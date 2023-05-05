1st lunar eclipse of 2023 dims full moon ever so slightly
The year's first lunar eclipse is underway, and the best viewing is in Asia and Australia. The four-hour eclipse began late Friday or early Saturday, depending on the location, as Earth passed between the moon and the sun. This is an eclipse where the moon slips into the fringes of Earth's shadow, missing the darkest, innermost part. The slight dimming of the moon might not even be noticeable. The next lunar eclipse in October will put on a better show.
'Yellowstone' to end in November, sequel starts in December
NEW YORK (AP) — The popular Paramount network drama “Yellowstone” starring Kevin Costner will end in November with a batch of episodes that concludes its fifth season. Paramount said Friday that a sequel will begin shortly after, in December. Playing Montana rancher John Dutton, Costner and series creator Taylor Sheridan launched a phenomenon. The fifth season opener last November was seen by more people than any other scripted series last fall. There's still some mystery about whether Costner will appear in the final episodes. Paramount is denying Matthew McConaughey is signed for the sequel, but called him “a phenomenal talent with whom we’d love to partner.”
Ed Sheeran to perform 'Subtract' album on Apple Music Live
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ed Sheeran will put his new album on full display with the help of Apple Music. The music streaming service announced Friday that Sheeran will kick off the second season of Apple Music Live on May 10. The four-time Grammy winner will perform his fifth studio album “Subtract” for the first time at Eventim Apollo in London. Sheeran will hit the stage alongside a 12-piece band that includes The National’s Aaron Dessner, who produced “Subtract,” which releases Friday. The performance of his new album will also be streamed on Apple TV+. The announcement comes a day after a jury determined Sheeran didn’t copy Marvin Gaye’s classic 1970s tune “Let’s Get It On” to create his hit “Thinking Out Loud.”
Could AI pen 'Casablanca'? Screenwriters take aim at ChatGPT
NEW YORK (AP) — Not six months since the release of ChatGPT, generative artificial intelligence is already prompting widespread unease throughout Hollywood. Concern over chatbots writing or rewriting scripts is one of the leading reasons TV and film screenwriters took to picket lines earlier this week. Though the Writers Guild of America is striking for better pay in an industry where streaming has upended many of the old rules, AI looms as rising anxiety. Experts say the struggle screenwriters are now facing with AI is just the beginning. The World Economic Forum this week released a study predicting that nearly a quarter of all jobs will be disrupted by AI over the next five years.
US probes complaint that woman was trapped in flaming SUV
DETROIT (AP) — U.S. safety regulators are investigating possible electrical problems in older Dodge Journeys after a woman was trapped and died when her SUV caught fire in December. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it’s investigating whether inoperative door locks and windows can prevent people from getting out of the SUVs during an emergency. Documents posted Friday on the agency’s website say the probe covers more than 82,000 Journeys from the 2009 model year. The investigation was opened after the woman’s death on Dec. 9. A complaint filed with the agency says the woman pulled to the side of a road when warning lights started flashing and the doors wouldn’t unlock. The complaint alleged that fire started in the engine and spread, trapping the woman inside.
TurboTax customers to receive checks for $141M settlement
WASHINGTON (AP) — In a settlement agreement last year, TurboTax’s owner Intuit Inc. was ordered to pay $141 million to low-income consumers who were deceived into paying TurboTax to file their federal returns — despite being eligible for free, federally-supported tax services. Checks to the 4.4 million Americans eligible for for restitution payments will be mailed out starting next week, New York Attorney General Letitia James said Thursday. The amount paid to each eligible consumer ranges from $29 to $85, depending on how many tax years they qualify for.
Ford recalls some vehicles for air bag inflator installation
Ford Motor Co. is recalling certain 2004 to 2006 Ranger vehicles because replacement front passenger air bag inflators may have been installed incorrectly. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said in a letter that the recall includes 231,942 vehicles. The vehicles had received replacement front passenger air bag inflators under a previous recall. The NHTSA said that an incorrectly installed inflator may not properly inflate the passenger air bag, increasing the risk of injury during a crash.
Dog Show 101: What's what at the Westminster Kennel Club
NEW YORK (AP) — To the casual viewer, competing at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show might look as simple as getting a dog, grooming it and leading it around a ring. But there’s a lot more to getting to and exhibiting in the United States’ most prestigious canine event. The 147th annual show starts Saturday at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York. More than 2,500 dogs from 210 different breeds and varieties signed up to vie for the best in show trophy that gets awarded Tuesday night. Contestants range from tiny Chihuahuas to long-legged Irish wolfhounds.
River rafters say big California snowmelt means epic season
COLOMA, Calif. (AP) — With California's historic snowpack beginning to melt, whitewater rafting companies are preparing for the best season they've seen in years. After years of drought, the volume of water rushing down the American River in northern California is already three times the volume of previous years. More water means it'll be one of the best seasons in years following near record rain and snowfall this winter. But it also means more risks, so guides have undergone additional training and are monitoring the flows daily. Even so, they say there are plenty of places that even families with children can go to enjoy the river.
King Charles III surprises crowd outside Buckingham Palace
LONDON (AP) — Kings Charles III has surprised a crowd of people assembled outside Buckingham Palace awaiting his coronation. The king, Prince William and his wife, Kate, stopped Friday for a walkabout to shake hands and speak with an adoring throng of fans. Many of those in the crowd plan to spend Friday night hoping for a prime perch for the procession on Saturday and a view of the newly minted monarch waving from the balcony after returning from the ceremony. Charles made the stop after a luncheon that followed a final rehearsal of the service at Westminster Abbey. Camilla, the queen consort, did not take part in the walkabout.
