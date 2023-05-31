For the Florida Panthers, celebrations getting a bit hairy, just in time for the Stanley Cup Final
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — The tradition of hockey’s playoff beard goes back to at least the mid-1980s, with the Detroit Red Wings getting widely credited with beginning the facial hair phenomenon. The playoff beard rub might have started last month by accident. Go back to April 26, when the Florida Panthers staved off elimination by beating the Boston Bruins in overtime of Game 5 of their first-round series. Overjoyed in the moment, Panthers teammates Marc Staal and Aaron Ekblad gave each other a big hug on the bench. As they embraced, they realized their beards were rubbing up against the other. It's become a celebratory routine for Staal and Ekblad since.
At 83, Al Pacino is expecting a baby with 29-year-old Noor Alfallah
NEW YORK (AP) — A representative for Al Pacino confirms that the 83-year-old actor and 29-year-old Noor Alfallah are expecting a baby. Pacino’s publicist, Stan Rosenfield, verified the news first published by TMZ, but said there would be no statement at this time. The baby would be Pacino’s fourth child. He has a 33-year-old daughter, Julie Marie, with acting coach Jan Tarrant and 22-year-old twins Anton and Olivia with actor Beverly D’Angelo. Pacino and Alfallah reportedly began dating last year. Her IMDB page says she's a producer. Pacino’s baby news follows close on the heels of longtime friend and collaborator Robert De Niro’s own.
Typhoon Mawar losing strength as it heads toward Japan's Okinawa Islands
NAHA, Japan (AP) — Typhoon Mawar appears to be losing force as it heads toward Japan’s Okinawa Islands, after largely skirting Taiwan and the Philippines. Philippine meteorological authorities say Mawar’s strength has dropped, with sustained winds now of 96 mph and gusts of up to 118 mph. Mawar is expected to gradually pick up speed but steadily weaken and may be downgraded to a tropical storm by the time it is predicted to hit the area on Friday. The U.S. military, which has some 20,000 troops stationed on multiple facilities on Okinawa islands, says it will take preparatory action as the storm draws closer. Residents on Japan’s southern Sakishima islands were already preparing for the typhoon when a warning siren woke them up to alert them of a North Korean rocket launch.
New Zealand airline is asking passengers to weigh in before their flights
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand’s national airline is asking passengers to step on the scales before they board international flights. Air New Zealand says it wants to weigh 10,000 passengers during a monthlong survey so pilots can better know the weight and balance of their planes before takeoff. But the numbers from the scales won’t be flashing up for all to see. The airline promises there will be no visible display anywhere, and the weigh-in data will remain anonymous even to airline staff. The numbers are required by the nation’s industry watchdog, the Civil Aviation Authority.
Manson follower Leslie Van Houten should be paroled, California appeals court rules
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California appeals court says Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten should be released from prison on parole. The Tuesday ruling goes against Gov. Gavin Newsom's decision to reject Van Houten's request for parole. Newsom's administration did not respond to questions on Wednesday about whether it plans to ask the state Supreme Court to intervene. Van Houten was 19 when she participated in two killings alongside Manson and other Manson followers in 1969. She has been in prison for more than five decades. Parole boards have recommended five times that she be released, but governors including Newson have rejected each one of those recommendations.
3rd man charged in 2002 shooting death of Run-DMC star Jam Master Jay
NEW YORK (AP) — A third man has been charged in the 2002 shooting death of Run-DMC star Jam Master Jay. Federal prosecutors in the Eastern District of New York filed a superseding indictment on Tuesday charging Jay Bryant in the death of Jason “Jay” Mizell, known professionally as Jam Master Jay. Ronald Washington and Karl Jordan Jr. had previously been indicted in August 2020 for the death of Jay. The hip-hop trailblazer was shot in the head in his studio on Oct. 30, 2002. Bryant’s attorney says they had just learned of the charges. Forty-nine-year-old Bryant, who is from Queens, was in custody already on unrelated federal drug charges.
US Border Patrol chief is retiring after seeing through end of Title 42 immigration restrictions
WASHINGTON (AP) — The head of the U.S. Border Patrol says he's retiring. Chief Raul Ortiz has seen through a major policy shift seeking to clamp down on illegal crossings at the U.S.-Mexico border following the end of Title 42 coronavirus pandemic restrictions. Ortiz said Tuesday in a note to staff obtained by The Associated Press he'll leave June 30. It’s unclear who'll replace Ortiz. Ortiz says he leaves “at ease,” knowing Border Patrol has “a tremendous uniformed and professional workforce” and "outstanding leaders." The border has not seen the high numbers of crossings or chaos anticipated by even President Joe Biden with the end of the Title 42 restrictions. And the number of crossings has dropped.
Uganda's president signs into law anti-gay legislation with death penalty in some cases
KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Uganda’s president has signed into law new anti-gay legislation supported by many in the East African country but widely condemned by rights activists and others abroad. The version of the bill signed by President Yoweri Museveni doesn’t criminalize those who identify as LGBTQ, a key concern for rights campaigners, who condemned an earlier draft of the legislation as an egregious attack on human rights. However, the new law still prescribes the death penalty for “aggravated homosexuality,” which is defined as cases of sexual relations involving people infected with HIV as well as with minors and other categories of vulnerable people.
MLB takes over Padres broadcasts Wednesday after Bally misses payment
Major League Baseball will take over broadcasts of San Diego Padres games beginning Wednesday after Diamond Sports missed a rights fees payment and let the grace period expire. Diamond Sports owns 19 networks under the Bally Sports banner. The Padres become the first team that MLB will take over production of its broadcasts. MLB set up a local media department during the offseason in case that scenario happened after Diamond Sports filed for bankruptcy in March. Games will be distributed via cable and satellite channels in the Padres' home television market. There will also be a direct-to-consumer streaming offering via MLB.TV.
Brother: Authorities told family that body of missing Missouri ER doctor was found in Arkansas
The brother of a Missouri ER doctor who has been missing for more than a week says that his body has been found in Arkansas. Dr. John Forsyth was last heard from in text messages around 7 a.m. May 21. His brother, Richard Forsyth, told The Associated Press on Tuesday that authorities called the family to say that his brother's body has been found in northwest Arkansas. He provided no other details. Messages left with the Missouri State Highway Patrol were not immediately returned. Forsyth was reported missing when he failed to show up for work that day at Mercy Hospital in Cassville, a town of 3,100 residents deep in the Missouri Ozarks.
