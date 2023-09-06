Bruce Springsteen postpones September shows, citing doctor's advice regarding ulcer treatment
NEW YORK (AP) — The Boss is taking an unexpected breather and postponing his September shows, citing doctors’ orders. Bruce Springsteen announced on his website Wednesday that he was postponing shows for the remainder of the month while he is treated for symptoms of “peptic ulcer disease.” The disease causes ulcers to form in the stomach or small intestine that can cause heartburn, nausea and stomach pain. The postponed shows including scheduled stops in Albany and Syracuse in New York, Baltimore, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, and shows in Connecticut and Ohio. Springsteen, renowned for his high-energy, three-hour plus concerts with the E Street Band, recently performed three nights of shows in his home state of New Jersey.
In 'brutal' US Open heat, Daniil Medvedev warns during his win that a player is 'gonna die'
NEW YORK (AP) — Daniil Medvedev has reached his fourth U.S. Open semifinal as the heat and humidity continue to rise at the Grand Slam tennis tournament. He looked into a courtside TV camera in the final set of a 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 victory over Andrey Rublev on Wednesday and warned that a player is ‘gonna die’ in the nearly 95-degree Fahrenheit (35-Celsius) conditions. Medvedev, the 2021 U.S. Open champion, will face defending men's champion Carlos Alcaraz next. Alcaraz beat Alexander Zverev 6-3, 6-2, 6-4. Aryna Sabalenka and Madison Keys will meet in the women's semifinals on Thursday. Both won in straight sets Wednesday.
Former Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum to be the ruling party's presidential candidate
MEXICO CITY (AP) — The former mayor of Mexico City will be the dominant ruling party’s presidential candidate, moving the country closer to electing its first female president next year. The decision driven by polls of Morena party members means that former Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum will run as the party’s candidate in the June presidential election. Mexico’s constitution bars popular outgoing President Andrés Manuel López Obrador from a second six-year term. Sheinbaum is the president’s close ally and as Morena’s candidate she will enjoy a distinct advantage. Last week, a broad opposition coalition selected female lawmaker Xóchitl Gálvez as its candidate.
Hillary Clinton returning to the White House for an arts event next week
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is set to make a rare public appearance at the White House, attending an arts event next week with first lady Jill Biden. The White House announced that Clinton is scheduled to appear Tuesday to help honor the 2023 winners of the Praemium Imperiale, a global prize awarded annually by the Japan Art Association for lifetime achievement in the arts. Praemium Imperiale laureates were first celebrated at the White House by President Bill Clinton and the then-first lady in 1994.
A popular climbing area in Yosemite National Park has been closed due to a crack in a granite cliff
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — A popular rock climbing area in Yosemite National Park has been closed because of a crack that has developed in a massive granite cliff. The park says climbers recently reported the new crack on the western side of the Royal Arches formation near a climbing route called Super Slide. An investigation revealed that the crack has partially detached a large pillar of rock. An area including several climbing routes was closed Aug. 30. A short section of the Yosemite Valley Loop Trail was also closed, with a detour established.
As Africa Climate Summit promotes solar, off-grid power ramps up below the Sahara
NAIROBI (AP) — Access to electricity remains a major challenge for over half a billion people in sub-Saharan Africa, and power outages are common even for those who are hooked up to the grid. Clean electricity from solar is catching on in several large African countries, and a lot of it is off-grid, powering one or more buildings, but not attached to a larger system. In South Africa and Kenya, solar is being used to power major businesses. In Nigeria, Africa's largest economy, solar adoption remains limited to households. Dealers in Nigeria say the government should provide incentives to encourage solar, but where it hasn't, the private sector is stepping in with installment payment plans.
Tom Brady has a new job as a strategic adviser for Delta Air Lines
ATLANTA (AP) — Tom Brady is putting on a Delta Air Lines uniform, at least figuratively. Delta said Wednesday that it has agreed to bring the former star quarterback on board as a long-term strategic adviser. Financial terms of the partnership aren't being disclosed. Delta says Brady will help with marketing and also work on developing training and teamwork tools for airline employees. He will also appear on a series of video interviews that are conducted by Delta CEO Ed Bastian. Brady says he and his teammates flew on Delta many times and he has “loved and respected” the airline.
MLB places Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías on administrative leave after arrest
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Julio Urías was placed on administrative leave indefinitely by Major League Baseball, three days after the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher was arrested on suspicion of corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. The leave was imposed under baseball’s joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy adopted by MLB and the players’ union in 2015 and can be the first step toward a suspension. Players are paid but cannot play while on leave. Urías was arrested late Sunday night by Department of Public Safety officers in Exposition Park, south of downtown Los Angeles.
Magic Johnson meets with Washington Commanders players for the first time
ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — The Washington Commanders had a surprise guest for their pre-practice meeting. Magic Johnson stopped by the team's practice facility to talk to players and coaches for the first time since becoming part of the ownership group that bought the team this summer. Starting quarterback Sam Howell said Johnson told the team about what it takes to win in professional sports. Johnson also talked business and other topics as part of a meeting that unexpectedly ran long because of his appearance. The basketball Hall of Famer is expected to be at the sold-out season opener Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.
49ers sign Nick Bosa to a record-setting contract extension to end his lengthy holdout
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Nick Bosa’s lengthy contract holdout ended four days before the start of the season for the San Francisco 49ers when he agreed to a contract extension that will make him the NFL’s richest defensive player ever. Coach Kyle Shanahan said the two sides agreed to the contract and that Bosa is on his way to the team facility. Shanahan said he expects Bosa to be able to play in the season opener on Sunday at Pittsburgh despite missing all of training camp. ESPN first reported the extension and said it was worth $170 million over five seasons with $122.5 million guaranteed.
