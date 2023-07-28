Ford recalls 870K F-150 pickups in US because parking brakes can turn on unexpectedly
DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — Ford is recalling more than 870,000 F-150 pickup trucks in the U.S. because the electric parking brakes can turn on unexpectedly. The recall covers certain pickups from the 2021 through 2023 model years with single exhaust systems. The company says in documents posted Friday by government safety regulators that a rear wiring bundle can come in contact with the axle housing. That can chafe the wiring and cause a short circuit, which can turn on the parking brake. The company says it doesn’t know of any crashes or injuries from the problem. Dealers will inspect the rear wiring harness. If protective tape is worn through, the harness will be replaced. If the tape isn’t worn, they'll install a protective tie strap and tape wrap.
Adidas to release second batch of Yeezy sneakers after breakup with Ye
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. The German sportswear brand is trying to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday through Adidas smartphone apps and its website, follows an earlier set of sales in May. Adidas cut ties with Ye in October after he made antisemitic and other offensive remarks. That left Adidas holding $1.3 billion worth of unsold Yeezys and searching for a responsible way to dispose of them. Part of the profits from the sales will be donated to groups fighting antisemitism.
Florida woman who stole nearly $3 million from Holocaust survivor gets over 4 years in prison
NEW YORK (AP) — A Florida woman who drained an 87-year-old Holocaust survivor's life savings by posing as a love interest and then lived lavishly off the $2.8 million she got has been sentenced to over four years in prison. Federal Judge Edgardo Ramos described Peaches Stergo of Champions Gate, Florida, as “unspeakably cruel” as he announced the sentence Thursday in Manhattan. Stergo pleaded guilty in April to wire fraud. Prosecutors say Stergo met the man on a dating website seven years ago and drained his accounts from 2017 to 2021. They say she lived lavishly in a gated community, taking expensive trips and buying a boat and fancy cars.
Bengals QB Joe Burrow carted off the practice field after calf injury
CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was carted off the practice field after he came up hobbling from a scramble. The 26-year-old franchise quarterback hobbled on one leg and then went to the ground after the play near the end of the afternoon practice. Coach Zac Taylor later said it was a calf injury. Burrow was wearing a sleeve on it and came up limping. Burrow is still negotiating with the Bengals on a long-term contract that could make him one of the NFL’s highest-paid players.
Millions of Shiite Muslims across the world commemorate the mourning day of Ashoura
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Millions of Shiite Muslims in Iran, Afghanistan, Pakistan and around the world are commemorating Ashoura. That's a remembrance of the 7th-century martyrdom of the Prophet Muhammad’s grandson, Hussein, which gave birth to their faith. In Afghanistan, the Taliban cut mobile phone services in key cities holding commemorations for fear of militants targeting Shiites, whom Sunni extremists consider heretics. Security forces in neighboring Pakistan are also on high alert as the commemorations there have seen attacks in the past. Not all Shiites, however, are marking the day on Friday. Iraq, Lebanon and Syria plan their remembrances for Saturday.
Arizona mom never stopped looking for her daughter. Alicia Navarro appeared 4 years later in Montana
HAVRE, Mont. (AP) — An Arizona mother never stopped searching for her daughter after she went missing in 2019 just days before her 15th birthday. Jessica Nunez put photos of her daughter Alicia Navarro on billboard ads around the U.S. and in Mexico. She spoke at events and gave media interviews to raise awareness. Her yearslong efforts came to an end Sunday when her daughter was found safe in a small Montana town near the Canadian border. Authorities say 18-year-old Navarro walked into a police station in Havre, Montana, and identified herself as a missing teenager from the Phoenix suburb of Glendale. Authorities are now trying to figure out what happened to her after disappearing at age 14 and how she ended up in Montana.
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years after she was convicted of trafficking 31 grams of heroin
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Singapore has conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking. Activists say another execution is set next week, despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. The Central Narcotics Bureau says Saridewi Djamani was hanged Friday after she was sentenced to death in 2018 for trafficking about 31 grams of heroin. Djamani’s execution came two days after that of a Singaporean man who was also convicted of trafficking. Singapore authorities insist capital punishment is important for halting drug demand and supply. Human rights groups say it has executed 15 people for drug offenses since it resumed hangings in March 2022, an average of one a month.
Randy Meisner, founding member of the Eagles and singer of 'Take It to the Limit,' dies at 77
NEW YORK (AP) — Randy Meisner, a founding member of the Eagles who added high harmonies to such favorites as “Take It Easy” and “The Best of My Love” and sang and co-wrote the hit “Take It to the Limit,” has died at 77. Meisner. The Eagles said in a statement that Meisner died Wednesday from of complications from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Called “the sweetest man in the music business” by former bandmate Don Felder, the baby-faced Meisner joined Don Henley, Glenn Frey and Bernie Leadon in the early 1970s to form a quintessential Los Angeles band that is one of the most popular acts in history.
The Mega Millions jackpot is now $910 million after months without a big winner
Lottery players will have another shot at a huge Mega Millions jackpot and a chance to break a stretch of more than three months without a big winner of the game. Friday night's estimated $910 million prize has been building since someone last won the jackpot April 18. There have been 28 straight drawings without a jackpot winner since then. The jackpot is now the eighth-largest ever in the U.S. The $910 million prize would be for a sole winner choosing to be paid through an annuity over 30 years. Jackpot winners usually opt for a lump sum payment. That would be an estimated $464.2 million for Friday night’s drawing. The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are about 1 in 302.6 million.
Bronny James discharged from hospital as LeBron sends thanks and says family is 'safe and healthy'
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bronny James has been discharged from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and is resting at home, three days after the 18-year-old son of LeBron James went into cardiac arrest. Dr. Merije Chukumerije, a consulting cardiologist for Bronny James, said in a statement issued by the hospital Thursday that James was “successfully treated for a sudden cardiac arrest” thanks to “the swift and effective response by the USC athletics’ medical staff” after the incident Monday at the University of Southern California’s Galen Center, where James was participating in basketball practice.
