Nearly 1.5 million foreign pilgrims have arrived in Saudi Arabia so far for annual Hajj pilgrimage
MECCA, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Saudi officials say close to 1.5 million foreign pilgrims have arrived in the country so far for the annual Hajj pilgrimage. This year’s pilgrimage will be the first without the restrictions imposed during the coronavirus pandemic. More pilgrims are expected to arrive before the start of the Hajj on Monday. The Hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam, and all Muslims are required to undertake it at least once in their lives if they are physically and financially able. Saudi officials have said they expect the number of pilgrims in 2023 to reach pre-pandemic levels. In 2019, more than 2.4 million Muslims attended.
Arizona Republican election official sues Kari Lake for defamation
PHOENIX (AP) — A top Republican election official in Arizona has filed a defamation lawsuit against Kari Lake, who falsely claims she lost the 2022 race for governor because of fraud. Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer said Thursday he’s faced “violent vitriol and other dire consequences” because of lies spread by Lake, including death threats and the loss of friendships. Lake is a former Phoenix television news anchor who quickly built an enthusiastic political following as a loyal supporter of former President Donald Trump and his lie that the 2020 election was stolen from him. She did not immediately comment on Richer's lawsuit.
Former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is writing a book on leadership
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is writing a book that will focus on leadership. She posted Friday on Instagram that she didn't want to write about the internal politics during her five years as New Zealand’s leader. But she says someone convinced her that she could write about other ideas. She said it will be about being your own kind of leader and making a difference. Ardern stepped down this year after becoming known as a global icon for the left. She is working with publishers in New Zealand, Britain and the United States, but didn't say when the book would be published.
Canada will require Google and Meta to pay media outlets for news under bill set to become law
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — A Canadian bill that will require Google and Meta to pay media outlets for news content that they share or otherwise repurpose on their platforms is set to become law. The Senate passed the bill Thursday amid a standoff between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government and Silicon Valley tech giants. Ottawa has said the law creates a level playing field between online advertising giants and the shrinking news industry. Meta confirmed Thursday that it plans to comply with the bill by ending news availability on Facebook and Instagram for its Canadian users, as it had previously suggested. Meta would not offer details about the timeline for that move.
Tropical Storm Bret swirls near St. Vincent as it enters eastern Caribbean
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Tropical Storm Bret is swirling close to St. Vincent as it begins pushing into the eastern Caribbean, where islands have shut down to prepare for possible torrential downpours, landslides and flooding. The storm’s center was about 5 miles east of St. Vincent just before midnight Thursday and moving westward at 18 mph. Its maximum sustained winds had weakened a bit to 60 mph. Airports, businesses, schools and offices had closed on St. Vincent, St. Lucia, Dominica, Martinique and other islands by midday Thursday. Residents rushed to fill up their cars with gasoline and stock up on water and canned food.
Brazil's president offers to try to win release of bishop imprisoned in Nicaragua
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is offering to help try to gain the release of a Roman Catholic bishop imprisoned in Nicaragua. Lula made the comments Thursday after visiting with Pope Francis at the Vatican. Bishop Rolando Álvarez was jailed by the regime of President Daniel Ortega for supposedly helping anti-government protesters. The bishop was sentenced to 26 years in prison after he refused to board a plane carrying exiles to the United States in February. Lula says: “I want to talk to Daniel Ortega about freeing the bishop.”
'Rust' weapons supervisor charged with dumping drugs on day of Alec Baldwin shooting
The weapons supervisor charged with involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of a cinematographer on the set of the Alec Baldwin film “Rust” has been charged with passing drugs to someone else on the day of the shooting. Prosecutors in New Mexico filed the new charge Thursday, alleging Hannah Gutierrez-Reed tampered with evidence by transferring narcotics to another person to avoid prosecution. Gutierrez-Reed's lawyer calls the charge “retaliatory and vindictive.” Gutierrez-Reed is the only remaining defendant in the case. An involuntary manslaughter charge was dropped in April against Baldwin, who was pointing a gun at cinematographer Halyna Hutchins when it went off and killed her.
Where abortion laws stand in every state a year after the Supreme Court overturned Roe
State abortion policies have shifted quickly since the U.S. Supreme Court last year ended a nationwide right to abortion after nearly 50 years. Nearly every state has had changes made or attempted since then. In most Republican-controlled states, bans or restrictions have been adopted, including some with implementation delayed due to court challenges. Most Democrat-led states have taken steps to protect access to abortion. The court's ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that protected the right to an abortion prior to the viability of the fetus.
Families detail stress, terror and sadness after Nashville school shooting in court documents
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — More than a dozen parents at The Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, have written about the stress, terror and sadness in the wake of the March shooting. The descriptions are meant to compel a judge not to allow the release of the shooter’s writings and other documents. Three children and three adults were killed when a 28-year former student indiscriminately opened fire. Parents, school officials and others argue that releasing the records could not only spark a possible fatal copycat event, but also retraumatize already hurting and broken families attempting to heal.
