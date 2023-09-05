Hollywood strike stings Warner Bros., profit outlook for the year trimmed by as much as $500 million
Warner Bros. Discovery is cutting its profit expectations for the year, saying it will likely incur costs as high as $500 million tied to the ongoing Hollywood writers’ and actors’ strike. The company said in a regulatory filing that it now expects 2023 adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization to be between $10.5 billion to $11 billion, due to the anticipated strike-related costs. It previously predicted its adjusted EBITDA would be at the low end of a range of $11 billion to $11.5 billion.
Fan ejected from US Open match after German player said the man used language from Hitler's regime
NEW YORK (AP) — A fan was ejected from a U.S. Open tennis match early Tuesday morning after German player Alexander Zverev complained the man used language from Adolf Hitler’s Nazi regime. Zverev, the No. 12 seed, was in the fourth set of his match against No. 6 Jannik Sinner when he suddenly went to chair umpire James Keothavong and pointed toward the fan, who was sitting in a section behind the umpire. During a changeover shortly after, the fan was identified by spectators seated near him, and he was removed by security. Zverev went on to beat Sinner in five sets and will play defending U.S. Open champion Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals.
With the Obamas and Biebers, Aaron Rodgers and Aaron Judge, the US Open stars aren't just on court
NEW YORK (AP) — The stars aren't just on the tennis court at the U.S. Open. Plenty of bold-faced names show up in the seats and suites day after day in Arthur Ashe Stadium. The Obamas. The Biebers. Aaron Rodgers. Spike Lee. Lindsey Vonn. J Balvin. Aaron Judge. For the celebs, it’s a chance to see some high-level tennis for free and get some free publicity. For the tournament, it’s a chance to gain an extra bit of attention and position itself as an aspirational event. And the tennis players? They notice whose famous faces pop up on the overhead video screens in Arthur Ashe Stadium and hope to meet them.
NFL players follow musical passion to create songs featured on Madden 24 video game
SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Several NFL players have momentarily traded their cleats for a recording studio microphone. Three powerhouses — including the NFL, Interscope Geffen A&M Records and Electronic Arts Sports — have partnered to empower players to pursue their music dreams. The result is “Crowd Control,” a six-song extended play offering was released Tuesday. The songs were also inserted into “Madden NFL 24,” released last month. It’s the first-time ever music made by NFL players will appear in the video game franchise’s 35-year history. The EP will feature five active NFL players including Darren Waller, Terron Armstead, Ray-Ray McCloud, Melvin Ingram and D.J. Chark Jr.
Authorities expand search area for killer who escaped Pennsylvania prison after latest sighting
WEST CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Authorities have moved and expanded the search area for a convicted murderer who escaped from a suburban Philadelphia prison last week. That came after 34-year-old Danelo Cavalcante was spotted on a trail camera at one of the nation’s premier botanical gardens. Cavalcante has been spotted five time since he escaped Thursday morning from the Chester State Prison. The most recent siting came Monday night at Longwood Gardens, where surveillance video captured him walking with a duffel bag, backpack and hooded sweatshirt. That sighting led officials to move the search area farther south after they determined that Cavalcante had likely slipped through the original perimeter, but they said his movements show he’s feeling the pressure of the massive search.
Severe rainstorm triggers flooding in central Greece, 1 man dies. Police order a traffic ban
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Police ordered vehicles off the streets of three regions in Greece Tuesday as a severe storm hammered the center of the country and some of its islands, turning streets into flooded torrents and sweeping cars into the sea. Traffic was banned in the central town of Volos, the nearby mountain region of Pilion and on the island of Skiathos until the storm subsides, police said. The fire department says one man was killed in Volos when a wall buckled and fell on him, while another man has been reported missing, believed to have been swept away by floodwaters.
Australian who fell ill at remote Antarctic base is rescued after daunting mission, authorities say
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Authorities in Australia say an Australian who fell ill at a remote Antarctic base is returning home on an icebreaker following a daunting mission to rescue him. The man was working at the Casey research station when he suffered from what authorities described as a developing medical condition that needed specialist assessment and care. The Australian Antarctic Division said Tuesday that the icebreaker RSV Nuyina left Australia last week and traveled south more than 3,000 kilometers, breaking through sea ice to reach a location 144 kilometers from the base. From there, two helicopters were deployed from the deck on Sunday and arrived at the base after nearly an hour to rescue the man.
World War I memorials in France and Belgium are vying again to become UNESCO World Heritage sites
ZONNEBEKE, Belgium (AP) — Belgium and France want the countless headstones, cemeteries and memorials from World War I recognized as UNESCO World Heritage sites to make sure people stop and think about the meaning and value of peace. Both nations want the United Nations institution to include the area on its famed list of sites along with the Great Wall of China, Peru’s Machu Picchu and Greece’s Acropolis. A decision on the issue is expected to be made around Sept. 21 during UNESCO's World Heritage Committee meeting in Saudi Arabia. The area has 139 sites spanning western Belgium and northern France, a living history since the guns finally fell silent in 1918.
A driver crashed into a Denny's near Houston, injuring 23 people
ROSENBERG, Texas (AP) — A driver slammed into a a busy Denny's restaurant in a suburb of Houston, injuring twenty-three people. Police in the Rosenberg say the victims suffered injuries ranging from cuts to more severe wounds. All were conscious when they were taken to the hospital. None of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening. The driver was not hurt. The victims ranged from 12 to 60 years of age. Police didn't immediately release the cause of the accident.
Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías arrested near Los Angeles stadium where Messi was playing MLS game
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías was arrested near BMO Stadium, where Lionel Messi was playing in a Major League Soccer game with numerous celebrities in attendance. Exposition Park public safety said its officers arrested Urías at about 11 p.m. on Sunday inside the park, which is home to the stadium. The department would not immediately disclose what charges Urías was arrested on, but said it would release more details Monday. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department booking records show Urías posted $50,000 bail and was released shortly before 5 a.m. on Monday. He is due in court Sept. 27. Major League Baseball intends to investigate.
