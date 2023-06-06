4.9 magnitude quake strikes southern Haiti; 3 dead, several injured
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Authorities in Haiti say that three people have been killed when a 4.9 magnitude earthquake struck the south of the country. Several other people have been injured. The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake struck before dawn on Tuesday near the southern coastal city of Jeremie at a depth of six miles (10 kilometers). A Haitian civil protection official told The Associated Press that the three people who died were found under a collapsed house where rescuers were searching for more people.
Normandy marks D-Day's 79th anniversary, honors World War II veterans
ON OMAHA BEACH, France (AP) — World War II veterans, officials and visitors are commemorating D-Day on the beaches of Normandy to honor those who fought for freedom in the largest naval, air and land operation in history. Many reenactors came to Omaha Beach at dawn Tuesday to mark the 79th anniversary of the assault that led to the liberation of France and Western Europe from Nazi control. A ceremony was to be held at the American Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer which is home to the graves of 9,386 U.S. soldiers. Most of them lost their lives in the D-Day landings and ensuing operations. An international ceremony is scheduled to take place later at the nearby British Normandy Memorial in the presence of officials from the nine main Allied nations.
Astrud Gilberto, singer of 'The Girl from Ipanema,' dead at 83
NEW YORK (AP) — Astrud Gilberto, the Brazilian singer, songwriter and entertainer whose off-hand, English-language cameo on “The Girl from Ipanema” made her a worldwide voice of bossa nova, has died at age 83. “The Girl from Ipanema,” the wistful ballad written by Antônio Carlos Jobim and Vinícius de Moraes, was already a hit in South America. But “Getz/Gilberto” producer Creed Taylor and others thought they could expand the record’s appeal by including both Portuguese and English language vocalists. “Getz/Gilberto” sold more than 2 million copies and “The Girl from Ipanema" became an all-time standard.
Foo Fighters, Fall Out Boy, Kelly Clarkson, Kane Brown, Lil Wayne headline iHeartRadio festival
NEW YORK (AP) — Foo Fighters, Fall Out Boy, Kelly Clarkson, Kane Brown and Lil Wayne are among the headliners this fall at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas, which will be broadcast live throughout the country. The lineup for the two-day event Sept. 22-23 at T-Mobile Arena also includes Miguel, Public Enemy, Sheryl Crow, Tim McGraw, TLC and Thirty Seconds to Mars. Ryan Seacrest will host and fans can hear it all via iHeartMedia radio stations or watch it streaming on Hulu. Highlights will be available on-demand on Hulu in the weeks following the event.
Iran unveils what it calls a hypersonic missile able to beat air defenses amid tensions with US
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran is claiming that it's created a hypersonic missile capable of traveling at 15 times the speed of sound. The announcement comes as tensions are high with the United States over Tehran's nuclear program. Iran's state television reported that the missile — called Fattah, or “Conqueror” — has a range of up to 1,400 kilometers, which is about 870 miles. The report also claimed it could pass through any regional missile defense system, though it offered no evidence to support the claim. The TV broadcast what appeared to be a model of the missile being unveiled by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, a hard-line paramilitary organization in the Islamic Republic, before President Ebrahim Raisi.
Norway climber sets new goal to scale all 14 tallest peaks within 3 months
KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — A Norwegian who is aiming to be the fastest climber to scale all the world’s 14 highest mountains says she can achieve her goal in half the time she initially planned. Kristin Harila, on return to Nepal’s capital from the mountains on Tuesday, says she is setting a new target of scaling the peaks in three months, having already climbed eight of them in 40 days. She is attempting to beat the 2019 record set by a male climber, who did in little more six months. Harila is yet to climb Mount Manaslu in Nepal, which she hopes to do in the next few days, and then the five remaining peaks in Pakistan, including K2.
Apple unveils a $3,500 headset as it wades into the world of virtual reality
CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) — Apple has unveiled a long-rumored headset that will place its users between the virtual and real world, while also testing the technology trendsetter’s ability to popularize new-fangled devices after others failed to capture the public’s imagination. After years of speculation, Apple CEO Tim Cook on Monday hailed the arrival of the sleek goggles — dubbed "Vision Pro” — at the the company’s annual developers conference held on a park-like campus in Cupertino, California, that Apple's late co-founder Steve Jobs helped design. The Vision Pro will sell for $3,500 when it comes out early next year, a price likely to limit its appeal.
Oscar winner Cuba Gooding Jr. settles civil sex abuse case, averting trial
NEW YORK (AP) — Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. has settled with a woman who claims he raped her, averting a trial that was about to begin in New York City. The trial was scheduled to start with jury selection Tuesday morning. The woman says Gooding lured her into a hotel room by saying he had to change his clothing and then attacked her. Gooding maintained through his lawyers that it was consensual sex. The accuser was seeking $6 million in damages. Her attorney declined comment. Authorities have said at least 30 women have made sexual misconduct allegations against Gooding, accusing him of groping, unwanted kissing and other inappropriate behavior.
Anna Shay, fan favorite on 'Bling Empire,' dead at 62
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anna Shay, an heiress, philanthropist and breakout star of the Netflix reality series “Bling Empire,” has died. She was 62. A family statement provided to The Associated Press on Monday said Shay died of a stroke. It was not immediately clear when she died. The Los Angeles socialite amassed a fortune after she and her brother sold their father’s defense and government services company after his death. Shay was a fan favorite on the series, which lasted three seasons. It premiered in early 2021 and recently canceled. Shay is survived by a son, Kenny Kemp.
Mother fatally shot by neighbor after dispute over playing children, sheriff says
OCALA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida mother was fatally shot through a door outside a neighbor's home after what officials characterized as a 2 1/2-year feud over playing children. Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods says deputies responding to a trespassing call at an Ocala home Friday night found Ajike Owens suffering from gunshot wounds. The 35-year-old woman was taken to a hospital, where she died. Woods says deputies have responded at least a half-dozen times since January 2021 in connection with the dispute between Owens and the woman who eventually shot her. Woods says detectives are working with the State Attorney’s Office, and they must investigate possible self-defense claims before they can move forward with any possible criminal charges.
