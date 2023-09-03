For at least a day, all the world is 'Margaritaville' in homage to Jimmy Buffett
KEY WEST, Florida (AP) — From Key West, Florida, and beyond, the world became an extension of Jimmy Buffett's musical kingdom of “Margaritaville.” With the passing of the beach-bum balladeer at the age of 76, legions of his fans are celebrating the music he left behind. Buffett’s eponymous hit song has long been the anthem of Florida’s Key West, where Buffett once lived and built his enduring legacyr. The community there planned a remembrance Sunday along Duval Street, home to some of Key West’s most well-known eateries and music venues, including the Chart Room where Buffett sang early in his career. Dozens of fans gathered at a Margaritaville restaurant in New York City to honor Buffett.
Jimmy Buffett's laid-back party vibe created adoring 'Parrotheads' and success beyond music
Jimmy Buffett celebrated slackers before the word existed, even though he was hardly one himself. “Wastin' away again in Margaritaville” went the chorus to his most famous song, which became an international singalong. But Buffett was actually an astute, ambitious, aggressive businessman. A statement posted to Buffett’s official website and social media pages announced his passing on Friday at age 76 but did not say where he died or give a cause of death. Behind the laid-back exterior, Buffett was an admitted workaholic. He expanded into novels, nightclubs and many other ventures. The title of Buffett’s most popular song showed up on restaurants, clothing, booze and casinos.
AI project imagines adult faces of children who disappeared during Argentina's military dictatorship
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — If a baby was taken from their parents four decades ago during Argentina’s military dictatorship, what would that person look like today? Argentine publicist Santiago Barros has been trying to answer that question to help people make contact with missing relatives. Barros uses artificial intelligence to create images of what the children of parents who disappeared during the dictatorship might look like as adults. The project is not aimed at replacing the task of identifying grandchildren headed by the Grandmothers of Plaza de Mayo through DNA testing, the only valid identification method so far. But Barros says it seeks to stir the conscience of those over 46 who have doubts about their origins.
India's moon rover completes its walk. Scientists analyzing data looking for signs of frozen water
NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s space mission says the moon rover has completed its walk on the lunar surface and been put into sleep mode less than two weeks after its historic landing near the lunar south pole. The Indian Space Research Organization said late Saturday the rover is now safely parked because daylight on that part of the moon is nearing an end. There was no word from the space agency on the outcome of its searches for signs of frozen water on the lunar surface. It said earlier this week that the moon rover confirmed the presence of sulfur and detected several other elements near the lunar south pole. The rover solar panel is oriented to receive the light at the next sunrise expected on Sept. 22.
Founding father Gen. Anthony Wayne's legacy is getting a second look at Ohio's Wayne National Forest
NELSONVILLE, Ohio (AP) — A vigorous debate is under way over a U.S. Forest Service proposal to rename the 390 square-mile Wayne National Forest after Ohio's state tree, the buckeye. The public comment period closes Monday. Gen. Anthony Wayne was a founding father that Americans of an earlier era celebrated as an “Indian fighter.” The name change proposal comes amid a sweeping review of derogatory place names undertaken by the Biden administration in 2021. Supporters call it a reasonable accommodation to Indigenous people with ties to the land that go back millennia. Opponents say Wayne's important role in westward expansion is being erased.
Police officer praised for reviving baby during traffic stop in suburban Detroit
WARREN, Mich. (AP) — A suburban Detroit police officer is being praised as a hero for saving the life of an 18-month-old boy after he stopped a car for speeding. Warren Police Department Officer Brenden Fraser said the car was going an estimated 75-80 miles per hour on Tuesday. The boy's mother said the baby was dying, and Fraser saw him turning blue with his eyes rolled back. It looked like he was choking, so the officer hit the child's back firmly a few times. That freed the blockage and got the boy breathing again. Fraser says that in the heat of the moment, he relied on his training.
Killer who escaped Pennsylvania prison is spotted nearby on surveillance cameras
WEST CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a recently convicted murderer who escaped from a suburban Pennsylvania prison this week was spotted on residential surveillance cameras in an area not far from the prison. According to the Chester County District Attorney’s Office, 34-year-old Danelo Cavalcante was sighted around 12:30 a.m. Saturday in Pocopson Township. The area is about 1.5 miles from the prison where he escaped from Thursday morning. Authorities say his appearance has remain unchanged since he fled. Prosecutors say Cavalcante is an extremely dangerous person and is also wanted in his native Brazil in a separate slaying. The search involves drones, helicopters and dogs.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz falls while jogging and bruises his face
BERLIN (AP) — The German government says Chancellor Olaf Scholz has fallen while jogging and sustained bruises to his face, prompting him to cancel some appointments this weekend. The government said Saturday that the 65-year-old German leader had “a small sports accident” and canceled appointments Sunday in the central Hesse region, where a state election is being held on Oct. 8. But it said his appointments next week won’t be affected. A prominent lawmaker with Scholz’s center-left Social Democrats had invited the chancellor to his home town in Hesse and planned a discussion event with him there on Sunday. Scholz has led Germany since December 2021.
2 people charged with looting as residents worry about burglaries following Hurricane Idalia
HORSESHOE BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Two people have been charged with looting a home damaged by Hurricane Idalia in Florida’s Big Bend region. The arrests come as residents’ concerns are growing that burglars could be tempted to hit other hurricane-ravaged homes since law enforcement is stretched thin in the remote, wooded area along the Gulf Coast. Horseshoe Beach, Florida, is one of the communities that was worst hit after Idalia made landfall Wednesday as a Category 3 hurricane. Some residents there are urging law enforcement to set up checkpoints where people would have to show identification in order to get into the town.
18 people have been killed in Iraq after a bus carrying Shiite pilgrims to Karbala overturned
BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqi medical officials say 18 people have been killed after a bus carrying pilgrims to the Iraqi city of Karbala overturned north of Baghdad. Millions of believers converge on the city each year for the Shiite pilgrimage of Arbaeen. It's regarded as the largest annual public gathering in the world. Pilgrims come from various parts of Iraq as well as from Iran and the Gulf countries with many making their way to Karbala on foot.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.