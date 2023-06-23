United States picked to host 2025 Club World Cup, an expanded soccer tournament with 32 teams
GENEVA (AP) — The United States will host the Club World Cup in 2025. It will be the first time the expanded FIFA tournament will have 32 teams. Real Madrid, Manchester City and Chelsea already earned places as recent Champions League winners. The Club World Cup will take place in June-July 2025. The United States was chosen as host during an online meeting of the FIFA Council. The tournament should test stadiums and operations for the 2026 World Cup. The United States will host the men's World Cup with Canada and Mexico. FIFA could yet give some Club World Cup games to those countries.
Honda recalls nearly 1.2M vehicles because rear camera image may not appear on dashboard screen
DETROIT (AP) — Honda is recalling nearly 1.2 million vehicles in the U.S. because the rear view camera image may not appear on the dashboard screen. The recall covers certain Odyssey minivans from 2018 to 2023, as well as Pilot SUVs from 2019 to 2022 and Passport SUVs from 2019 to 2023. Honda says in documents posted Friday by U.S. safety regulators that the problem was traced to a faulty coaxial cable connector. The company says it received nearly 274,000 warranty claims from May of 2017 through June 8. It has no reports of any injuries. Dealers will replace a cable harness and install a straightening cover. Owners will be notified by letter starting July 24.
Is Twitter ready for Europe's new Big Tech rules? EU official says it has work to do
Twitter needs to do more work to comply with the European Union’s tough new digital rulebook. That's according to a top EU official who has overseen a “stress test” of the company’s systems. European Commissioner Thierry Breton said late Thursday that he noted the “strong commitment of Twitter to comply” with the Digital Services Act. The world’s biggest online platforms all must obey the sweeping new standards in just two months. However, Breton said “work needs to continue” after reviewing the results of the voluntary test at Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters with owner Elon Musk and new CEO Linda Yaccarino.
Looking back, sub tourist calls himself 'naive' for taking 2021 dive to the Titanic
BERLIN (AP) — As an international search determined the implosion of a vessel that disappeared on its way to the underwater wreckage of the Titanic, a man who was one of the submersible company's first customers says a dive he made to the site two years ago was like a suicide mission. Arthur Loibl is a 61-year-old retired businessman and adventurer from Germany. He said Wednesday that when the OceanGate company announced it was launching Titanic trips, he jumped at the chance, paying $110,000 for a 2019 dive that fell through because the first submersible didn’t survive testing. Loibl eventually went in 2021. Loibl says that in hindsight, “it was a bit dubious.”
Tony-winning lyricist Sheldon Harnick 'Fiddler on the Roof' creator, dies at 99
NEW YORK (AP) — Tony- and Grammy Award-winning lyricist Sheldon Harnick, who with composer Jerry Bock made up the premier musical-theater songwriting duos of the 1950s and 1960s with shows such as “Fiddler on the Roof,” “Fiorello!” and “The Apple Tree,” has died. He was 99. Known for his wry, subtle humor and deft wordplay, Harnick died in his sleep Friday of natural causes. Bock and Harnick first hit success for the music and lyrics to “Fiorello!,” which earned them each Tonys and a rare Pulitzer Prize in 1960. In addition, Harnick was nominated for Tonys in 1967 for “The Apple Tree,” in 1971 for “The Rothschilds” and in 1994 for “Cyrano — The Musical.”
Qatar sovereign wealth fund buys stake in Washington's NBA, NHL and WNBA teams, AP source says
A person with knowledge of the sale tells The Associated Press the Qatar Investment Authority is buying a roughly 5% stake of Monumental Sports & Entertainment as part of a $4.05 billion deal. Monumental is the parent company of the NBA's Washington Wizards, NHL's Washington Capitals and WNBA's Washington Mystics. It is believed to be the first time the government of Qatar is investing in U.S. professional sports. Qatar last year hosted soccer's World Cup for the first time. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because the agreement had not been announced.
Tropical Storm Cindy forms behind Bret in an early and aggressive start to Atlantic hurricane season
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Tropical Storm Cindy has formed behind Tropical Storm Bret. Forecasters say it's the first time there are two storms in the tropical Atlantic in June since record keeping began. The historic event signals an early and aggressive start to the Atlantic hurricane season that began on June 1. Its peak usually runs from mid-August to mid-October. Forecasters blamed unusually high sea temperatures for the rare development. Cindy is expected to remain a tropical storm as it heads northeast into open waters. Officials say Bret damaged homes on some islands. Four people are missing after their catamaran sank near Martinique. Bret is now over open waters.
A suspected Russian diplomat is occupying a proposed embassy site vetoed by Australia
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A suspected Russian diplomat is apparently squatting on the site of Moscow's proposed new embassy in Canberra that the Australian government has vetoed. Parliament passed emergency legislation last week blocking Russia’s lease on security grounds. Russia is expected to try to overturn that legislation in court. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese dismissed the Russian act of defiance in occupying the site, saying a “bloke standing in the cold on a bit of grass in Canberra is not a threat to our national security.” A man has been living on the site in a portable building since Sunday. The Russian Embassy refused to comment on reports that the man is a Russian diplomat.
Pop star Kesha and producer Dr. Luke settle longstanding legal battle over rape, defamation claims
NEW YORK (AP) — Pop star Kesha and producer Dr. Luke have settled nearly a decade of suits and countersuits over her accusation that he drugged and raped her and his claim that she made it up and defamed him. Both announced it on Instagram on Thursday and issued statements. She wrote that “only God knows what happened that night.” Dr. Luke wrote that he is “absolutely certain that nothing happened" between them. Terms of the deal were not immediately disclosed. The deal averts a trial that had been scheduled to begin this summer in New York.
Starbucks union calls strike over Pride displays, but the company calls it a misinformation campaign
Workers at 150 Starbucks locations will strike in the coming week over what their union says is a clash over decor supporting LGBTQ+ causes, but the company denies it's banned any such displays and accused the union of using misinformation as a tactic in labor talks. Starbucks Workers United says 3,500 workers will be on strike over the next week. The union has tried to establish a foothold at Starbucks and at least 358 Starbucks stores have petitioned to hold union elections. Those efforts have slowed in recent months with pushback from some workers and Starbucks says the union is using misinformation about its support for LGBTQ+ causes as part of ongoing contract negotiations.
