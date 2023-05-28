Liz Cheney to give Colorado College graduation speech as GOP campaign speculation persists
Former Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney is scheduled to give a graduation speech at her alma mater, where she'll likely return to themes she's spoken on since leaving office about the threat she believes Donald Trump poses to democracy. Cheney is the commencement speaker at Colorado College on Sunday. Her speaking schedule and subject matter have fueled speculation about whether she may choose to enter the 2024 GOP presidential primary race. Cheney’s fierce anti-Trump stances have elevated her platform high enough to call on a national network of donors and Trump critics should she run for the White House.
Expect big crowds for the summer travel season -- and big prices, too
The unofficial start of the summer travel season is here, with airlines hoping to avoid the chaos of last year and travelers scrounging for ways to save a few bucks on pricey airfares and hotel rooms. Some travelers say they will settle for fewer trips than they hoped to take, or they will drive instead of fly. Others are finding different money-saving sacrifices. AAA predicts that 37 million Americans will drive at least 50 miles from home this weekend, an increase of more than 2 million from Memorial Day last year but still below pre-pandemic numbers in 2019. The Transportation Security Administration expects to screen 10 million travelers between Friday and Monday, a 14% increase over the holiday in 2022 and slightly more than in 2019.
A veggie burger even Memorial Day meat eaters will love
While meat lovers look forward to a Memorial Day barbecue, many people might be looking for a veggie option. Black beans lend meaty substance to veggie burgers, but the patties often turn to mush. So the cooks at Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street found three ways to improve their texture. First, they only mash the beans coarsely so they’re not left with a smooth paste. Second, they incorporate a significant amount of quinoa to vary the texture. Finally, they pan-fry the patties until browned and crisp. Not rinsing the canned beans after draining them helps bind the mixture, as does adding egg and panko breadcrumbs. Flavor with scallions, cumin and paprika.
Shooting at New Mexico's Red River motorcycle rally kills 3, wounds 5
RED RIVER, N.M. (AP) — Three people were killed and five were wounded in a shooting at an annual motorcycle rally. Red River Mayor Linda Calhoun says the shooting around 5 p.m. Saturday resulted in three fatalities and five victims transported to hospitals in Denver, Albuquerque and nearby Taos, New Mexico. Calhoun says the 41st annual Red River Memorial Motorcycle Rally had drawn about 20,000 bikers to the town and the violence involved members of motorcycle gangs, who were apprehended after the shooting with no remaining threat to the public.
Army Air Force pilot from Pennsylvania killed during WWII accounted for, authorities say
Military authorities say an Army Air Force pilot from Pennsylvania killed during World War II has been accounted for almost eight decades later. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency says 25-year-old 2nd Lt. James Litherland of South Williamsport will be buried in Williamsport. In February 1944, Litherland was co-piloting a B-17F Flying Fortress that was struck by anti-aircraft fire after a bombing raid in France. His remains weren't identified until more material was recovered from the crash site in 2018. Military authorities say dental and anthropological analysis and DNA evidence was then used to identify the remains as those of Litherland.
China's 1st domestically made passenger plane completes maiden commercial flight
BEIJING (AP) — China’s first domestically made passenger jet has flown its maiden commercial flight, as China looks to compete with industry giants such as Boeing and Airbus in the global aircraft market. The C919 plane, built by the Commercial Aviation Corporation of China, carried about 130 passengers on the flight. It took off Sunday morning from Shanghai Hongqiao Airport and landed less than two hours later in Beijing. The inaugural flight comes as COMAC looks to break into the single-aisle jet market in a direct challenge to Airbus and Boeing. While COMAC designed many of the C919’s parts, some of its key components are still sourced from the West, including its engine.
Modi opponents boycott opening of new Indian Parliament; PM says it breaks with colonial past
NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s major opposition parties have boycotted the inauguration of a new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a rare show of unity against his Hindu nationalist ruling party. Modi inaugurated the new Parliament in the capital of New Delhi on Sunday. Opposition parties criticized the event saying Modi had sidelined President Droupadi Murmu, who has only ceremonial powers but is the head of state and highest constitutional authority. In his speech, Modi hailed India’s parliamentary democracy and said the country had left behind its colonial past, referring to the old Parliament building that was built by the British. The opposition Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi criticized the ceremony saying it resembles a coronation.
Indian official suspended after he drains reservoir to retrieve phone he dropped while taking selfie
NEW DELHI (AP) — A government official in India has been suspended from his job after he ordered a water reservoir to be drained so he could retrieve his smartphone, which he had dropped while taking a selfie. The Times of India newspaper reported that food inspector Rajesh Vishwas dropped his Samsung smartphone in Kherkatta dam in the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh last week. After local divers failed to retrieve the device, he paid for diesel pumps to drain the reservoir. Over the next three days, more than 2 million liters of water were pumped out from the reservoir, which is enough to irrigate nearly 1,500 acres of land. The smartphone was eventually retrieved but wouldn’t even start because it was waterlogged.
Ed Ames, '50s pop singer with Ames Brothers and '60s TV star in 'Daniel Boone,' dies at 95
Ed Ames, the youngest member of the popular 1950s singing group the Ames Brothers, who later became a successful actor in television and musical theater, has died. He was 95. The last survivor of the four singing brothers, Ames died on May 21. On television, Ames was likely best known for his role as Mingo, the Oxford-educated Native American in the 1960s adventure series “Daniel Boone.” He also was the center of a bit on “The Tonight Show” that, thanks to his painfully uncanny aim with a hatchet, became one of the show’s most memorable surprise moments.
Judge: School district can bar student from wearing Mexican and American flag sash at graduation
DENVER (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that a Colorado school district can bar a high school student from wearing a Mexican and American flag sash at her graduation after the student sued. The judge ruled Friday that wearing a sash during a graduation ceremony falls under school-sponsored speech, not the student’s private speech, and can be restricted It's the latest legal dispute over rights to graduation attire at commencement ceremonies this year. Many focus on Indigenous regalia, which is explicitly protected in Colorado. Attorneys for the Colorado student argue that the school district decision violates her free speech rights. A final ruling is still to come.
