Assault charge dropped against Raiders' Davante Adams for shoving photographer
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A misdemeanor assault charge filed last October against Las Vegas Raiders’ wide receiver Davante Adams has been dismissed. Adams was charged after shoving a photographer to the ground while walking off the field. The Kansas City Star reports the charge was dropped June 5. Adams' lawyer declined to comment. Kansas City police say the photographer suffered whiplash, a headache and a possible minor concussion. Adams apologized in his postgame media comments and later on Twitter. The photographer said in an ongoing lawsuit against Adams, the Raiders and the Chiefs that he was targeted online and feared for his safety after the incident.
Tornado that ripped through massive Wyoming coal mining site injures 8 people, officials say
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Wyo. (AP) — A tornado touching down at a mine in Wyoming has injured eight people and knocked over employee transport buses and empty train cars at the facility. The Gillette News Record reports the tornado hit the North Antelope Rochelle Mine in Campbell County around 6 p.m. Friday during a storm complex that also delivered tornadoes to neighboring Natrona and Johnson counties. The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the surface coal mining operation about 64 miles south of Gillette. The News Record reports seven people with injuries were transported to hospitals in Gillette and Douglas and another refused treatment. None of the injuries were considered life-threatening. The operator of the mine is Peabody Energy Inc. The company says it is assessing the damage.
Fentanyl ruled as the cause of death for Adam Rich, former 'Eight is Enough' child star
The effects of fentanyl are considered the cause of death for Adam Rich, the child actor known as “America’s little brother” for his role on the hit family dramedy “Eight is Enough.” The Los Angeles County Medical-Examiner Coroner's office has ruled the former television star's death this January as an accident. Rich was 54 years old. His stardom came at age eight as the mop-topped son raised by a widower newspaper columnist in ABC’s “Eight is Enough.” The show ran from 1977 to 1981. Rich had publicly discussed his experiences with depression and substance abuse in the months before he died.
Three San Antonio police officers are charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a woman
Three San Antonio police officers have been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a woman who the police chief says was experiencing a “mental health crisis.” Police Chief William McManus said Friday that Sgt. Alfred Flores and Officers Eleazar Alejandro and Nathaniel Villalobos were suspended without pay and later arrested on murder warrants in the shooting death of 46-year-old Melissa Perez when she refused to come out of her apartment. McManus says Perez was suspected of cutting the wires to a fire alarm, a felony, and swung a hammer at the officers, but the officers unreasonably put themselves into a situation where they used deadly force.
Montana Republicans report letters with mysterious powder after similar mailings in 2 other states
Montana Republican lawmakers are sharing that they received letters with white powder as federal agents investigate mysterious substances similarly mailed to GOP officials in two other states. Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen posted on Facebook that the local sheriff’s office collected evidence after his mother, a state representative, opened one letter with “white powder substance” at her home address. “If you receive a suspicious package, contact law enforcement immediately,” Knudsen says in his post directed toward legislators. They are not alone. A legislative office building temporarily locked down on Thursday due to mailings received by Tennessee Republican leaders and over 100 letters have been sent to Kansas officials. No injuries have been reported.
What happens during a catastrophic implosion? Titan submersible occupants likely died instantly
The Titan submersible suffered a catastrophic implosion that experts say likely killed its pilot and four passengers instantly amid intense pressure in the North Atlantic’s deep waters. Maritime researchers called an implosion the worst possible outcome of all the scenarios envisioned during the desperate round-the-clock search to find the missing vessel. Experts had cautioned that under intense pressure at extreme depths the Titan’s hull could implode, which would result in instant death for anyone aboard the vessel. The water pressure at 12,500 feet below the surface at the site of the Titanic wreck is roughly 400 atmospheres or 6,000 pounds per square inch.
Beijing heat wave clouds long weekend and sets multi-day temperature record
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Beijing and parts of northern China are experiencing record temperatures, and authorities urged people to limit their time outdoors during a long holiday weekend. The observatory in southern Beijing on Saturday for the first time recorded temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius, or 104 degrees Fahrenheit, for a third consecutive day. In nearby Hebei province and the port city of Tianjin, temperatures have also soared above 40 degrees Celsius over the past few days, prompting authorities to issue “red” alerts for extreme weather. Beijing experienced its second-hottest day on record with temperatures soaring to 41.1 degrees Celsius, or 106 degrees Fahrenheit, on Thursday. The hot weather has coincided with the three-day Dragon Boat Festival holiday.
A bridge over Yellowstone River collapses, sending a freight train into the waters below
COLUMBUS, Mont. (AP) — A bridge that crosses Yellowstone River in Montana collapsed overnight, causing portions of a freight train that was traveling over it to plunge into the water below. Montana rail officials said the train crew was safe and no injuries were reported. Numerous tank cars were partially submerged into the river early Saturday. Railroad crews were at the scene near the town of Columbus, about 40 miles (about 64 kilometers) west of Billings. The river was swollen with recent heavy rains although it is unclear whether that contributed to the bridge collapse. The Yellowstone saw record flooding in 2022 that caused extensive damage to Yellowstone National Park and adjacent towns in Montana.
Orcas disrupt boat race near Spain in latest display of dangerous, puzzling behavior
A pod of killer whales bumped one of the boats in an endurance sailing race as it approached the Strait of Gibraltar. It's the latest encounter in what researchers say is a growing trend of sometimes-aggressive interactions with Iberian orcas. The 15-minute run-in Thursday with at least three of the giant mammals forced the crew competing in The Ocean Race to drop its sails and raise a clatter in an attempt to scare the approaching orcas off. No one was injured. Team JAJO skipper Jelmer van Beek said in a video posted on The Ocean Race website that it was “a scary moment.”
Dior's Kim Jones celebrates 5 years as designer in gender-fluid Paris men's show
PARIS (AP) — The historic courtyards of the Ecole Militaire served as the grand stage for Dior’s men’s show on Friday, a spectacle that played out under the watchful eye of the Eiffel Tower. A sweltering Parisian heatwave had guests like Game of Thrones star Gwendoline Christie using their metallic invitations as makeshift fans, and a futuristic, square plate-themed runway hinted at the show’s transformative intent. The show began with an unusual flourish that stirred the audience. The event marked a milestone for British designer Kim Jones, celebrating his fifth year at the helm of Dior menswear. The collection displayed was decidedly bold, marrying traditionally feminine elements of Dior’s past with a modern men’s aesthetic, effectively capturing the gender-fluid ethos of Generation Z.
