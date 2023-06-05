Mother fatally shot by neighbor after dispute over playing children, sheriff says
OCALA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida mother was fatally shot through a door outside a neighbor's home after what officials characterized as a 2 1/2-year feud over playing children. Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods says deputies responding to a trespassing call at an Ocala home Friday night found Ajike Owens suffering from gunshot wounds. The 35-year-old woman was taken to a hospital, where she died. Woods says deputies have responded at least a half-dozen times since January 2021 in connection with the dispute between Owens and the woman who eventually shot her. Woods says detectives are working with the State Attorney’s Office, and they must investigate possible self-defense claims before they can move forward with any possible criminal charges.
See Apple's pivotal product announcements through history
Apple has a long history of designing products that aren’t the first to be introduced in a particular category but still redefine the market. With the company unveiling a headset equipped with virtual and augmented reality technology already available in other devices, The Associated Press takes a look at back Apple’s other breakthrough products, starting with the 1984 release of a Macintosh computer that realized Steve Jobs' vision to build technology that could serve as a “bicycle of the mind.” But the iPhone, released in 2007 four years before Jobs died, remains Apple's biggest game changer.
Suspect in Natalee Holloway disappearance to challenge extradition from Peru to US, lawyer says
LIMA, Peru (AP) — The lawyer for the main suspect in the unsolved 2005 disappearance of American student Natalee Holloway says his client has changed his mind and plans to challenge his extradition to the United States. Defense attorney Máximo Altez announced the decision of Dutchman Joran van der Sloot on Monday, just hours after the Peruvian government confirmed the extradition would take place Thursday. Altez says van der Sloot reversed course following a meeting with Dutch diplomats. The attorney says van der Sloot was never notified of an open extradition process, and as a result, was not able to challenge it.
Too many people in NYC are stopped, searched and frisked illegally, federal monitor says
NEW YORK (AP) — A federal monitor says she has found disappointing results when she studied the legality of New York City's new initiative to combat gun violence in high-crime areas with an old tactic of stopping and frisking people. Monitor Mylan Denerstein says that teams of officers deployed in 34 areas where 80 percent of the city's violent crime is reported are largely in communities of color. She says over 97 percent of those stopped are Black or Hispanic. In one police precinct, she says, only 26 percent of searches were lawful. A mayoral spokesperson says the city will strive to do better.
Colts confirm NFL investigating player for possible gambling
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts say they are aware the NFL has opened a gambling investigation into one of the team's players. A team spokesman also says the team will have no additional comment. The player has not been publicly identified. The confirmation comes after reports first leaked Monday and less than two months after the NFL suspended five players — including four from the Detroit Lions — for gambling policy violations. The Colts are holding workouts this week at the team facility.
Approval for Idaho phosphate mine reversed after judge rules US didn't assess prairie bird impact
A federal judge has yanked the U.S. government's approval for a phosphate mining project in southeastern Idaho. The decision comes five months after the judge ruled the U.S. Bureau of Land Management violated environmental laws when it approved the Caldwell Canyon Mine in 2019. Those include a failure to consider the indirect impact of processing ore at a nearby plant and the impact on sage grouse. The mine has been proposed by P4 Production, a subsidiary of German pharmaceutical giant Bayer AG. Bayer says vacating the approval was excessive and it is considering its next steps.
Demolition company vows repairs after a blast of air during an implosion damaged nearby homes
SPRINGDALE, Pa. (AP) — A blast of air and dust from the implosion of two smokestacks at a shuttered coal-fired power plant in western Pennsylvania last week caused damage to nearby homes. But the demolition company is vowing full repairs. The implosion was Friday at the Cheswick Generating Station in Springdale. KDKA-TV reports that Controlled Demolition said one chimney’s steel liner “focused air pressure as it collapsed." A county emergency official says the air blast broke windows, blew dust into homes and caused a power surge that damaged electrical appliances. The company says repairs of minor damage are underway and “will be fully completed to the satisfaction of each property owner affected."
Anna Shay, fan favorite on 'Bling Empire,' dead at 62
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anna Shay, an heiress, philanthropist and breakout star of the Netflix reality series “Bling Empire,” has died. She was 62. A family statement provided to The Associated Press on Monday said Shay died of a stroke. It was not immediately clear when she died. The Los Angeles socialite amassed a fortune after she and her brother sold their father’s defense and government services company after his death. Shay was a fan favorite on the series, which lasted three seasons. It premiered in early 2021 and recently canceled. Shay is survived by a son, Kenny Kemp.
Missouri governor denies clemency for man facing execution on Tuesday
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has declined a clemency request on behalf of a man who faces execution Tuesday evening for killing two jailers in an ill-fated effort to free someone else from a county jail. Forty-two-year-old Michael Tisius would be the third person in Missouri, and the 12th person nationally, to be executed in 2023. He’s accused of killing officers Leon Egley and Jason Acton in June 2000. The Republican governor said in a statement Monday that "it’s despicable that two dedicated public servants were murdered in a failed attempt to help another criminal evade the law.” Tisius has at least one pending court appeal.
Biden says Chiefs 'building a dynasty' as he hosts Kansas City Super Bowl champs at White House
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says the Kansas City Chiefs are “building a dynasty” as he hosts the team at the White House to mark their Super Bowl victory in February. Speaking on the South Lawn, Biden praised the team for playing with “the real joy of the game and love for each other and the great city you represent.” He also praised the team for their charitable work off the field, saying, “as these guys know about football, they know about life and how to use their platform to make a difference. ”
