Messi speaks publicly for 1st time since joining Inter Miami and says he's happy with his choice
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Lionel Messi spoke publicly Thursday for the first time since announcing on June 7 that he’d join Inter Miami. The 36-year-old said he’s still adapting to his new surroundings, but the transition hasn't been too difficult. He has nine goals in six-matches with Inter Miami and has the club on a six-match winning streak. Inter Miami will compete for its first title Saturday against Nashville in the Leagues Cup final.
Rep. Ocasio-Cortez calls on US to declassify documents on Chile's 1973 coup
SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says in Chile that it is imperative for the United States to declassify documents that could shed light on its involvement in the South American country’s 1973 coup. She said U.S. transparency could be an opportunity for a new phase in the relationship between the United States and Chile. She spoke in a video posted Thursday on Instagram alongside Camila Vallejo, the spokesperson for the left-leaning government of Chile's President Gabriel Boric. The Democratic congresswoman from New York is part of a delegation of lawmakers who traveled to Chile ahead of the 50th anniversary of the coup against President Salvador Allende on Sept. 11, 1973.
Trump cancels press conference on election fraud claims, citing attorneys' advice
NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump now says he won’t be holding a press conference next week to unveil what he claims is new evidence of fraud in the 2020 election in Georgia, citing the advice of lawyers. No compelling evidence of the wide-scale fraud Trump alleges has emerged in the two-and-a-half years since the election and Republican officials in the state — where three recounts confirmed Trump’s loss to President Joe Biden — have long said he lost fairly. Trump had announced that he would be holding the event hours after a grand jury voted to charge him and others in an alleged conspiracy to illegally overturn the results of the 2020 election and stop the peaceful transition of power.
Brazilian hacker claims Bolsonaro asked him to hack into the voting system ahead of 2022 vote
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — A Brazilian hacker claims then-President Jair Bolsonaro asked him to hack the country’s electronic voting system to expose its alleged weaknesses ahead of the 2022 presidential election. Walter Delgatti Neto did not provide any evidence for his claim to the parliamentary commission of inquiry Thursday. But his testimony adds further pressure on the former far-right leader. Bolsonaro is being investigated for his role in the January riots in the capital city of Brasilia and has been barred from running for office until 2030. Police also alleged earlier this month that Bolsonaro received cash from the sale of two luxury watches he received as gifts from Saudi Arabia while in office.
Florida man who attacked officers with flagpole at Capitol riot gets 4 years in prison
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Florida man who used a flagpole to attack officers who were trying to defend the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, has been sentenced to four years in prison. Court records show that 40-year-old Michael Perkins was sentenced Thursday in District of Columbia federal court. His co-defendant, 25-year-old Joshua Doolin, received one year and six months on Wednesday. Both were convicted earlier this year. Officials say Doolin and Perkins were arrested in June 2021, along with co-defendants Joseph Hutchinson and Olivia Pollock, who removed their ankle monitors and disappeared earlier this year. A fifth co-defendant, Jonathan Pollock, has not yet been apprehended.
Authorities charge 9 current and former California police officers in corruption case
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Federal authorities have charged nine current and former California police officers in a corruption investigation. U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of California Ismail J. Ramsey announced the charges Thursday. The FBI says arrest warrants were served Thursday in California, Texas and Hawaii. Tripp said the arrests were the result of a two-year investigation. Authorities say three Antioch police officers conspired between February 2019 and March 2022 to oppress residents. Multiple officers from both departments were charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and wire fraud related to college courses that could help boost their pay. Two Antioch officers face charges related to distributing anabolic steroids. Another Antioch officer faces obstruction charges.
New Jersey shutters 27 Boston Market restaurants over unpaid wages, related worker issues
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — State labor officials have temporarily shut down more than two dozen Boston Market restaurants in New Jersey. That comes after an investigation sparked by worker complaints found multiple violations of workers’ rights, including more than $600,000 in back wages owed to 314 employees. The department issued a stop-work order Tuesday against 27 restaurants across New Jersey. The state also imposed nearly $2.6 million in penalties against the firm. The Associated Press sent an email seeking comment to Boston Market’s corporate office in Golden, Colorado, on Thursday. There are 31 Boston Market restaurants in New Jersey and 310 nationwide, according to its website.
Hillsong Church founder Brian Houston found not guilty of concealing his father's child sex crimes
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Hillsong Church founder Brian Houston has been ruled not guilty of an Australian charge of concealing his father’s child sex crimes. Houston was the church’s senior global pastor when police charged him two years ago with concealing a serious indictable offense. He resigned from his church roles months later. A Sydney magistrate ruled Thursday that Houston was reasonable to believe the victim didn't want Frank Houston’s offenses reported to police. The victim had testified that he never told Houston not to report the abuse, and he said outside court that the verdict blamed him for the church’s failure to report the elder Houston to police. Brian Houston expressed his sadness and said the extent of his father's crimes will never be known.
Over 1.5 million dehumidifiers are under recall after fire reports. Here's what you need to know
NEW YORK (AP) — More than 1.5 million dehumidifiers are under recall following reports of nearly two dozen fires, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said Wednesday. The recall impacts 42 models of dehumidifiers sold under five brand names: Kenmore, GE, SoleusAir, Norpole and Seabreeze. These products, all manufactured by the Zhuhai, China-based Gree Electric Appliances, were sold from 2011 to 2014 at major retailers nationwide. According to the CPSC, the now-recalled dehumidifiers can overheat, smoke and catch fire. Gree has received reports of at least 23 fires, 688 overheating incidents and $168,000 in property damage from the recalled products. Consumers are instructed to unplug and immediately stop using the dehumidifiers — and contact Gree for a refund.
Strong earthquake and aftershock shake Colombia's capital and other cities
BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — A strong earthquake followed quickly by a strong aftershock shas shaken Colombia’s capital and other major cities, sending panicked residents out onto the streets and damaging Colombia’s congressional chamber. At least one person was reported killed. The midday quakes were both centered about 100 miles (160 kilometers) southeast of Bogota, with the first one registering a preliminary magnitude of 6.3 and the aftershock registering a preliminary magnitude of 5.7, the U.S. Geological Survey said. A magnitude 5.0 earthquake rattled Colombia later Thursday evening. People in the capital felt buildings and floors rumble, and alarms blared as throngs of residents left their homes and gathered outside.
