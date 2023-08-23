Spain soccer coach faces scrutiny for touching a female assistant on the chest while celebrating
MADRID (AP) — The coach of Spain’s Women’s World Cup champion soccer team is facing scrutiny after footage emerged showing him touching the chest area of a female assistant while celebrating the only goal of the final. Jorge Vilda was celebrating with three of his assistants when his hand made contact with the chest of the woman. She was wearing a coat. The incident comes amid a national uproar against the president of the Spanish soccer federation after he kissed a player on the lips without her consent during the award ceremony after the 1-0 victory over England.
Dollar Tree and Family Dollar agree to take steps to improve worker safety at the bargain stores
NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. regulators have announced a settlement with the company that runs Dollar Tree and Family Dollar aimed at improving worker safety at thousands of the bargain stores across the country. Labor Department officials cited issues at the stores including blocked exits, unsafe storage of materials and improper access to fire extinguishers and electrical panels. The department says that the chains operated by Dollar Tree Inc. are required make changes to correct within two years violations cited by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. Dollar Tree and Family Dollar have also agreed to pay $1.35 million in penalties to settle existing contested and open inspections of similar alleged violations — and face hefty violations for any future offenses.
Digital clones and Vocaloids may be popular in Japan. Elsewhere, they could get lost in translation
TOKYO (AP) — Kazutaka Yonekura dreams of a world where everyone will have their very own digital “clone,” an online avatar that's updated in real time with information about a person's tastes and habits. His startup is developing a digital double that can be used, for example, by a company recruiter to carry out preliminary job interviews, or by a physician to screen patients ahead of checkups. INCS toenter Co., another Tokyo-based startup, has been successful with so-called Vocaloids — computerized music simulating a singer' voice, often with manga-like characters as visuals. But while such technology may be popular in a nation that gave the world Pokemon, karaoke and Hello Kitty, Yonekura and others wonder if it will translate overseas.
Spotless arrival: Rare giraffe without coat pattern is born at Tennessee zoo
A giraffe born without spots at a northeastern Tennessee zoo may be plain, but she's anything but ordinary. The female reticulated giraffe was born July 31 at the family-owned Brights Zoo in Limestone, a rural community in northeastern Tennessee. David Bright, one of the zoo’s owners, says the plain brown animal is a rarity: Research found another giraffe that was born without a pattern in Tokyo in 1972 and two others before that. He says the zoo's operators typically don't post about its babies, but they hope the attention helps conservation efforts for the declining numbers of giraffes in the wild. The zoo is asking the public to help pick a name for the animal.
MLK's dream for America is one of the stars of the 60th anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington
WASHINGTON (AP) — The last part of the speech took less time to deliver than it takes to boil an egg, but “I Have A Dream” is one of American history’s most famous orations and most inspiring. Martin Luther King Jr. began by speaking of poverty, segregation and discrimination and how the nation had reneged on its promise of equality for Black Americans. If anyone remembers that dystopian beginning, they don’t talk about it. As participants prepare to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington, that five-minute piece of King’s 16-minute address is the star of that day and the measuring stick of the nation’s progress. The question is how did that memorable piece of the speech come to be?
Rescuers save 8 people trapped in cable car dangling above canyon in Pakistan
PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Army commandos using helicopters and a makeshift chairlift rescued eight people from a broken cable car as it dangled hundreds of meters (feet) above a canyon in Pakistan. Authorities said the rescues were completed late Tuesday in a remote, mountainous part of the country. The six children and two adults became trapped when a cable snapped while they were crossing a river canyon. The children were on their way to school. The Pakistani prime minister congratulated rescuers for the success. The dramatic effort transfixed the country for hours as Pakistanis crowded around televisions in offices, shops, restaurants and hospitals.
Serena Williams gives birth to second child, a daughter
Serena Williams says she has given birth to a baby girl almost exactly a year after her last match as a tennis star. Williams posted on Instagram a picture of herself, her husband, newborn Adira River Ohanian and the family's first child. Adira is the second child and second daughter for the 41-year-old Williams and her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. Their first, Olympia, was born in 2017. Williams won 23 Grand Slam singles titles during a career that transcended her sport. She revealed at the Met Gala in May that she was pregnant.
Ex-New York police chief who once led Gilgo Beach probe charged with soliciting sex in park
NEW YORK (AP) — A former suburban New York police chief who once led the Gilgo Beach killings investigation and later went to prison for beating a suspect has been arrested again after authorities say he attempted to engage in sex with an undercover ranger at a Long Island park. James Burke was Suffolk County’s police chief from 2012 to 2015. He was arrested Tuesday at a park in Farmingville after exposing himself and telling the park ranger he was interested in oral sex. That's according to an arrest report obtained by the Associated Press. Burke’s lawyer in his previous case died last year. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf regarding Tuesday’s arrest.
Father of NFL cornerback Caleb Farley killed in explosion at North Carolina home
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (AP) — The father of Tennessee Titans cornerback Caleb Farley has died in an explosion that destroyed the NFL player’s home and left another person injured. First responders who were called to the house around midnight found one victim alive leaving the collapsed structure. A county fire marshal later recovered the body of the cornerback’s father Robert M. Farley from the debris. The person who was injured was taken to a hospital in Charlotte. The Titans player was not home at the time of the explosion. Titans coach Mike Vrabel has said the team will do everything possible to support Farley as he grieves for his father.
Spain's acting prime minister criticizes federation head for kissing player from World Cup champs
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain’s acting prime minister has greeted the country's Women’s World Cup champions at the presidential palace in Madrid and slammed the head of the Spanish soccer federation for kissing a team member on the lips without her consent. Pedro Sánchez announced that the team members will be awarded Spain’s golden medal of sports achievement in honor of their victory. Sánchez then joined the growing criticism of the unsolicited kiss given by Spanish soccer federation president Luis Rubiales to a player following Sunday's final in Australia. Late Tuesday, the Spanish soccer federation announced it will hold an emergency meeting of its general assembly on Friday. It is unclear if Rubiales can maintain the backing of the leaders of Spain’s regional soccer organizations.
