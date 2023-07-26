FACT FOCUS: No head trauma or suspicious circumstances in drowning of Obamas’ chef, police say
Social media users are sharing false claims about the drowning death of former President Barack Obama’s personal chef on Martha’s Vineyard this week. Many online are suggesting Tafari Campbell died under questionable circumstances, claiming he was swimming in calm, shallow water and wearing a life vest. But Massachusetts authorities confirmed on Wednesday that Campbell didn’t suffer any head trauma, nor was he wearing a life vest, and there’s no evidence the death was suspicious. Water safety experts also stressed that even strong swimmers can drown, regardless of the type of water they’re in.
Japanese pop star Shijiro Atae says he's gay in an announcement that's been warmly received by fans
TOKYO (AP) — Japanese pop star Shijiro Atae said he is gay in an emotional announcement at a fan event that was warmly welcomed in a country where the government does not recognize LGBTQ equality. He choked up when he spoke in Tokyo on Wednesday, but the fans cheered, saying “hang in there!” and applauding. Atae performed for 15 years in the hugely popular group AAA and now is pursuing a solo career. Atae’s revelation comes at a time of increased support for the rights of LGBTQ+ people in Japan, though many government lawmakers oppose equal rights. Activists are advocating an anti-discrimination law, but parliament passed a weaker alternative that promotes awareness of sexual minorities without providing legal protections.
Sam Bankman-Fried should be jailed until trial, prosecutor says, citing bail violations
NEW YORK (AP) — A judge is weighing whether to revoke Sam Bankman-Fried’s bail. It's under consideration after prosecutors said Wednesday that the FTX founder used the press to harass a key witness against him and should be locked up until trial. Judge Lewis A. Kaplan gave prosecutors and defense lawyers several days to submit written arguments and more information. Bankman-Fried has pleaded not guilty to cheating investors and looting FTX customer deposits. The 31-year-old cryptocurrency entrepreneur has been free on $250 million since his December extradition from the Bahamas. He has been confined to his parents' home in Palo Alto, California. FTX entered bankruptcy in November when the cryptocurrency exchange ran out of money after the equivalent of a bank run.
A new millipede species is crawling under LA. It's blind, glassy and has 486 legs
LOS ANGELES (AP) — An American metropolis known for freeways and traffic has a newly discovered species named in its honor: The Los Angeles Thread Millipede. The tiny arthropod was found just beneath the surface by naturalists at a Southern California hiking area. It was near a freeway, a Starbucks and a sunglasses store. Up close, the milliped has 486 legs and a helmet-like head, resembling a creature in a Hollywood monster film. It crawls underground and is blind, feeding on dead organic material. One of the researchers who helped identify the species, Paul Marek, said the discovery reminds us there's an "undiscovered planet underground.”
Forensic scientist Henry Lee defends work after being found liable for falsifying evidence
Forensic scientist Henry Lee is defending his work after a court ruling found him liable for fabricating evidence in a Connecticut murder trial that sent two innocent men to prison for decades. Ralph “Ricky” Birch and Shawn Henning were convicted in the 1985, slaying of Everett Carr, partly based on Lee's testimony about what he said were bloodstains on a towel found in the victim’s home. A federal judge ruled last week in a wrongful conviction lawsuit that there was no evidence Lee ever conducted any blood tests on the towel. Tests done during appeals showed the stain was not blood. Lee expressed disappointment Wednesday with the ruling and denied fabricating evidence.
Pedestrians scatter as fire causes New York construction crane's arm to collapse and crash to street
NEW YORK (AP) — The mayor of New York City says nine civilians suffered minor injuries but no one died when a fire on a construction crane caused its arm to strike a building as it crashed to the street. Two firefighters also experienced chest pains and heat exhaustion. Pedestrians ran for their lives early Wednesday as the crane's arm fell. The cause of the fire and partial collapse on Manhattan's West Side is being investigated. A fire official says the person operating the crane tried to put out the fire as it spread but had to flee to safety. Mayor Eric Adams says “this could have been much worse."
Miami-Dade police chief shot himself after offering resignation, mayor says
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Miami-Dade's mayor says the director of the Police Department shot himself shortly after offering to resign over his actions at Tampa hotel during a law enforcement conference. The shooting happened Sunday night along Interstate 75 south of Tampa. Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez, had called Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, after leaving the hotel following an argument with his wife, Jody Ramirez, that sparked a police investigation. He spoke with her on the drive home. The mayor says Ramirez told her he'd made a mistake and was prepared to resign. State law enforcement are investigating Ramirez's actions at the hotel. Police had initially concluded that no one was hurt and that no one was in danger.
British man who served 17 years in prison for rape has conviction quashed thanks to new DNA evidence
LONDON (AP) — A British man who served 17 years for rape has had his conviction quashed by the country’s Court of Appeal after recently-obtained DNA evidence linked another potential suspect to the crime. Andrew Malkinson, 57, was found guilty of the brutal 2003 attack on a woman in Greater Manchester and jailed for life the following year, with a minimum term of seven years. However, he remained in prison for a further 10 years. His lawyer Edward Henry told the court on Wednesday that Malkinson served the additional time in prison because he “would not falsely confess to abhorrent crimes which he did not commit.”
6 days after fuel spill reported, most in Tennessee city still can't drink the tap water
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — It’s been six days since residents of a Tennessee city were told that diesel fuel spilled into a local reservoir, and most of them still can’t drink their tap water. Many of the 40,000 people who live and work in the Memphis suburb of Germantown remained under an order Wednesday to avoid using water for everything except flushing toilets. They can’t drink or boil tap water, or use it showering or bathing. Officials advised using bottled water for personal use, and the city has been distributing bottled water since Friday. It was not immediately clear when the tap water would be deemed safe.
Actor Marla Gibbs, 92, will tell her life story in the memoir 'It's Never Too Late'
NEW YORK (AP) — Marla Gibbs waited a long time to tell her life story. The Emmy-nominated actor known for her roles on “The Jeffersons” and “227” among others has a deal with Amistad, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers dedicated to Black stories. The memoir will come out in fall 2024. The 92-year-old Gibbs is calling the book “It’s Never Too Late,” in which she traces her rise from Chicago’s South Side to long-term success in Hollywood. Gibbs’ other credits include the films “The Visit” and “Meteor Man” and a recurring role on the daytime soap opera “Days of Our Lives.”
