Ex-Starbucks manager awarded $25.6 million in suit over firing after 2018 arrests of 2 Black men
CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — Jurors in federal court in New Jersey have awarded $25.6 million to a former regional Starbucks manager who alleged that she and other white employees were unfairly punished by the coffee chain after the high-profile arrests of two Black men in 2018 at a Philadelphia location. Jurors in Camden found that race was a determinative factor in the company’s firing of Shannon Phillips and awarded her $600,000 in compensatory damages and $25 million in punitive damages. Her attorney said the company was looking for a “sacrificial lamb” to calm the outrage. Starbucks declined comment.
Bud Light, top US seller since 2001, loses sales crown to Modelo as beer backlash continues
After more than two decades as America’s best-selling beer, Bud Light has slipped into second place. Mexican lager Modelo Especial overtook Bud Light in U.S. retail dollar sales in the month ending June 3, according to Bump Williams Consulting. Modelo controlled 8.4% of U.S. grocery, convenience and liquor store sales; Bud Light fell to 7.3%. It’s a milestone in Bud Light's months-long sales decline since early April, when critics vowed to boycott the beer after the company sent a commemorative can to a transgender influencer. Bud Light's U.S. sales were down 24% in the week ending June 3.
Arizona woman alleges sexual assault by Trevor Bauer; he denies allegation and countersues
PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona woman has sued former major league pitcher Trevor Bauer, accusing him of sexual assault. She alleges that Bauer held a knife at her throat and choked her until she passed out during a rape that left her pregnant in late 2020. He was never arrested or charged. The accusations are in a lawsuit updated this week in Maricopa County Superior Court. The woman first sued Bauer in December, and he countersued, denying the allegations and accusing the woman of faking a pregnancy and extortion. Bauer now plays in Japan after the end of his suspension from Major League Baseball.
Nick Kyrgios reveals he ended up in psychiatric ward during Wimbledon in 2019
SYDNEY (AP) — Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has revealed he spent time in a psychiatric ward following a loss at Wimbledon in 2019 because of suicidal thoughts. Kyrgios' comments in interviews for the upcoming Netflix documentary series “Break Point” have been widely published in Australia. Kyrgios says he went to a hospital in London to “figure out my problems” four years ago and he says he "was genuinely contemplating suicide." Kyrgios has previously discussed his mental health struggles on social media and in interviews and has said he's doing better after seeking help. He lost the 2022 Wimbledon final to Novak Djokovic and has been largely sidelined by injuries since.
Robert Gottlieb, celebrated literary editor of Toni Morrison and Robert Caro, dies at 92
NEW YORK (AP) — One of the greatest literary editors in modern times, Robert Gottlieb, has died. He was 92. Gottlieb died Wednesday and had one of the most remarkable runs of any editor after World War II, helping shape the modern publishing canon. His projects included Joseph Heller’s “Catch-22” and fiction by future Nobel laureates Toni Morrison and V.S. Naipaul. He also edited spy novels by John le Carré, science thrillers by Michael Crichton and Robert Caro's “The Power Broker” and Lyndon Johnson books, the last of which is still unpublished. Caro said in a statement that he remembers “how Bob was always, always, for half a century, there for me.”
Theranos founder objects to $250 monthly restitution sought by US due to limited financial resources
WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors want Elizabeth Holmes to pay $250 each month to victims of her failed blood testing startup after she leaves prison, but her attorneys are pushing back citing “limited financial resources” available to the disgraced founder of Theranos. U.S. District Judge Edward Davila ordered Holmes and her former partner, Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, to pay $452 million in restitution to victims last month. Federal prosecutors argue that Holmes should be required to pay at least $250 each month — or 10 percent of her earnings, whichever is greater — in criminal monetary penalties upon supervised released. But Holmes’ lawyers pushed back on the proposed requirement.
At least 79 dead after overcrowded migrant vessel sinks off Greece; hundreds may be missing
KALAMATA, Greece (AP) — An overcrowded fishing boat carrying migrants capsized and sank off the coast of Greece, leaving at least 79 people dead and many more missing in one of the worst disasters of its kind this year. Authorities said coast guard, navy and merchant vessels were fanning out Wednesday night for a vast search-and-rescue operation that also included a plane and a helicopter. More than 100 people have been rescued so far after the boat went down in international waters southwest of Greece’s southern Peloponnese peninsula. It was unclear how many passengers might still be in the water or trapped in the sunken vessel.
Captured Ukrainian soldiers face trial in Russia
MOSCOW (AP) — More than 20 Ukrainian soldiers who were taken prisoner during fighting in Ukraine are facing trial in southern Russia. The captured soldiers were members of the Azov battalion that fought Russian troops in the Sea of Azov port of Mariupol last year. They went on trial on Wednesday. Russia captured Mariupol last year after a three-month battle that reduced most of the city to smoldering ruins. The last remaining Ukrainian defenders who holed up at a giant steel mill in Mariupol surrendered to Russian forces in May 2022. The Russian authorities have designated the Azov battalion as a terrorist group. The defendants are facing charges of involvement in a terrorist organization and taking part in action to overthrow Russia-backed authorities in the Donetsk region.
Mexican diver Diego Balleza opens OnlyFans account to pay for Olympics training
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Diego Balleza is a prominent 10-meter diver and is used to wearing small swimsuits that show off his body. But the Mexican is facing a lack of financial resources ahead of next year's Paris Olympics so he is making a leap to the OnlyFans website where he also wears few clothes. OnlyFans is a site where content creators upload images and videos. Some of them are explicit. Balleza says “it occurred to me to open it because you are always looking for a way to make income." Other Mexican swimmers and divers are finding other ways to raise money for their preparations.
Luka Modric penalty completes thrilling 4-2 win for Croatia over Netherlands in Nations League
ROTTERDAM, Netherlands (AP) — Veteran midfielder Luka Modric has scored an extra-time penalty to seal a thrilling 4-2 victory for Croatia over the Netherlands and a place in the Nations League final. Thousands of ecstatic red-and-white clad Croatia fans chanted “Luka! Luka! Luka!” after the 37-year-old sealed the win from the penalty spot in the 116th minute on Wednesday. Substitute Bruno Petković also scored in extra-time as staunch Dutch resistance finally crumbled. Another substitute, Netherlands forward Noa Lang, had forced the game into extra time with a volleyed equalizer six minutes into stoppage time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.