The stars of Broadway's 'Back to the Future' musical happily speed into the past every night
NEW YORK (AP) — When actor Casey Likes watched “Back to the Future” growing up, his mom would always say he reminded her of the film’s star, Michael J. Fox. Something in the universe agrees: He’s taking on Fox’s classic role on Broadway. The rising stage star plays Marty McFly for a musical adaptation of the beloved 1985 sci-fi comedy about a time-traveling duo who go back to the 1950s in a souped-up, gull-winged DeLorean. Broadway veteran and Tony Award-winner Roger Bart takes on Christopher Lloyd’s role of Doc Brown, the oddball scientist with a knack for inventions. Opening night is set for Thursday.
Whitney Houston's estate announces second annual Legacy of Love Gala with BeBe Winans, Kim Burrell
LOS ANGELES (AP) — This year Whitney Houston would have turned 60, and a special celebration to raise money for a good cause is being planned for her birthday. Houston’s estate, Sony and Primary Wave Music will host the 2nd annual Whitney Houston Legacy of Love on Aug. 9, which will benefit the late singer’s foundation aimed at helping young people. Houston’s close friends BeBe Winans and Kim Burrell will perform at the gala at Atlanta’s St. Regis Hotel, as will Whitney’s brother, Gary, who toured with her for three decades. Pat Houston is the late singer's sister-in-law and the executor of her estate and says the gala this year will be a celebration of “Whitney at 60.”
Discovery of whale carcass in Hong Kong sparks anger over the potential damage done by sightseers
HONG KONG (AP) — The discovery of a whale carcass in Hong Kong waters has sparked an outpouring of grief on social media. Many comments blamed the mammal’s death on sightseeing activities. The scientific officer of Ocean Park Conservation Foundation Hong Kong said Monday that an initial check found a new wound on the whale’s back. But the cause of death would have to be confirmed by a necropsy. Chan didn't confirm whether the dead mammal was the whale that has attracted groups of whale watchers since it was first spotted in the city’s waters in mid-July. He said if that whale had died it would be a pity but also a good chance for the public to think about other species in nature.
South Korean dog meat farmers push back against growing moves to outlaw their industry
PYEONGTAEK, South Korea (AP) — Dog meat consumption, a centuries-old practice on the Korean Peninsula, isn't explicitly prohibited or legalized in South Korea. But more and more people want it banned, and there's increasing public awareness of animal rights and worries about South Korea’s international image. The country’s first lady recently expressed her support for a ban and two lawmakers submitted bills to eliminate the dog meat trade. Prospects for passage of the bills are unclear, but farmers say they’re already suffering because of increasingly negative public opinion. Some observers say dog meat consumption is already declining, with many younger people staying away from it.
Musk threatens to sue researchers who documented the rise in hateful tweets
WASHINGTON (AP) — A nonprofit organization that researches links between social media, hate and extremism has been threatened with a lawsuit by X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. An attorney for the platform recently wrote to the Center for Countering Digital Hate accusing the group of trying to hurt the site's advertising. The center has published numerous research reports documenting an increase in hate speech on the platform since it was purchased last year by Elon Musk. The center says Musk is trying to silence his critics, despite his claims to support free speech.
Donald Trump's defamation lawsuit against CNN over 'the Big Lie' dismissed in Florida
A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit Donald Trump filed against CNN. Trump claimed in the lawsuit that references in news articles or by the network's hosts to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election as “the Big Lie” were tantamount to comparing him to Adolf Hitler. The former U.S. president had been seeking punitive damages of $475 million. U.S. District Judge Raag Singhal said Friday in his ruling that Trump's defamation claims failed because the references were opinions and not factual statements. The judge says it's a stretch to believe that, in viewers’ minds, that phrase would connect Trump’s efforts challenging the 2020 election results with Nazi propaganda.
A Notre Dame professor sues a student publication over its coverage of her abortion-rights work
A University of Notre Dame professor has filed a defamation lawsuit against a student-run publication over coverage of her abortion-rights work. The case is raising questions about press freedom and academic freedom at one of the nation’s preeminent Catholic universities. The litigation is happening in Indiana – the first state to enact tighter restrictions after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June 2022. Tamara Kay’s suit alleges falsehoods in two articles published by The Irish Rover in the last academic year. The Rover defended its reporting as true in a motion to dismiss the case under a law meant to protect people from frivolous lawsuits over matters of public concern.
'X' logo installed atop Twitter building, spurring San Francisco to investigate permit violation
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco has opened a complaint and launched an investigation of a giant “X” sign that cropped up Friday on top of the downtown headquarters of the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. Billionaire Elon Musk, who bought the platform, announced the name change this week. He tried to remove the iconic Twitter sign and blue bird on Monday, but workers were stopped for safety reasons. San Francisco's building inspection department also said Musk would need permits to change the sign. On Friday, a spokesman for the department said Musk still needs permits to make sure anything erected on top of the building is sound and safely installed.
Morocco’s Benzina becomes the first senior-level Women’s World Cup player to compete in hijab
ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Morocco defender Nouhaila Benzina has made history as the first player to wear a hijab while competing at a senior-level Women’s World Cup. FIFA's ban on playing in religious head coverings in its sanctioned games for “health and safety reasons” was overturned in 2014 after advocacy from activists, athletes and government and soccer officials. Assmaah Helal, a co-founder of the Muslim Women in Sports Network, says “I have no doubt that more and more women and Muslim girls will look at Benzina and just really be inspired – not just the players, but I think decision makers, coaches, other sports as well."
Bronny James plays piano, dines out in video, photos emerging days after he suffers cardiac arrest
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bronny James is playing piano and dining out with his family in video and photos posted days after he suffered cardiac arrest. The 18-year-old Southern California basketball recruit plays a brief melody in a video posted on the Instagram account of his father, LeBron James. The younger James smiles and gets up without speaking. TMZ posted photos of Bronny out to dinner with his family, which it says were taken Friday night at a restaurant in Santa Monica. Bronny James was released from the hospital on Thursday, three days after going into cardiac arrest during a workout at USC's Galen Center.
