipline’s four steel lines would run 755 meters (almost 2,500 feet) over the forest between Sugarloaf and Urca Hill, and riders would reach speeds of 100 kph (62 mph). Inauguration was scheduled for the second half of this year, and an online petition to halt work was signed by almost 11,000 people.
Hawaii allows more concealed carry after US Supreme Court ruling, but bans guns in most places
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii Gov. Josh Green has signed legislation that will allow more people to carry concealed firearms. At the same time, the measure prohibits people from taking guns to a wide range of places, including beaches, hospitals, stadiums, bars that serve alcohol and movie theaters. Private businesses allowing guns will have to post a sign to that effect. The legal overhaul comes in response to a U.S. Supreme Court ruling from last year that expanded gun rights by saying Americans have a right to carry firearms in public for self-defense. New York and New Jersey adopted similar laws last year that quickly met legal challenges that are making their way through federal courts.
Money laundering trial ends for former Panamanian President Ricardo Martinelli
PANAMA CITY (AP) — The trial of former Panamanian President Ricardo Martinelli and 14 others for alleged money laundering related to their purchase of a publishing company concluded Friday, starting the clock on the 30 days the judge has to issue a verdict. Martinelli, a 71-year-old supermarket magnate who hopes to seek re-election next year, had back surgery the week before the trial started and was not present. The case, known locally as “New Business,” dates back to 2017 and concerns the 2010 purchase of a publishing company that owns national newspapers.
Why are people in Britain talking about Boris Johnson’s WhatsApp messages?
LONDON (AP) — Critics accuse the British administration of running “government by WhatsApp” due to the popularity of the messaging app with politicians and officials. So it feels inevitable that a tussle over WhatsApp messages is at the heart of Britain’s official inquiry into how the country handled the COVID-19 pandemic. Thousands of messages exchanged between then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson and government ministers, aides and officials form key evidence for the investigation chaired by retired judge Heather Hallett. The Conservative government is now led by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. It wants to be able to edit the messages before handing them over. The government says some are personal and irrelevant to the inquiry.
What to stream this weekend: Foo Fighters, 'The Idol,' LeBron James and 'American Gladiators' doc
This week’s new entertainment releases include an album from Foo Fighters and some lost songs by the late Kenny Rogers, a new gritty HBO series from “Euphoria” creator Sam Levinson called “The Idol” starring Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd. LeBron James’s origin story is dramatized in the film “Shooting Stars” and ESPN’s award-winning “30 for 30” series returns with “The American Gladiators Documentary,” a two-part film examining the history of the former syndicated reality-competition show. There's also a release of Bob Dylan re-recordings of old songs that will have fans
Churchill Downs moves meet to Ellis Park to examine protocols following 12 horse deaths
Churchill Downs will suspend racing operations on Wednesday and move the remainder of its spring meet to Ellis Park to conduct a “top-to-bottom” review of safety and surface protocols in the wake of 12 horse fatalities the past month at the home of the Kentucky Derby. A release stated that no single factor has been identified as a potential cause for the fatalities or pattern detected, but it decided to relocate the meet “in an abundance of caution.”
Retired Phoenix police officer in landmark Miranda rights case dies at 87
PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Police Department says the arresting officer in the landmark Miranda rights case has died at age 87. The department said Friday that retired Police Capt. Carroll Cooley died on May 29 of an unspecified illness. He was the arresting officer in the case partially responsible for the Supreme Court’s ruling that now requires suspects to be read their rights. Information about services and survivors was not immediately available. Cooley in 1963 arrested Ernesto Miranda on charges of kidnapping and rape. The Supreme Court overturned Miranda's conviction, which depended on a written confession. He was tried again and convicted without the confession.
