Under house arrest, fake heiress Anna 'Delvey' Sorokin launches podcast to rehab public image
NEW YORK (AP) — While under house arrest in New York, Anna Sorokin has launched the podcast, “The Anna Delvey Show.” From her East Village apartment, she tells the Associated Press: “I’m on 24/7 house arrest. I’m only allowed to leave for my parole check-ins, my ICE check-ins, and for medical emergencies.” Arrested in late 2017, she was convicted in 2019 of bilking banks, hotels and wealthy New Yorkers out of $275,000. After serving three years in prison, partly at Riker’s Island jail complex, Sorokin, a German citizen, was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and then released after posting a $10,000 bond in the fall to home confinement.
Japan aims to refocus its foreign aid on maritime and economic security and national interests
TOKYO (AP) — Japan has approved a major revision to its development aid policy to focus on maritime and economic security and its national interests while helping developing nations overcome challenges amid China’s growing influence. The revision to the Development Cooperation Charter was approved by the Cabinet on Friday. The charter is usually updated every 10 years but this one was two years early, underscoring the sense of urgency. Japan last year adopted a new National Security Strategy to dramatically increase spending on a military buildup. That means it will have to send foreign development aid efficiently. The revised charter will prioritize measures to combat climate change, the food and energy crisis triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, maritime security and other areas.
Jury returns $63M verdict after finding Chevron covered up toxic pit on California land
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — A California jury has returned a $63 million verdict against Chevron after finding the oil giant covered up a toxic chemical pit on land purchased by a man who built a house on it and was later diagnosed with a blood cancer. The lawsuit said a Chevron subsidiary had used the property as a sump pit for oil and gas production, a process that left the carcinogenic chemical benzene in the ground. The victim's lawyer called the case a “blatant example of environmental pollution and corporate malfeasance.” Chevron said it disagreed with the judgment and would appeal.
New York lawmakers pass bill that considers reparations for slavery
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York would create a commission to consider reparations to address the lingering, negative effects of slavery under a bill passed by the state Legislature. The measure passed Thursday will be sent to New York Governor Kathy Hochul for consideration. New York is following the lead of California, which became the first state to form a reparations task force in 2020. State Assemblywoman Michaelle Solages says "this is about beginning the process of healing our communities." The New York legislation would create a nine-member commission that would address persistent economic, political and educational disparities experienced by Black people in the state today.
Lawyers blame ChatGPT for tricking them into citing bogus case law
NEW YORK (AP) — A judge is deciding whether to sanction two lawyers who blamed ChatGPT for tricking them into including fictitious legal research in a court filing. The lawyers apologized at a hearing Thursday in Manhattan federal court for their roles in written submissions that seemed to leave Judge P. Kevin Castel both baffled and disturbed at what happened. The filing was in a lawsuit against an airline and included references to past court cases that Steven A. Schwartz thought were real. They were actually invented by the artificial intelligence-powered chatbot. Castel repeatedly expressed his dismay as he questioned Schwartz about his decision to use ChatGPT. He did not immediately rule.
David Sedaris' first children's book, 'Pretty Ugly,' to be published next February
NEW YORK (AP) — David Sedaris is publishing his first children’s book, a collaboration with Ian Falconer conceived decades ago and finished shortly before the “Olivia” creator died in March. Toon Books, an imprint of Astra Publishing House, announced Thursday that “Pretty Ugly” will be published Feb. 27 next year. A look at the “age-old question” of what makes people attractive or unattractive, “Pretty Ugly” began 20 years ago as a contribution to the anthology “Little Lit: Strange Stories for Strange Kids.” More recently, Toon publisher Françoise Mouly, who helped edit “Little Lit,” thought “Pretty Ugly” would work as a stand-alone book.
FBI arrests Texas businessman linked to impeachment of state Attorney General Ken Paxton
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — FBI agents have arrested a Texas businessman at the center of the scandal that led to the historic impeachment of state Attorney General Ken Paxton. Online records show that Nate Paul was booked into an Austin jail Thursday afternoon after being taken into custody by federal agents. It was not immediately clear what charges led to his arrest, and the jail records said only that he was being held on a federal detainer. Paul’s entanglements with Paxton were central to the GOP-led state House of Representatives’ overwhelming vote to impeach the Republican last month.
Mexico charges migrant in detention center fire that killed 40
MEXICO CITY (AP) — A federal judge in Mexico has charged another migrant for his suspected role in the March blaze at a border detention center that left 40 dead and dozens more wounded. Prosecutors say a man identified as Carlos “C” has been charged with homicide, injuries and damages caused by the fire in a migrant detention facility in Ciudad Juárez, across the border from El Paso, Texas. The blaze, the deadliest ever at a Mexican immigration facility, captured global attention as loved ones across the Hemisphere mourned and demanded justice for the victims. It also sparked controversy and criticism about the treatment of migrants by both Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and American authorities.
Haitians are dying of thirst and starvation in severely overcrowded jails
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti’s inmates are thirsty and starving in severely overcrowded jails, many forced to sleep standing up. The United Nations says 185 inmates died in Haiti last year, many of malnutrition-related diseases. More than 20 have passed away so far this year. Human rights experts and attorneys expect the number to rise given gang violence leading to severe fuel and food shortages. Human rights experts say more than 80% of Haiti’s roughly 11,400 inmates are being held in pre-trial detention and it could be years before they ever see a judge, if at all. Haitian law allows people to be held legally without charge for only 48 hours. But in Haiti, the law often isn’t followed.
Main suspect in 2005 disappearance of Natalee Holloway arrives in US from Peru to face charges
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The main suspect in the 2005 disappearance of Natalee Holloway has arrived in the U.S. from Peru to face charges that he tried to extort the missing Alabama teen's mother. Joran van der Sloot is scheduled to be arraigned in federal court in Birmingham, Alabama, on Friday morning. He was flown to Birmingham on Thursday. Holloway disappeared on the Caribbean island of Aruba. A judge declared her dead, but her body has never been found. Van der Sloot is accused of seeking $250,000 from Holloway's mother in exchange for disclosing the location of the young woman’s body. He is serving a 28-year sentence in Peru after confessing to killing a Peruvian woman.
