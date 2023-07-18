Rescued Australian man and dog who were adrift 3 months in Pacific set to arrive in Mexican port
MANZANILLO, Mexico (AP) — An Australian sailor who was rescued by a Mexican tuna boat after being adrift at sea with his dog for three months is set to step foot on dry land for the first time since their ordeal began. Fifty-four-year-old Sydney resident Timothy Lyndsay Shaddock and his dog, Bella, are due to arrive in the Mexican port city of Manzanillo late Tuesday morning. Shaddock was aboard his crippled catamaran, Aloha Toa, in the Pacific Ocean about 1,200 miles from land when the crew of the fishing boat from the Grupomar fleet spotted them, the company says. It says Shaddock and his dog, Bella, were in a “precarious” state when found, lacking provisions and shelter.
The search for children lost in a Pennsylvania flash flood continues into a fourth day
WASHINGTON CROSSING, Pa. (AP) — The search for a missing 2-year-old girl and her 9-month-old brother who were swept away from their car during flash flooding over the weekend carried into a fourth day. Upper Makefield Township police in a social media post thanked the countless volunteers who’ve come forward to assist but say their assistance isn’t necessary. Some 100 officials along with drones and cadaver dogs have combed the area near the creek that drains into the Delaware River. A news conference is set for Tuesday afternoon.
Marilyn Manson to plead no contest to blowing his nose on videographer
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Marilyn Manson is expected to plead no contest to blowing his nose on a videographer at a 2019 concert in New Hampshire. That's according to a notice of intent filed Monday by the rocker's attorney. Manson was charged with two misdemeanor counts of simple assault stemming from the encounter at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford in August 2019. A court document says Manson is expected to plead no contest Thursday to one of the charges and face a fine and community service. That’s in place of a final pretrial hearing that was scheduled in advance of his planned Aug. 7 trial.
Romanian court rules to keep Andrew Tate under house arrest as human trafficking case continues
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — A court in Romania’s capital has ruled to extend by another 30 days the house arrest of Andrew Tate, the divisive social media influencer who is charged with rape, human trafficking and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women. The decision at the Bucharest Tribunal on Tuesday comes a month after prosecutors formally indicted the 36-year-old social media star along with his brother Tristan and two Romanian women in the same case. All four defendants — who were arrested in late December near Bucharest and have denied the allegations against them — will remain under house arrest for 30 more days.
Fuzzy invasion of domestic rabbits has a Florida suburb hopping into a hunt for new owners
WILTON MANORS, Fla. (AP) — A Florida neighborhood is having to deal with a growing group of domestic rabbits on its streets after a breeder illegally let hers loose. Between 60 and 100 lionhead rabbits have taken up residence in the yards of a suburban Fort Lauderdale community. The lionheads have a thick fur and fearless nature making them unsuited for life outside among Florida's heat and predators. Residents are trying to raise $20,000 to $40,000 needed to rescue the animals and get them into homes. The city of Wilton Manors has agreed to give the residents time after first saying the rabbits would have to be exterminated.
Dingoes attack a woman jogging on Australian island beach and leave her hospitalized
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A pack of dingoes has injured a woman who was jogging on a popular Austrailian tourist island in the latest clash between humans and native dogs. That sparked warnings Tuesday from officials about visitors venturing out alone. Officials say the 24-year-old woman was attacked by three or four dingoes on Monday while she was jogging on a beach at Queensland state’s K’gari. K'gari is the world’s largest sand island and was formerly known as Fraser Island. Two passersby rescued the woman from the dingoes after they chased her into the surf. The victim was flown by helicopter to a mainland hospital in a stable condition suffering multiple bite wounds. A dingo last month became the first to be destroyed on the island since 2019 after two attacks.
Lindsay Lohan gives birth to her first child, a boy
Lindsay Lohan has given birth to her first child. A rep for the “Parent Trap” star tells The Associated Press Monday that Lohan's son with husband Bader Shammas is healthy and the family is over the moon in love. The baby's name is Luai. It means “shield” and “protector” in Arabic. Page Six reports Lohan gave birth in Dubai, where she lives with her financier husband. The two married last year. The “Freaky Friday” actor was once regular tabloid fodder but has since kept a lower profile. She recently returned to acting. Lohan starred in Netflix’s “Falling for Christmas” last year.
It's official: Taylor Swift has more No. 1 albums than any woman in history
LOS ANGELES (AP) — It is Taylor Swift's world, and we're just living in it. The popstar has officially earned more No. 1 albums than any woman in history. Swift's re-recording of her 2010 album “Speak Now (Taylor's Version)," the third in her effort to re-record her first six albums, has officially debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. It is her 12th full-length to hit the top spot, beating Barbra Streisand for the most chart-toppers by a woman. As for male performers: Drake also has 12, putting him and Swift just behind Jay-Z at 14 and the Beatles at 19.
Princess Diana’s iconic black sheep sweater could fetch at least $50,000 at auction
LONDON (AP) — A red sweater adorned with a flock of sheep worn by the young Princess Diana is expected to sell for more than $50,000 at auction. The playfully patterned wool jumper featuring a single black sheep amid a pattern of white ones headlines Sotheby’s online Fashion Icons sale in September. The 19-year-old Lady Diana Spencer was photographed in the garment at a polo match in June 1981, soon after her engagement to Prince Charles. Some have speculated Diana liked the “black sheep” pattern because she felt like an outsider in the royal family. The sweater has an estimated price of $50,000 to $80,000. Online bidding opens Aug. 31 and runs to Sept. 14.
Archaeologists in Louisiana save artifacts 12,000 years old from natural disasters and looters
VERNON PARISH, La. (AP) — Archaeologists have been gingerly digging up the ground at a site in central Louisiana this summer to unearth and preserve evidence of prehistoric occupation. The U.S. Forest Service says the site in Vernon Parish in the Kisatchie National Forest was found by surveyors in 2003. Hurricanes Laura and Delta uprooted trees and exposed some of the artifacts. Further damage has been done by looters making unauthorized digs. Forest officials say the site shows evidence of generations of people living in the area going back 12,000 years. The salvaged artifacts will be sorted, catalogued and examined as researchers at the archaeology lab seek to make determinations about past cultures at the site.
