A funeral home in El Salvador offers pink coffins with Barbie linings
SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — A funeral home in El Salvador has taken Barbie mania to an extreme, offering pink coffins with Barbie linings. The pink metal coffins are on sale at the Alpha and Omega Funeral Home in the city of Ahuachapán, near the border with Guatemala. Owner Isaac Villegas said Friday he had already offered the option of pink coffins before the July premiere of the Barbie movie. But the craze that swept Latin America convinced him to decorate the cloth linings of the coffins with pictures of the doll. Latin America has jumped on Barbie mania with pink-colored tacos and pastries, commercial planes bearing the Barbie logo, political ads, and even Barbie-themed protests.
Scouting body asks South Korea to cut Jamboree short as heat wave prompts exodus of British scouts
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The world scouting body is urging South Korea to cut short the World Scout Jamboree as thousands of British scouts have begun leaving the coastal campsite because of a punishing heat wave. American scouts talked of pulling out, too. Hundreds of participants have been treated for heat-related ailments since the Jamboree began Wednesday at the site in the coastal town of Buan as South Korea grapples with one of its hottest summers in years. The World Organization of the Scout Movement said Saturday it has asked South Korean organizers to “consider alternative options to end the event earlier than scheduled and support the participants until they depart for their home countries.” About 40,000 scouts from 158 countries who are mostly teenagers are participating in the Jamboree.
Actor Mark Margolis, murderous drug kingpin on 'Breaking Bad' and 'Better Call Saul,' dies at 83
NEW YORK (AP) — Actor Mark Margolis, who indelibly played murderous former drug kingpin Hector Salamanca in “Breaking Bad” and its prequel “Better Call Saul,” has died at 83 following a short illness, his son announced. Margolis was nominated for an Emmy in 2012 for “Breaking Bad" as Hector, the elderly don who was unable to speak due to a stroke and communicated via facial expressions and a barhop bell. Margolis also was known for many film roles, particularly in the films of Darren Aronofsky, including “Noah,” “Black Swan,” “The Wrestler” and “Pi.” His early breakout movie role was mob henchman Alberto “The Shadow” in “Scarface," opposite Al Pacino.
West Africa defense chiefs finalize Niger intervention plan as junta negotiations deadlock
NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — Defense chiefs from West African nations finalized an intervention plan and urged militaries to ready resources after negotiations deadlocked with Niger’s military junta, which says it is severing military agreements with France, its former colonial ruler. This deepens the post-coup isolation for what had been the United States’ and allies’ last major counterterrorism partner in the Sahel. Two days remain before a deadline set by the West African regional bloc to release and reinstate President Mohamed Bazoum or face possible force. Bazoum says he's a “hostage" and pleads for the U.S. and other partners to step in and “ help us restore our constitutional order.”
North Carolina Rep. Manning's office says she has broken sternum after three-vehicle wreck
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina congresswoman injured in a serious automobile accident this week is recovering at home from a broken sternum and bone in her foot. Democrat Kathy Manning's office provided more details Friday about the result of an accident the day before. Both left the hospital Thursday. The highway patrol says that it was a three-vehicle accident and that a driver of another car was cited for failing to yield. Manning's aide was driving the second-term U.S. House member, who represents the 6th Congressional District in north-central North Carolina. The House is in its August recess.
A Greek zoo serves up frozen meals to animals to help them beat the heat
SPATA, Greece (AP) — A zoo outside Athens is feeding animals with frozen meals to help shield them from the searing heat as heat wave temperatures return to Greece. Tiembe the lion's breakfast on Friday consisted of chunks of red meat and bone packed in a foot-long block of ice. The zoo is also treating turtles and a deer that suffered burns and other injuries during an 11-day wildfire on the Greek island of Rhodes. The extreme heat and multiple fires have killed thousands of farm and wild animals and focused attention on animal welfare. The intensifying heat wave temperatures are also a concern biodiversity that is increasingly under threat in southern Europe.
Austrian leader proposes enshrining the use of cash in his country's constitution
BERLIN (AP) — Austria’s leader is proposing to enshrine in the country’s constitution a right to use cash, which remains more popular in the Alpine nation than in many other places. Chancellor Karl Nehammer said Friday that “more and more people are concerned that cash could be restricted as a means of payment in Austria.” His office said that the “uncertainty” is fueled by contradictory information and reports. While payments by card and electronic methods have become increasingly dominant in many European countries, Austria and neighboring Germany remain relatively attached to cash. Protecting cash against supposed threats has been a demand of the far-right opposition Freedom Party, which has led polls in Austria in recent months.
Influencer Andrew Tate released from house arrest while he awaits human trafficking and rape trial
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Andrew Tate, the divisive internet influencer who is charged in Romania with rape, human trafficking, and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women, has won his appeal to be released from house arrest. His spokesperson says he will instead be put under judicial control measures. The exact restrictions that Tate will face were not immediately made public. The decision at the Bucharest Court of Appeal comes after prosecutors formally indicted the 36-year-old Tate in June along with his brother Tristan and two Romanian women in the same case. All four were arrested in late December near Bucharest, and have denied the allegations against them.
Cyprus allows human COVID-19 medications to be used against deadly virus mutation in cats
NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Veterinarians in Cyprus are lauding a government decision to allow its stock of human COVID-19 medication to be used against a feline virus that has killed thousands of cats on the Mediterranean island. The association for animal doctors said Friday that it had petitioned the government for access to the medication at “reasonable prices” from the beginning of this year. That's when the mutation that causes lethal Feline Infectious Peritonitis (FIP) began to noticeably crop up in the island’s cat population. Activists said the high price of the medication put it out of reach of many cat care givers. Spread through contact with cat feces, neither the virus nor its mutation can be passed on to humans.
A cyberattack has disrupted hospitals and health care in several states
MANCHESTER, Conn. (AP) — A cyberattack has affected computers at hospitals in multiple states, forcing some emergency rooms to close and ambulances to be diverted. The attack is disrupting facilities operated by Prospect Medical Holdings, which is based in California and has hospitals and clinics there and in Texas, Connecticut, Rhode Island and Pennsylvania. Emergency departments at Connecticut's Manchester and Rockville General hospitals were closed and their patients diverted for much of Thursday. Waterbury Hospital's ER is using paper records. Many primary care services remained closed Friday, including elective surgeries, outpatient appointments and blood drives. Officials said they're still trying to determine the extent of the problem.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.