Musk says his cage fight with Zuckerberg will be streamed on X
NEW YORK (AP) — Elon Musk says his potential in-person fight with Mark Zuckerberg would be streamed live on his social media site X, formerly known as Twitter. The two tech billionaires seemingly agreed to a “cage match” face-off in late June. Must wrote in a post Sunday that the “Zuck v Musk fight will be live-streamed on X.” He added that “all proceeds will go to charity for veterans.” Zuckerberg is trained in mixed martial arts. Whether or not Musk and Zuckerberg actually make it to the ring in Las Vegas has yet to be seen, especially as Musk often tweets about action prematurely or without following through.
Dungeons & Dragons tells illustrators to stop using AI to generate artwork for fantasy franchise
The Dungeons & Dragons role-playing game franchise says it won’t allow artists to use artificial intelligence technology to draw its cast of sorcerers, druids and other characters and scenery. D&D art is supposed to be fanciful. But at least one ax-wielding giant seemed too weird for some fans, leading them to take to social media to question if it was human-made. Hasbro-owned D&D Beyond, which makes online tools and other companion content for the franchise, said it didn’t know until Saturday that an illustrator it has worked with for nearly a decade used AI to create artwork for an upcoming book. The franchise, run by the Hasbro subsidiary Wizards of the Coast, said in a statement that it has talked to that artist and is clarifying its rules.
Penguins acquire 3-time Norris Trophy-winning defenseman Erik Karlsson in a trade with the Sharks
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins have acquired Erik Karlsson in a blockbuster trade with the San Jose Sharks. Pittsburgh traded a 2024 first-round pick, forward Mikael Granlund and defenseman Jan Rutta to San Jose and a 2025 second-round pick, goaltender Casey DeSmith, defenseman Jeff Petry and prospect Nathan Legare to Montreal as part of the deal for the reigning Norris Trophy winner. The Canadiens got involved to make the salary cap work. The Sharks are retaining just over 13% what's left on Karlsson's contract. Karlsson is the first defenseman to be traded fresh off winning the Norris since Doug Harvey in 1961.
Simone Biles dazzles in her return from a 2-year layoff to dominate the US Classic
HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. (AP) — Simone Biles soared in her return to competition following a two-year layoff. The gymnastics star easily won the U.S. Classic, posting a score of 59.100, a full five points ahead of Leanne Wong. Competing in front of a packed house that supported her at every turn, Biles posted the top score on three of four events. Biles showed no signs of the mental block that forced her to remove herself from multiple competitions at the 2020 Olympics. Next up is the U.S. Championships in San Jose later this month.
New York City high school student charged with hate-motivated murder in killing of gay dancer
NEW YORK (AP) — Police have arrested a 17-year-old high school student on a hate-motivated murder charge in the fatal stabbing of a professional dancer during an altercation between two groups of friends at a New York City gas station last weekend. Police took the teenager into custody Friday in connection with the killing of the 28-year-old O’Shae Sibley, who was gay. Authorities declined to release the defendant’s name. Sibley was fatally stabbed in the torso on July 29 at a Brooklyn gas station. His death has sparked outrage and prompted tributes from celebrities including Beyoncé and Spike Lee.
Syrian baby born under earthquake rubble turns 6 months, happily surrounded by her adopted family
JINDERIS, Syria (AP) — A baby girl who was born under the rubble of her family home destroyed by the deadly earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria six months ago is in good health with her adopted family. The dark-haired baby Afraa survived 10 hours under the rubble after the Feb. 6 earthquake crushed to death her parents and four siblings in the northern Syrian town of Jinderis. When she was found, her umbilical cord was still connected to her mother. After spending days at a hospital in north Syria, Afraa was released and handed over to her paternal aunt and her husband who adopted her and are raising her along with their five daughters and two sons.
NASCAR suspends driver Noah Gragson for liking an insensitive meme with George Floyd's face
BROOKLYN, Mich. (AP) — Driver Noah Gragson has been suspended indefinitely by NASCAR and Legacy Motor Club due to liking an insensitive meme with a photo of George Floyd’s face. His 2020 death after a police officer knelt on Floyd’s neck sparked mass protests around the world and forced a national reckoning on racial injustice. Josh Berry will be in the No. 42 Chevrolet on Sunday at Michigan International Speedway to replace Gragson. The 25-year-old Gragson is in his first full season in the Cup series and is No. 33 in points. Gragson posted on social media Saturday that he was disappointed in himself.
Social media influencer Kai Cenat faces charges of inciting riot after thousands cause mayhem in NYC
NEW YORK (AP) — Social media influencer Kai Cenat is facing charges of inciting a riot and promoting an unlawful gathering in New York City, after the online streamer drew thousands of his followers, many of them teenagers, with promises of giving away electronics, including a new PlayStation. The event produced chaos, with dozens of people arrested — some jumping atop vehicles, hurling bottles and throwing punches. Police released Cenat early Saturday after he was issued a desk appearance ticket, which is issued by police to require a suspect to appear in court to answer charges. Police say they arrested 65 people, including 30 juveniles.
Hiroshima mayor calls nuclear deterrence 'folly' as city marks 78th anniversary of atomic bombing
TOKYO (AP) — Hiroshima officials are criticizing growing support for nuclear weapons as a deterent from uneasiness over Russia's war on Ukraine and tensions in the Koreas. The criticism came Sunday as the city remembered the atomic bombing of 78 years ago. The observance came two months after Hiroshima hosted the Group of 7 summit in May where leaders showed commitment for nuclear disarmament but justified defensive purposes. Hiroshima Mayor Kazumi Matsui rejected that position in his peace speech, calling the nuclear deterrence theory “folly" and urging world leaders to take concrete steps toward denuclearization. The U.S. atomic attack on Aug. 6, 1945, destroyed Hiroshima, killing 140,000 people, and a second bombing three days later on Nagasaki killed an additional 70,000.
Driver says he considered Treat Williams a friend and charges in crash are not warranted
DORSET, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont driver accused of causing a crash that killed Treat Williams knew the actor and considered him a friend but denies wrongdoing and says charges are not warranted. Ryan Koss said in a statement Friday evening that he knew Williams for years as a member of the tight-knit community of Dorset and as a fellow theater member. He says he is devastated by the fatal crash on June 12. Koss was issued a citation grossly negligent operation causing death and ordered to appear in court in September to be formally charged. Police say Koss pulled in front of Williams’ motorcycle.
