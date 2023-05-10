West Virginia's Huggins agrees to $1M pay cut, 3-game suspension for homophobic slur
Bob Huggins has agreed to a three-game suspension and a $1 million pay cut after he used a homophobic slur during a radio show. The agreement allows Huggins to keep his job as the school's basketball coach, but the blunder will leave a lasting mark on his Hall of Fame career. During a call to a Cincinnati radio station Monday, Huggins was asked whether he had a chance of landing an Xavier player from the transfer portal. Huggins then made offensive comments about Xavier fans. He later apologized. Huggins will also be required to meet with LGBTQ+ leaders as part of the agreement.
Scorsese to stir Cannes again, 47 years after 'Taxi Driver'
When Martin Scorsese premieres his latest film, “Killers of the Flower Moon,” at the Cannes Film Festival on May 20th, it will return Scorsese to a festival where he remains a part of its fabled history. Scorsese premiered his masterpiece of urban alienation, “Taxi Driver,” in Cannes in 1976. Its debut was one of the most fevered in Cannes history, drawing boos and some walkouts for the violence in Scorsese’s tale of the disillusioned New York cab driver Travis Brickle. The playwright Tennessee Williams, then the jury president, condemned the film.
Topless protester briefly disrupts VW annual meeting
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Volkswagen’s annual shareholder meeting has been briefly disrupted by protests over the company’s factory in China’s Xinjiang province. A shouting, topless activist interrupted the speech Wednesday by CEO Oliver Blume, while a cake-like object was thrown during a speech by board chairman Hans-Dieter Poetsch, apparently in the direction of board member Wolfgang Porsche. Volkswagen has said that it has found no evidence of human rights violations at its plant in China’s western Xinjiang region. The meeting in Berlin resumed after a brief intermission.
Swiss villagers told to evacuate over Alpine rockslide alert
GENEVA (AP) — Authorities in eastern Switzerland have ordered residents of the tiny village of Brienz to evacuate by Friday evening because geology experts say a mass of 2 million cubic meters of Alpine rock looming overhead could break loose. Local leaders said Tuesday that residents could return to the village from time to time the village starting Saturday but not stay overnight. The centuries-old village is located southwest of Davos at an altitude of about 1,150 meters (about 3,800 feet). Today it has under 100 residents. Officials say the mountain and the rocks on it have been moving since the last Ice Age, but measurements indicated a “strong acceleration over a large area” in recent days.
1st babies born in Britain using DNA from 3 people
LONDON (AP) — Britain’s fertility regulator has confirmed the births of the U.K.'s first babies created using an experimental technique combining DNA from three people. The technique is used to keep children from inheriting rare genetic diseases. Britain’s Human Fertilization and Embryology Authority said Wednesday that fewer than five babies have been born this way in the U.K. The agency didn't provide details to protect the families’ identities. In 2015, the U.K. became the world’s first country to adopt legislation regulating methods to help prevent women with faulty mitochondria — the energy source in a cell — from passing on defects that can cause muscular dystrophy, epilepsy and heart problems.
Fears over scores of zoo animals caught in Sudan crossfire
ASWAN, Egypt (AP) — Dozens of zoo animals in Sudan's capital are feared dead after street battles between the country’s rival forces made the location unreachable. The facility’s director says at least 100 animals, including an elderly crocodile, giant lizards, parrots and a cobra, will have gone more than three weeks without food or water. Millions of people in Sudan have endured shortages of food, water and medicines after the conflict halted the most basic services. But as the sounds of explosions ring across the Sudanese capital of Khartoum, the animals' caretakers are wracked with worry over the animals, particularly those that are increasingly rare to find in their natural habitats in Sudan.
Ex-Raider Ruggs pleads guilty to driving drunk at 156 mph, causing crash that killed Vegas woman
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Former Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs has admitted he drove drunk at up to 156 mph before causing a fiery crash that killed a woman in November 2021. The 24-year-old former first-round NFL draft pick avoided trial with a plea deal on Wednesday that is expected to result in a sentence of three to 10 years in state prison. Prosecutors dropped other charges, on which Ruggs might have faced up to 50 years behind bars. The former Alabama Crimson Tide player was dropped by the Raiders shortly after the crash. Family members of the woman who died declined to comment following Ruggs' plea. He remains free pending sentencing Aug. 9.
Oprah teams with Arthur C. Brooks on book about happiness
NEW YORK (AP) — Oprah Winfrey’s latest book project is one she helped write. Winfrey has teamed with the author, educator and Atlantic columnist Arthur C. Brooks on “Build the Life You Want: The Art and Science of Getting Happier.” It's to be published Sept. 12 by Portfolio Books. Winfrey last year praised Brooks' bestseller “From Strength to Strength” and interviewed him for her “Super Soul” podcast. Other books written or co-written by Winfrey include “What I Know for Sure,” “The Path Made Clear” and “Food, Health and Happiness.”
Disney board banned X-rated stores and liquor shops from property, overlooking prisons
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Before allies of Gov. Ron DeSantis took over, Disney World’s governing district reached an agreement in February with the company to prohibit a long list of businesses from ever being operated on its property. At the time, the board was controlled by Disney supporters. Forbidden establishments included tattoo parlors, liquor stores, adult entertainment, oil refineries and trailer parks, but they didn’t include prisons. The Florida GOP governor recently mused prisons could be built there, when talking in a trolling tone about his year-long feud with Disney. The board of the governing district, now made up of DeSantis allies, met Wednesday to approve a new district administrator.
Robert De Niro, at 79, becomes a father for the 7th time
Robert De Niro has welcomed another child. The 79-year-old is now the father of seven. A representative for De Niro confirmed the birth to The Associated Press but said no other details or were expected. The actor tells The Associated Press that becoming a parent is "always good and mysterious and you don’t know what the hell is going to happen.” The Oscar winner's other children range in ages from 11 to 51. De Niro is currently promoting the new comedy “About My Father,” which opens on May 26. He is a two-time Oscar winner for his supporting role in “The Godfather: Part II” and best actor in “Raging Bull.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.