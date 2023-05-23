Bills safety Damar Hamlin is present but not participating in 1st days of voluntary practices
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills are taking it slowly with safety Damar Hamlin, who is being held back from participating in the team’s first few days of voluntary practices some five months after having a near-death experience on the field. Coach Sean McDermott said the team is taking things one day at a time when asked of Hamlin’s status, while noting the player is present at the facility. McDermott did not provide any timetable as to when Hamlin can begin on-field sessions a month after being cleared to resume his career. The 25-year-old Hamlin went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated on the field during a game at Cincinnati on Jan. 2.
Ford decides to keep AM radio on 2024 models, will restore AM on two electric vehicles from 2023
DETROIT (AP) — Owners of new Ford vehicles will be able to tune in to AM radio in their cars, trucks and SUVs after all. CEO Jim Farley wrote in social media postings Tuesday that the company is reversing a decision to scrub the band after speaking with government policy leaders. They are concerned about keeping emergency alerts that often are sounded on AM stations. Farley wrote that Ford will keep AM on all 2024 Ford and Lincoln vehicles, and it will use an online software update to restore it on two 2023 electric vehicles. The move comes after a bipartisan group of federal lawmakers introduced a bill on Wednesday calling on the government to require AM in new vehicles at no additional cost.
Double amputee Everest climber pledges to work for benefit of people with disabilities
KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — The first double above-the-knee amputee to climb Mount Everest has returned from the mountain pledging to dedicate the rest of his life to helping people with disabilities. Hari Budha Magar, a former Gurkha soldier who lives in Britain, reached the peak of the world’s highest mountain last week. Magar lost both his legs while fighting in the British army in Afghanistan when he accidently stepped on an improvised explosive device in 2010. Hundreds of supporters and officials, including Nepal’s tourism minister, greeted him at Kathmandu’s airport on Tuesday and offered him garlands.
Actor Jeremy Renner wants tax credits for film projects in northern Nevada, but he may have to wait
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Actor Jeremy Renner spent Monday pitching an amendment to Nevada lawmakers to include his home region in a tax deal to expand the film industry to Las Vegas. But his hopes of making northern Nevada a film hub likely are on hold after the bill sponsor said it's too late to add the project in an amendment. State Sen. Roberta Lange of Las Vegas says bringing in a new idea with less than two weeks in the session probably isn't going to work. A bipartisan group of lawmakers recently proposed $190 million in tax credits over 20 years aimed at bringing film production to two sites in southern Nevada.
LeBron questions retirement after Lakers are eliminated from playoffs
LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James began the final game of his 20th NBA season with the highest-scoring postseason half of his matchless NBA career. He ended it by questioning retirement after his Los Angeles Lakers were swept out of the Western Conference finals. James set a personal record with 31 points in the first half of Game 4, but the Denver Nuggets ended the Lakers’ season with a 113-111 victory. The 38-year-old James finished with 40 points, 10 rebounds, nine assists and immense frustration after Los Angeles’ remarkable late-season rally ended with four consecutive defeats.
Some worshippers switching congregations amid United Methodist split over LGBTQ issues
Thousands of United Methodist congregations have been voting on whether to stay or quit one of the nation’s largest denominations amid intractable debates over theology and the role of LGBTQ people. The dividing line isn’t just running between congregations. It’s running right through the pews of individual churches, separating people who had long worshipped together. Those who come up on the short end of a disaffiliation vote face the dilemma of whether to stay or go. Some United Methodist regional conferences have begun designating what they call “Lighthouse” congregations – ones that actively welcome people who wanted to stay United Methodist but whose former churches voted to leave.
Wish you could tweak that text? WhatsApp is letting users edit messages
LONDON (AP) — WhatsApp is allowing users to edit the messages they've sent. The popular chat app announced the update in a blog post Monday, saying people can correct misspellings, add more details or otherwise change what they have messaged to friends, family and coworkers. Meta-owned WhatsApp says the ability to edit messages has started rolling out to people worldwide and will be available to all users in coming weeks. To fix a text up to 15 minutes after firing it off, press and hold the sent message and pick “edit.” After the changes, it will then display “edited,” but those receiving the message won’t be able to see the edit history.
'Mother Nature has no mercy': Man gets stuck waist-deep in Alaska mud flats, drowns as tide comes in
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A man walking on tidal mud flats with friends in an Alaska estuary got stuck up to his waist in the quicksand-like silt and drowned as the tide came in before frantic rescuers could extract him. Authorities say 20-year-old Zachary Porter, of Lake Bluff, Illinois, was submerged Sunday evening as the tide came in. His body was recovered Monday. The accident was the latest tragedy at Turnagain Arm, a 48-mile-long glacier-carved estuary that travels southeast from Anchorage. The estuary's dangerous mud flats have claimed at least three other lives over the years, and many more have been rescued.
Shelters fill, residents rush to safety as Super Typhoon Mawar approaches Guam
HONOLULU (AP) — President Joe Biden has approved an emergency declaration as Super Typhoon Mawar approaches the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam. Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero warns that assistance will be needed to “mitigate the effects of this imminent catastrophe.” She ordered residents of coastal, low-lying and flood-prone areas to evacuate to higher elevations. The National Weather Service says the storm has been upgraded to a Category 4 super typhoon. That means it has maximum sustained winds of 150 miles per hour or greater. The weather service warns of a “triple threat” of winds, torrential rains and life-threatening storm surge.
A's broadcaster Glen Kuiper let go after racial slur on air
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Oakland Athletics broadcaster Glen Kuiper was let go by NBC Sports California after using a racial slur during a telecast while describing a trip to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum. Kuiper was suspended by the network earlier this month following his slur that aired during a pregame segment of an A’s game against the Kansas City Royals on May 5. Kuiper talked about a trip to the museum with colleague Dallas Braden but seemingly mispronounced the word “Negro,” making it sound instead like a slur. NBC Sports California says after an internal review that the network decided to “end its relationship” with Kuiper.
