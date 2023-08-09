Robbie Robertson, lead guitarist and songwriter of The Band, dies at 80
One of rock’s greatest songwriters and musicians, Robbie Robertson, has died at 80. His manager said he died Wedensday in Los Angeles, surrounded by family. As the guitarist and lead writer for The Band, Robertson mined American music and history for such classics as “The Weight” and “The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down.” He later worked on the soundtracks for several Martin Scorsese movies, including “The Departed” and “The Irishman.” Robertson was a self-taught musicologist and storyteller who absorbed everything American from the novels of William Faulkner to the scorching blues of Howlin’ Wolf to the gospel harmonies of the Swan Silvertones.
Michael Lorenzen throws a no-hitter in his home debut with the Phillies, 14th in franchise history
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Michael Lorenzen threw the 14th no-hitter in Philadelphia Phillies history, a dazzling performance in only his second start with his new team, which beat the Washington Nationals 7-0. The 31-year-old Lorenzen struck out five, walked four and improved to 2-0 since he was acquired from Detroit at the trade deadline for a minor leaguer. Lorenzen retired Lane Thomas on a grounder to open the ninth and struck out Joey Meneses looking. The crowd of 30,406 erupted when Lorenzen retired Dominic Smith on a flyball on his 124th pitch to end the game. Lorenzen flipped his cap backward and was mobbed by his teammates in a rowdy celebration near the plate.
The end-call button on your iPhone could move soon. What to know about Apple's iOS 17 change
NEW YORK (AP) — The location of Apple’s red end-call button is set to slightly move with upcoming iOS 17 updates to the phone app, so be wary of your thumb’s muscle memory. As iPhone users know, the “end” button currently sits prominently away from other call options, in a center position towards the bottom of the screen. But with iOS 17, which officially launches this fall, the red icon will move the right — and other features will move down to join it. While a iOS 17 preview guide from Apple showed this new setup in June, renewed attention has increased as some explore beta versions of the software upgrade. Images from iOS 17 beta versions shared by multiple news outlets this week show the small — but potentially frustrating — change.
Sen. Dianne Feinstein, 90, falls at home and goes to hospital, but scans are clear, her office says
WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says he spoke with Sen. Dianne Feinstein after she fell in her home and went to the hospital for a short time. Schumer says the 90-year-old Democratic California senator told him she suffered no injuries and went to the hospital Tuesday as a precaution. A Feinstein spokesman said Wednesday all her "scans were clear and she returned home” soon after. Feinstein is the oldest member of Congress. She's faced mounting concerns about her health and her ability to perform a senator's duties. Feinstein took office in 1992 and announced this year she won't seek reelection in 2024. Feinstein’s retirement plans have sparked a competitive Democratic contest to replace her.
NYC museum's Concorde supersonic jet takes barge ride to Brooklyn for restoration
NEW YORK (AP) — The Concorde supersonic jet that has been parked along Manhattan’s west side since retiring from commercial air travel has taken a slow boat to Brooklyn for a facelift. When Concorde service ended in 2003, 75 air museums around the world put in bids for the 13 planes then in use. New York’s Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum got the British Airways Concorde that still holds the record for the fastest transatlantic crossing by a passenger aircraft. A crane lifted the Concorde onto a barge Wednesday morning for a very subsonic passage to the Brooklyn Navy Yard, where it will be stripped down, sanded and repainted.
The Perseid meteor shower peaks this weekend and it's even better this year
NEW YORK (AP) — The annual Perseid meteor shower reaches its peak this weekend. The best viewing will be from Saturday night into early Sunday morning, when viewers might be able to spot a meteor per minute. And the moon will be just a sliver in the sky, making it easier to spot the streaking lights. Those who want to catch the show should look for a dark sky without clouds or light pollution. You don't need any equipment to see the Perseids. Just lie on your back, let your eyes adjust to the dark and take in the night sky.
13-year-old Da’vian Kimbrough becomes youngest soccer player to go pro in US
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Thirteen-year-old forward Da’vian Kimbrough has signed a contract with the Sacramento Republic of the second-tier League Championship of the United Soccer League, which says he is the youngest athlete in American professional team sports. Kimbrough, who joined the team’s youth academy in 2021, was 13 years, 5 months, 13 days when the deal was announced Tuesday. Kimbrough is eligible to debut on Saturday against the Birmingham Legion. Maximo Carrizo signed with Major League Soccer’s New York City on his 14th birthday on Feb. 28, 2008. He has yet to make his MLS debut.
Ex-Las Vegas Raider Henry Ruggs sentenced to 3-plus years in prison for fatal DUI crash in Nevada
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Former Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs has been sentenced to at least three years in a Nevada prison for killing a woman in a fiery crash while driving his sports car drunk at speeds up to 156 mph on a city street nearly two years ago. The former first-round NFL draft pick apologized in court in Las Vegas before sentencing for felony DUI causing death and misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter. He'll serve three to 10 years. The 24-year-old Ruggs was cut by the Raiders following the predawn crash that killed 23-year-old Tina Tintor. Tintor’s mother said in court that the case shows the importance of people looking out for one another.
Hundreds flee, building destroyed as grass fire spreads to trees near Texas apartments
CEDAR PARK, Texas (AP) — A Texas grass fire that spread into trees near an apartment complex and condominiums has forced hundreds of residents from their homes but caused no major injuries. Cedar Park Fire Chief James Mallinger said Wednesday that the fire quickly spread and reached as high as 60 feet due to strong winds. Mallinger says that two people suffered minor injuries in the fire that began Tuesday and resulted in about 300 apartments, 95 townhomes and several businesses being evacuated. Mallinger said says fire is about 60% contained. Cedar Park is on the northern edge of Austin.
A fire at one of Britain's quirkiest pubs that was later demolished is being treated as arson
LONDON (AP) — Police in central England say they are treating a weekend fire at one of Britain’s quirkiest pubs as arson, two days after it was reduced to rubble by a digger before an investigation into the blaze had even been completed. Staffordshire Police said Wednesday that following an assessment from a specialist fire investigator they believe the fire on Saturday at the 18th-century Crooked House pub in the village of Himley, 130 miles (210 kilometers) northwest of London, “may have been started deliberately.” The outpouring of anger and upset following the fire among locals was compounded on Monday when the shell of the pub was flattened by a mechanical digger.
