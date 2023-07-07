Sailors rejoice after snowy winter raises Great Salt Lake — for now
ON THE GREAT SALT LAKE (AP) — After years of sailboats being hoisted out of the shrinking Great Salt Lake amid fears they might not return, sailors are back this summer. That's thanks to an abnormally wet winter that has raised the lake 6 feet from last November's historic low. Sailors are just one group whose enjoyment of the lake is imperiled by climate change, drought and diversion of water to cities and farms. Bob Derby, a 61-year-old veteran of the lake, and a friend were back on the water in June in their 25-footer. Derby, who is battling cancer, said there's “no better therapy” than being on the lake. But he warns that its rejuvenation will be just temporary if politicians and people don't tackle tough conservation measures.
Man swept into Omaha manhole during heavy rain was washed down pipes for a mile before rescue
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Firefighters rescued two men who fell into a manhole during heavy rain in Omaha, Nebraska, on Friday, including one who was washed about a mile through sewer pipes before getting trapped behind a metal grate. The Omaha World-Herald reports that the men were swept into a manhole near the Old Market in downtown Omaha just after 9 a.m. One man was tethered to a safety system. He was quickly pulled out. A large-scale rescue effort ensued for the other, who was apparently not tethered. He was found around 10:20 a.m. The Omaha Fire Department says a crew had to cut a grate to free him. Both men work for a private contractor.
Biden takes aim at 'junk' insurance, vowing to save money for consumers being played as 'suckers'
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has rolled out a new set of initiatives to reduce health care costs. The initiatives out Friday include a crackdown on what he calls “junk” insurance plans, new guidance to prevent surprise medical bills and an effort to reduce medical debt tied to credit cards. Biden is building on previous initiatives to limit health care costs. The Department of Health and Human Services has released new estimates showing 18.7 million older adults and other Medicare beneficiaries will save an estimated $400 a year in prescription drug costs in 2025. The administration says that's because of the Democratic president placing a cap on out-of-pocket spending as part of last year’s Inflation Reduction Act.
Drones sweep for sharks along New York coast as encounters rise with beachgoers
WANTAGH, N.Y. (AP) — Drones are sweeping over the ocean off the coast of New York’s Long Island to patrol the waters for any danger possibly lurking. A recent spate of human encounters with sharks have made officials and beachgoers more vigilant. Five people have reported being bitten by sharks in some of New York’s most popular beaches since Monday. Lifeguards ordered revelers to retreat to the safety of the shore in most cases. In another case, one of the area's most popular beaches had to be temporarily closed when drones spotted a group of 50 sand sharks in the water.
Florida judge to murder suspect on run for 40 years: "You knew you were running from something."
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida judge has denied a 65-year-old California fugitive bail in connection with the death of a woman nearly 40 years ago. Donald Santini was arrested by U.S. marshals in California last month and extradited to Florida. Prosecutors say he’s used at least 13 aliases over the years and Santini was the last person seen with 33-year-old Cynthia “Cindy” Ruth Wood before she was murdered. Santini faces a first-degree murder charge. The judge told Santini that being on the run for almost 40 years is “a consciousness of guilt.” Wood’s stepdaughter says she’s hoping to find closure in a case that devastated her family.
Suspect killed, officer wounded as robbery spree ends with pursuit, shootout on Ohio interstate
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say an armed robbery spree in Ohio ended with a police chase and shootout that left one suspect dead and an officer critically wounded. Two other suspects who fled on foot from the shootout were later captured. The spree began Thursday when a man stole the keys to an SUV at gunpoint from a worker at a Porsche dealership. That man and two others then robbed a bank in Columbus but were confronted by police. The trio fled in the SUV and the police pursuit began, eventually winding up on Interstate 70 in Columbus. Authorities say the suspects began shooting at officers, who returned fire. One suspect wounded in the shootout was pronounced dead at the scene. The wounded officer underwent surgery and was later upgraded to stable condition.
Woman arrested outside Taylor Swift's beachfront Rhode Island home on trespassing charge
WESTERLY, R.I. (AP) — Police say a woman who was previously warned to stay away from Taylor Swift’s home in Rhode Island was arrested this week outside the beachfront property. Westerly Police Chief Paul Gingerella says the woman was discovered in front of the home and arrested Monday. TMZ published photos showing someone in handcuffs outside the home’s gates, which had multiple “No Trespassing” signs. Overzealous fans have been a problem for Swift over the years, with several arrests at her homes. Swift is in the middle of a 52-show stadium tour dubbed “Eras.” On Friday, she released “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version),” a re-recorded version of her third album.
'Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)' is here. Here's how to reconsider Taylor Swift's transformative album
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Taylor Swift’s re-recording of “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version),” is the third album in Swift’s plans to re-record her first six, after her catalog was purchased by music manager Scooter Braun. It’s an effort to own her masters – or the songs’ original recordings – which allows her to choose how they are used. In preparation for “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version),” The Associated Press reached out to a few Taylor Swift scholars to discuss all of the ways listeners should think about the release: as an exercise in artistic autonomy, in conversation with her critics and her celebrity, and beyond. The re-release has one key difference, altering the lyrics to “Better Than Revenge.”
Britney Spears says Wembanyama's security struck her in Las Vegas, Spurs rookie says he was grabbed
LAS VEGAS (AP) — San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama says he believes Britney Spears grabbed him from behind as he was walking into a restaurant at a Las Vegas casino, and that the security detail he was with pushed the pop star away. Wembanyama said Thursday he wasn’t told that Spears was the person who grabbed him until hours later. Spears filed a police report saying she was struck by a security guard. She said in social media posts that she did not grab Wembanyama. She said she only tapped him on the shoulder so she could congratulate him on his success. Spears said she was “back handed” and nearly knocked to the ground.
Crack in North Carolina roller coaster may have formed 6-10 days before closure, commissioner says
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — An ongoing investigation by North Carolina’s Department of Labor has found that a large crack in the support column of a roller coaster had been visible for at least a week before the amusement park shut it down. Carowinds amusement park has announced plans to repair the ride and says it will implement new inspection procedures. Video of the Fury 325 roller coaster showed the beam bending and the top of it visibly detached as cars with passengers whirled by. Park staff and ride manufacturers determined this week that a fracture had formed along a weld line in a support column. They plan to remove and replace it.
