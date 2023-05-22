Montana is banning TikTok. But can the state enforce the law and fend off lawsuits?
NEW YORK (AP) — TikTok is challenging Montana’s first-of-its kind law that makes it illegal for people to use the social media app in the state. Monday's lawsuit is the second against the state since the ban was adopted last week. The law's effects would be more far-reaching than bans already in place in nearly half the states and the U.S. federal government that prohibit use of the app on government devices. Experts say it will be extremely difficult to enforce, if not impossible.
Los Angeles Dodgers reinstate gay 'nun' group for Pride Night award
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have reinvited a satirical LGBTQ+ group called the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence to receive an award at the team's annual Pride Night, nearly a week after rescinding the original invitation. The Dodgers said Monday that the charity and performance group will receive the Community Hero Award on June 16. Last Wednesday, the Sisters — mainly men who dress as nuns — were uninvited after some conservatives and Catholics blasted the Dodgers for inviting a group they contend mocks Catholicism. However, that decision sparked its own backlash. In reversing course, the Dodgers apologized to the group and the LGBTQ+ community.
Actor Jeremy Renner wants tax credits for film projects in northern Nevada, but he may have to wait
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Actor Jeremy Renner spent Monday pitching an amendment to Nevada lawmakers to include his home region in a tax deal to expand the film industry to Las Vegas. But his hopes of making northern Nevada a film hub likely are on hold after the bill sponsor said it's too late to add the project in an amendment. State Sen. Roberta Lange of Las Vegas says bringing in a new idea with less than two weeks in the session probably isn't going to work. A bipartisan group of lawmakers recently proposed $190 million in tax credits over 20 years aimed at bringing film production to two sites in southern Nevada.
Guam braces for hit from Typhoon Mawar as storm heads toward the Pacific US territory
HONOLULU (AP) — Guam's governor is urging residents to stay home and is warning the island could take a direct hit from Typhoon Mawar. The storm is strengthening on its path toward the U.S. territory in the Pacific. The National Weather Service says that if Guam doesn't take a direct hit, the typhoon will get very close. It's expected to arrive as a Category 4 storm. It could hit the southern part of Guam midday local time Wednesday. The typhoon could be the biggest hit to Guam in two decades. Officials say it could cause extensive damage. Residents are preparing, and emergency shelters are opening.
Drag show restaurant files federal lawsuit against Florida and Gov. DeSantis
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A popular Orlando restaurant that regularly features drag shows has filed a federal lawsuit against the state of Florida and Gov. Ron DeSantis less than a week after he signed a bill targeting drag performances. The owner of Hamburger Mary’s Orlando filed the lawsuit Monday in Orlando federal court. The owner says the state is depriving the business of its First Amendment rights to free expression. The restaurant is asking the court to temporarily stop the law from taking effect. According to the lawsuit, the restaurant had hosted “family friendly” drag shows on Sundays, but the new Florida law is forcing them to ban children from all shows. This has led to a 20% drop in Sunday bookings.
'Mother Nature has no mercy': Man gets stuck waist-deep in Alaska mud flats, drowns as tide comes in
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A man walking on tidal mud flats with friends in an Alaska estuary got stuck up to his waist in the quicksand-like silt and drowned as the tide came in before frantic rescuers could extract him. Authorities say 20-year-old Zachary Porter, of Lake Bluff, Illinois, was submerged Sunday evening as the tide came in. His body was recovered Monday. The accident was the latest tragedy at Turnagain Arm, a 48-mile-long glacier-carved estuary that travels southeast from Anchorage. The estuary's dangerous mud flats have claimed at least three other lives over the years, and many more have been rescued.
Fire razes Guyana dormitory, killing at least 19 children, mainly Indigenous girls
GEORGETOWN, Guyana (AP) — Authorities say a fire raced through a dormitory in Guyana, killing at least 19 students and injuring several others at a government boarding school as authorities probe whether it was intentionally set. Authorities said Monday that most of the victims from the overnight fire were Indigenous girls. The government said the fire broke out late Sunday in the southwest border town of Mahdia. It lies 200 miles (320 kilometers) south of the capital, Georgetown. Security advisor Gerald Gouveia said the fire broke out at a school that serves children aged 12 through 18, most of them Indigenous.
Debt ceiling explained: Why it's a struggle in Washington and how the impasse could end
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy met Monday after a weekend of on again, off again negotiations over raising the nation’s debt ceiling. Their meeting comes mere days before the government could reach a “hard deadline” and run out of cash to pay its bills. The two sides are working to reach a budget compromise before June 1. McCarthy and Republicans are insisting on spending cuts in exchange for raising the debt limit; Biden has come to the negotiating table after balking for months but says the GOP lawmakers will have to back off their “extreme positions.”
Taxpayers will wind up paying over quarter billion dollars in Joe Arpaio's racial profiling case
PHOENIX (AP) — The taxpayer bill for the racial profiling case stemming from former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio’s immigration crackdowns will reach $273 million by the summer of 2024. County officials on Monday approved a tentative budget that included $38 million in legal and compliance spending for the racial profiling lawsuit during the coming fiscal year. A decade ago, a federal judge concluded the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office had profiled Latinos in Arpaio’s signature traffic patrols that targeted immigrants, leading to massive court-ordered overhauls of both the agency’s traffic operations and its internal affairs department.
Federal agents, prosecutors going after machine-gun conversion devices in Tennessee
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Federal law enforcement officials say 26 people in Tennessee have been recently convicted or face charges for possessing “switches,” devices that convert semi-automatic firearms into a machine guns. Kevin Ritz is the U.S. attorney in West Tennessee. He said federal investigators and local law enforcement officers in Memphis and Jackson have been trying to slow down the proliferation of switches as they work to stem a growing wave of gun violence. Seven of the 15 people who have been convicted of machine gun possession or other firearms-related crime have already received prison sentences of up to more 8 1/2 years.
