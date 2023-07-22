Train derailment in northern Montana spills freight, but hazmat car safe
HAVRE, Mont. (AP) — A train derailment in northern Montana spilled freight and left 25 cars tangled up along a major east-west railroad corridor. A Hill County emergency official said the Friday evening derailment of a BNSF Railway train east of the small town of Havre caused no injuries. The official says one car carrying hazardous materials derailed but did not spill. Cleanup and repair work continued Saturday and the cause was under investigation. The accident comes less than a month after a railroad bridge collapse in southern Montana sent tanks cars with oil products plunging into the Yellowstone River.
A wildfire is raging out of control on the Greek island of Rhodes, forcing tourist evacuations
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A large blaze burning on the island of Rhodes for the fifth day has forced authorities to order an evacuation of four locations, including two seaside resorts. In previous days, the wildfire was confined to the island’s mountainous center, but aided by winds, very high temperatures and dry conditions, it spread Saturday towards the coast on the island’s central-eastern side. Local media report the fires had reached three hotels, whose clients had already been evacuated. The fire department says more than 200 firefighters and 40 fire engines are operating on the ground, assisted by five planes and three helicopters. The force includes 31 firefighters from Slovakia. The blaze in Rhodes was just one, the most dangerous, of several active across Greece.
Michigan man charged with murder and other crimes in case involving ex-girlfriend and her toddler
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A man accused of stabbing his ex-girlfriend and kidnapping and killing her 2-year-old daughter has been charged with murder by Michigan’s attorney general. Attorney General Dana Nessel charged 26-year-old Rashad Trice on Friday with 20 counts, including one count each of first-degree premeditated murder and felony murder in Wynter Cole Smith’s strangulation death. The Lansing man faces 18 other charges in connection with the alleged stabbing and sexual assault of his ex-girlfriend in Lansing. He also allegedly stole her car and drove away with Smith. The child's body was found July 5 in Detroit nearly 100 miles from Lansing.
Malaysia cuts short music fest after British band slams anti-gay laws, singer kisses male bandmate
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s government has cut short a music festival after the lead singer of British band The 1975 slammed the country’s anti-gay laws and kissed a male bandmate during their performance. Malaysia's communications and digital minister has slammed Matty Healy’s conduct late Friday at the start of the Good Vibes Festival as “very rude.” Healey used profanity in his speech criticizing the government’s stance against homosexuality before kissing bass player Ross MacDonald. Footage of the fiasco was posted on social media and sparked a backlash in the predominantly Muslim nation. The minister met with festival organizers Saturday and announced that it would be canceled. Homosexuality is a crime in Malaysia punishable by up to 20 years in prison and caning.
Groups working to round up domesticated rabbits that have been running loose in Florida neighborhood
WILTON MANORS, Fla. (AP) — Efforts are underway to rescue the domesticated rabbits that have populated a Florida neighborhood. Rescue groups are using traps, hands and sometimes nets to capture the 60 to 100 lionhead rabbits living in a community near Fort Lauderdale. The lionheads are not suited for living outdoors and Florida is especially nasty. They have thick fur that makes them overheat in the summer and their lack of fear makes them easy catches for predators like cats and hawks. But some neighbors like having the rabbits around and have made threats against the rescuers. Others understand, however, and are making plans to adopt the rabbits once they're available.
'Help me' sign leads to rescue of kidnapped Texas girl in Southern California
LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Police say a 13-year-old girl kidnapped in Texas was rescued in Southern California when passersby saw her hold up a “help me” sign in a parked car. The rescue occurred July 9 in Long Beach, south of Los Angeles. A police statement Thursday says officers responded to a trouble call and found the girl in distress. Police say witnesses had seen her hold up the sign and they called 911. Detectives determined the girl was abducted July 6 in San Antonio, Texas, and was sexually assaulted while being brought to California. Sixty-one-year-old Steven Robert Sablan of Cleburne, Texas, was arrested and on Thursday was indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of kidnapping and transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.
Arizona woman injured in Yellowstone bison attack says 'yes' to boyfriend's hospital proposal
PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona woman who suffered spinal fractures and collapsed lungs after being gored by a bison in Yellowstone National Park has said “yes” to her boyfriend's hospital proposal. Chris Whitehill said he had planned to propose to Amber Harris during a vacation in the park this week. The couple were on a walk through a Wyoming field Monday when they spotted a bison rolling in the dirt. Their efforts to move away weren't enough as the bison charged Rogers, throwing her into the air. She landed on her back. She was taken to an Idaho hospital, where Whitehill proposed Monday night.
New Jersey sues federal highway officials in bid to stop New York City's plan to charge big tolls
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey has filed a federal lawsuit aimed at stopping New York’s plan to charge big tolls to drive into the most visited parts of Manhattan. The suit filed Friday argues that New Jersey residents and towns will bear the brunt of the higher tolls while receiving little benefit. The lawsuit against the Federal Highway Administration claims the agency’s approval of the plan last month was “misguided” and violates the National Environmental Policy Act. New York officials have said the plan is part of an effort to reduce traffic, improve air quality and raise funds for the city’s public transit system.
Cupkin children's cups sold on Amazon recalled over newly-detected lead levels
NEW YORK (AP) — More than 345,000 children’s cups are being recalled due to lead levels that exceed the federal content ban, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said Thursday. Soojimus is recalling 8-ounce and 12-ounce models of its Cupkin Double-Walled Stainless Steel Children’s Cups — sold on Amazon and the Cupkin website from 2018 through earlier this year. Consumers in possession of the recalled Cupkin cups are urged to stop using them immediately and contact Soojimus for a full refund. No illnesses or injuries related to the recall have been reported to date. In a response to the recall, Cupkin noted that it intiated the voluntary recall after receiving consumer feedback and conducting additional testing. Lead was not detected during the products’ intital development, the brand added.
Fire damages building that houses office of Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Officials say a fire has caused heavy damage to a building that houses the Bowling Green office of Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul as well as a local law firm. Bowling Green Fire Department spokeswoman Katie McKee told the Daily News that crews worked for hours to extinguish the flames, which caused a roof collapse. McKee says no injuries were reported. The cause and origin of the Friday morning fire are under investigation. Paul said in a statement that he was thankful for the quick response and that his office is working with authorities to assess damages and determine a cause and will continue to operate for constituents.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.