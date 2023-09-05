Air Canada apologizes for booting passengers who complained that their seats were smeared with vomit
Air Canada says it has apologized to two women who were booted off a flight by security after protesting that their seats were smeared in vomit. The airline said Tuesday that the passengers “clearly did not receive the standard of care to which they were entitled.” Another passenger who witnessed the Aug. 26 incident says it happened while people were boarding in Las Vegas for a flight to Montreal. Air Canada says its procedures were not followed in this case, and it has contacted the passengers directly to apologize.
Joe Jonas files for divorce from Sophie Turner after 4 years of marriage, 2 daughters
MIAMI (AP) — Joe Jonas has filed for divorce from Sophie Turner after four years of marriage and two children. The 34-year-old Jonas Brothers singer filed to end his marriage with the 27-year-old star of “Game of Thrones” and “X-Men” actor on Tuesday in Florida court. The court filing says “the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken.” Turner and Jonas married in a secretive ceremony at a Las Vegas chapel on May 1, 2019, after the Billboard Music Awards. They had a daughter in 2020 and another last year. Jonas is seeking joint custody according to the divorce documents.
Fall Movie Preview: Hollywood readies for a season with stars on the sidelines
NEW YORK (AP) — Hollywood is at a standstill. Actors and screenwriters are months into a dual strike. Film sets are dark. But the movies are still coming – or, at least, most of them. Even if that means some potentially solitary red-carpet walks. Up until now, the ongoing stalemate has had a modest effect on late-summer movie releases. But now that the strikes have rounded Labor Day, with no end in sight, Hollywood’s high season is imperiled. Much is in flux. Taylor Swift is in. “Dune” is out. The ongoing actors and screenwriters strikes are casting a pall over the fall movie season, but a parade of awards contenders and autumn blockbusters are on the way, nevertheless.
Colorado, Duke surge into the AP Top 25 after huge upsets; Florida State climbs into top five
No. 21 Duke and No. 22 Colorado have jumped into the Associated Press Top 25 college football poll after scoring the biggest upsets of the opening weekend of the season. No. 4 Florida State also climbed into the top-five with a resounding victory over LSU, which dropped from fifth to No. 14. Georgia remained No. 1 and Michigan held steady at No. 2. No. 3 Alabama moved up a spot and Florida State climbed four places and received three first-place votes. Ohio State dropped two places to round out the top five.
With the Obamas and Biebers, Aaron Rodgers and Aaron Judge, the US Open stars aren't just on court
NEW YORK (AP) — The stars aren't just on the tennis court at the U.S. Open. Plenty of bold-faced names show up in the seats and suites day after day in Arthur Ashe Stadium. The Obamas. The Biebers. Aaron Rodgers. Spike Lee. Lindsey Vonn. J Balvin. Aaron Judge. For the celebs, it’s a chance to see some high-level tennis for free and get some free publicity. For the tournament, it’s a chance to gain an extra bit of attention and position itself as an aspirational event. And the tennis players? They notice whose famous faces pop up on the overhead video screens in Arthur Ashe Stadium and hope to meet them.
Chiefs' All-Pro TE Travis Kelce hyperextends knee in practice for opener vs Detroit
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Tight end Travis Kelce hyperextended his knee during the Chiefs’ final practice before their opener against Detroit on Tuesday, leaving his status in question for Thursday night's game. Chiefs coach Andy Reid said the injury occurred during their final full workout Tuesday but provided no other details. The 33-year-old Kelce has not missed a game to injury since his rookie year in 2013, which he had a microfracture procedure to fix a cartilage problem in his knee. He has twice been held out of meaningless games to end the regular season.
NFL players follow musical passion to create songs featured on Madden 24 video game
SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Several NFL players have momentarily traded their cleats for a recording studio microphone. Three powerhouses — including the NFL, Interscope Geffen A&M Records and Electronic Arts Sports — have partnered to empower players to pursue their music dreams. The result is “Crowd Control,” a six-song extended play offering was released Tuesday. The songs were also inserted into “Madden NFL 24,” released last month. It’s the first-time ever music made by NFL players will appear in the video game franchise’s 35-year history. The EP will feature five active NFL players including Darren Waller, Terron Armstead, Ray-Ray McCloud, Melvin Ingram and D.J. Chark Jr.
Alaska couple reunited with cat 26 days after home collapsed into river swollen by glacial outburst
ANCHORAGE, ALaska (AP) — You can now refer to Leo the cat as Lucky Leo. He was reunited with his owners in Juneau, Alaska, 26 days after the family's house fell into the swollen Mendenhall River during a glacial-outburst flood in early August. Cat owners Elizabeth Wilkins and Tom Schwartz were in Oregon on a mountain biking trip when they lost most of the possessions in the flooding. Video of the river washing the house away went viral. Someone had found Leo and reunited them. Wilkins said Leo was a little thinner but otherwise fine. He was able to eat four cans of tuna and kill a mouse that first night he was reunited with his family.
US steps toward forcing recall of 52 million air bag inflators that can explode and hurl shrapnel
DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. government is taking a big step toward forcing a defiant Tennessee company to recall 52 million air bag inflators that could explode, hurl shrapnel and injure or kill people. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Tuesday said it has made an initial decision that the inflators made by ARC Automotive Inc., and under license by another company, are defective. The agency scheduled a public hearing for Oct. 5, a required step before deciding to seek a court-ordered recall. In May the agency asked ARC to recall the inflators, which it says are responsible for at least seven injuries and two deaths in the U.S. and Canada since 2009. But ARC has refused to issue a full-scale recall. Messages were left Tuesday seeking comment from ARC.
MLB investigating after Urías' arrest on felony charge of corporal injury on a spouse
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Major League Baseball has opened an investigation into Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías after he was arrested Sunday on a felony charge of corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department spokeswoman confirmed the charge Tuesday. Urías did not travel with the Dodgers to Miami, where they open a three-game series against the Marlins on Tuesday night. He was scheduled to make his next start Thursday. Urías was arrested late Sunday night by Department of Public Safety officers in Exposition Park, south of downtown Los Angeles. The park is home to BMO Stadium, where Lionel Messi was playing in a Major League Soccer game with numerous celebrities in attendance.
