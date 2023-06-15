Bidens and Eva Longoria screen 'Flamin' Hot' movie about the origins of the spicy Cheetos snack
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and actor-director Eva Longoria have welcomed hundreds to the White House lawn to watch “Flamin' Hot,” a feel-good movie about the origin of the spicy Cheetos snack. The film depicts a Mexican American janitor at Frito-Lay selling his superiors on his idea to make Cheetos more appealing to his community. Biden and Longoria glided past the fact that the veracity of the onetime janitor's story has been called into question. The White House defended the screening, saying the film is not a documentary and was shown to give Americans from different backgrounds a chance to see themselves celebrated by the president.
Governor signs public funding bill for new A's stadium in Vegas, growing global sports destination
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo has signed into law a $380 million public financing package to help build a Major League Baseball stadium for the Oakland Athletics on the Las Vegas Strip. He signed the bill Thursday in Carson City a day after the Democrat-controlled legislature approved the plans. Hours earlier, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred outlined a months-long approval process for the A’s proposed move there. The $1.5 billion stadium with a retractable roof is planned near the homes of the NFL’s Vegas Raiders and the NHL’s Golden Knights, who won the Stanley Cup this week in just their sixth season.
Wind-driven rain pelts shores of India, Pakistan as Cyclone Biparjoy pushes into coast
MANDVI, India (AP) — Wind-driven rain has pelted the shores of western India and southern Pakistan as Cyclone Biparjoy pushed into the coast with the potential for a significant storm surge and flash floods from heavy rain. The two nations had moved 173,000 people to shelters and were preparing to provide clean water and other necessities after the storm passed. Pakistan’s southern province in Sindh, devastated by floods last summer, lies in the cyclone’s path. Biparjoy had maximum sustained winds of 75 mph with stronger gusts late Thursday and was forecast to weaken as it moved into India’s Gujarat province and Pakistan’s southern coastal areas.
Pool deck at collapsed Florida condo building failed to comply with codes, standards, officials say
MIAMI (AP) — Federal investigators say the swimming pool deck of a beachfront South Florida condominium that collapsed two years ago, killing 98 people, failed to comply with original building codes and standards. Investigators with the National Institute of Standards and Technology gave an update Thursday on the collapse of the Champlain Towers South building in Surfside, Florida. Among other factors, the investigators reported signs of corrosion, misplaced reinforcement and the placement of heavier and additional plant containers than those in the original plans. They say these factors led to “critically low margins against failure." Experts have previously suggested problems with the pool deck might have led to the 40-year-old, 12-story building’s collapse, but the investigation is ongoing.
Hope dims for missing migrants amid questions about Greece's actions in deadly sinking
KALAMATA, Greece (AP) — Nine survivors from a migrant boat that sank were arrested on suspicion of smuggling as hope faded for hundreds of missing passengers and attention turned to Greece’s failure to act before the ship capsized. The trawler may have carried as many as 750 passengers when it went down early Wednesday. A huge search-and-rescue operation initially recovered 78 bodies and picked up 104 survivors. But no more have been found. A Greek coast guard vessel escorted the trawler for hours and watched helplessly as it sank in minutes. Greek officials argued that the migrants repeatedly refused assistance and insisted on continuing to Italy. Legal experts said that was no excuse.
Justice Department looking into PGA Tour deal with LIV's Saudi backers, AP source says
A person familiar with the matter says the Justice Department is looking into an agreement between the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabian backers of LIV Golf. It wants to determine whether last week's surprise deal violates federal antitrust statutes. The Justice Department already was looking into any antitrust issues involving the PGA Tour and Saudi-funded LIV Golf. Both golf leagues are involved in an antitrust case now in federal court. The agreement would end that litigation. The deal is for the PGA Tour, European tour and Saudi's national wealth fund to pool commercial businesses in a new for-profit company.
FDA advisers endorse updating COVID vaccines to target latest omicron strain
The COVID-19 vaccines are on track for a big recipe change this fall. Today’s vaccines still contain the original coronavirus strain, the one that started the pandemic. But that strain was long ago supplanted by mutated versions as the virus rapidly evolves. Scientific advisers for the Food and Drug Administration on Thursday said the next round of shots should only include protection against the newest omicron variants that are now dominant worldwide. Regulators will be making their best guess which strain to include, just like they do every year in setting the recipe for the fall flu vaccine.
June temperatures briefly passed key climate threshold. Scientists expect more such spikes
BERLIN (AP) — Worldwide temperatures briefly exceeded a key warming threshold earlier this month, drawing notice in the scientific community and prompting public chatter that climate change might be accelerating. The mercury has since dipped again, but experts say the brief surge marked a new global heat record for June and indicates more extremes ahead. European researchers said Thursday that the the start of June saw global surface air temperatures rise 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels for the first time. That is the limit governments said they would try to limit global warming to at a 2015 summit in Paris. Scientists say the eleven-day global anomaly shows how important it is to keep a close watch on the planet’s health as the planet enters an El Niño phase.
Oregon GOP senators end 6-week walkout after new agreements on abortion, gun bills
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Republican senators have ended the longest walkout in the history of the Oregon Legislature, which held up key bills for six weeks. Republicans showed up for work Thursday after compromising with Democrats on abortion and gun safety measures. Democrats say the abortion bill will still ensure abortion access. Democrats immediately filed new versions of both measures reflecting the agreements, and the Senate then passed them. The bills were approved earlier by the House but now need to go back to that chamber for a concurrence vote. The walkout happened despite voters passing a ballot measure in 2022 that disqualifies lawmakers with 10 or more unexcused absences from reelection.
Al Pacino, 83, is a father for the fourth time, welcoming son Roman with Noor Alfallah
A representative for Al Pacino confirms the 83-year-old actor and 29-year-old Noor Alfallah have welcomed a baby, Pacino's fourth. Publicist Stan Rosenfield told The Associated Press that the couple had a son named Roman. No further details were released. It's unclear when or where the baby was born. Pacino and Alfallah reportedly began dating last year. Pacino’s baby news follows close on the heels of that of longtime friend and fellow actor Robert De Niro. Pacino has three other children: 33-year-old Julie Marie, with Jan Tarrant, and 22-year-old twins Anton and Olivia, with actor Beverly D'Angelo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.