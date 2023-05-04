Proud Boys' Tarrio guilty of Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio and three other members of the far-right extremist group have been convicted of a plot to attack the U.S. Capitol to keep Donald Trump in power after he lost the 2020 presidential election. A jury in Washington, D.C., found Tarrio guilty of seditious conspiracy after hearing from dozens of witnesses over more than three months. It is one of the most serious cases brought in the stunning attack that unfolded on Jan. 6, 2021, as the world watched on live TV. Jurors cleared a fifth defendant, Dominic Pezzola, of the sedition charge, though he was convicted of other serious felonies.
Ex-Uber security chief sentenced for data-breach cover-up
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The former chief security officer for Uber has been sentenced to probation for trying to cover up a 2016 data breach in which hackers accessed tens of millions of customer records from the ride-hailing service. Federal prosecutors say Joseph Sullivan was sentenced Thursday in San Francisco to three years of probation and ordered to pay a fine of $50,000. He was convicted last year of concealing from the Federal Trade Commission a breach in which hackers stole data on 57 million users and 600,000 driver’s license numbers. Prosecutors say Sullivan secretly paid the hackers $100,000 in return for promising not to release the data. Uber’s new management uncovered the truth in 2017 and made the breach public.
Biden, Harris meet with CEOs about AI risks
WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris has met with the heads of Google, Microsoft and two other companies developing artificial intelligence. President Joe Biden briefly dropped by the meeting in the White House’s Roosevelt Room and told the CEOs, “What you’re doing has enormous potential and enormous danger.” The Biden administration is rolling out initiatives meant to ensure the rapidly evolving AI technology improves lives without putting at risk people’s rights and safety. The Democratic administration announced a $140 million investment to establish seven AI research institutes. The White House Office of Management and Budget intends to issue guidance in the next few months on how federal agencies can use AI tools.
Kari Lake's lawyers fined in failed Arizona election lawsuit
PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Supreme Court is sanctioning Republican Kari Lake's lawyers $2,000 in their unsuccessful challenge of her defeat in the governor's race last year to Democrat Katie Hobbs. In an order Thursday, the state’s highest court says Lake's attorney knowingly made “unequivocally false” statements that more than 35,000 ballots had been improperly added to the total ballot count. Lawyers have 10 days to submit the money to the court clerk. The court, however, refuses to order Lake to pay attorney fees to cover the costs of defending Hobbs and Secretary of State Adrian Fontes. The court says Lake's challenge over signature verification remains unresolved.
Former California college student arrested in 3 stabbings
DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Police say a 21-year-old who was a student at the University of California, Davis, until last week was arrested on accusations of fatally stabbing two people and wounding another in attacks that terrified the quiet college community. Davis Police Chief Darren Pytel says Carlos Dominguez was taken into custody after 15 people called in reports of a person who matched the description of the suspect in a local park. Pytel says that Dominguez had a large knife in his backpack. He was wearing the same clothes described by witnesses who saw the third stabbing. Pytel says police believe Dominguez is responsible for all three stabbings. It wasn’t immediately clear if Dominguez had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
Police video shows Idaho killings suspect in traffic stop
PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Newly released body camera video shows the man accused of fatally stabbing four University of Idaho students being pulled over for allegedly running a red light about a month before the killings. The Idaho Statesman reported Thursday that the video shows Washington State University campus police stopping Bryan Kohberger on Oct. 14, 2022, in Pullman. During the video, officer Isobel Luengas parks behind Kohberger's 2015 Hyundai Elantra in a parking lot. She tells him he ran a red light and asks for Kohberger’s license, vehicle registration and proof of insurance. Kohberger says he was stuck in the middle of the intersection. He was let off with a warning.
May the Fourth be 'I do': Ohio city has 'Star Wars' weddings
AKRON, Ohio (AP) — When Julia and Robert Jones discovered that a judge from the Akron Municipal Court in Ohio was officiating “Star Wars”-themed weddings on May the Fourth — essentially a holiday for fans of the franchise — the couple felt the force calling them to commit to the ceremony. They joined six other couples in having 15-minute wedding ceremonies at the Highland Universal Gathering Spot in Akron on Thursday. Most of the newlyweds dressed in more traditional wedding attire, but the Joneses wore long tunics for the theme — Julia resembling a member of the Sith, and Robert looking like a Jedi.
COVID dropped to 4th leading cause of death in US last year
NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. deaths fell last year, and COVID-19 dropped to the No. 4 cause. That's according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday. COVID-19 deaths trailed those caused by heart disease, cancer and injuries such as drug overdoses, motor vehicle fatalities and shootings. The two previous years, only heart disease and cancer were ahead of the coronavirus. The data is preliminary and may change a little after further analysis. The year-to-year drop is the first since 2009.
As deadline passes, Brazil aims to seize unregistered guns
SAO PAULO (AP) — President Jair Bolsonaro tried to convert a country with few weapons into one where firearm ownership and lack of regulation meant personal freedom. Now, his successor Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has been moving to undo Bolsonaro’s pro-gun policies, and that started with requiring gun owners to register their weapons with police. After initial resistance, he started seeing success. But authorities said Thursday that more than 6,000 restricted-use guns previously registered with the army, and which include assault rifles, were not presented to police by yesterday’s deadline. Brazil’s Justice Minister Flávio Dino says they are likely to have been diverted to criminals, and are now targets for investigation and potential seizure.
Purple lanes: Minnesota highway signs to honor Prince
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Senate has honored the late pop superstar Prince by voting to dedicate to him the highway that runs past his Paisley Park museum and studios. The bill passed the House unanimously last month on the seventh anniversary of Prince’s death and now goes to Gov. Tim Walz, who is expected to sign. Prince is the creator of hits including “Little Red Corvette,” "Let’s Go Crazy” and “When Doves Cry.” Purple signs will soon go up along a seven-mile stretch of Minnesota State Highway 5 in the Minneapolis suburbs of Chanhassen and Eden Prairie, designating it as Prince Rogers Nelson Memorial Highway.
