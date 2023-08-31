A train slams into a group of workers on the tracks at an Italian station, killing 5 of them
ROME (AP) — Italian authorities say a speeding out-of-service train has slammed into a group of workers doing nighttime track maintenance, killing five of them. The crash occurred shortly after midnight at a station in Italy's northern Piedmont region. Piedmont's governor says the cause of the accident is under investigation. The town mayor says early information indicates that the crew of the train was unaware that there were workers on the tracks. Authorities estimated the train's speed at about 60 miles per hour. The train consisted of an engine car which was transporting 11 empty passenger cars. Two workers who avoided being hit were being treated for shock.
Kia recall to fix trunk latch that won't open from the inside, which could leave people trapped
DETROIT (AP) — Kia is recalling about 320,000 cars in the U.S. to fix a problem that could stop the trunk from being opened from the inside. The recall covers the Optima midsize car from 2016 through 2018, Optima hybrids and plug-ins from 2017 and 2018, and the Rio small car from 2016 and 2017. Kia says in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that the trunk latch base can crack and may not open from inside. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says a person inside the trunk could become trapped. Dealers will replace part of the trunk latch base. Owners will be notified by letter starting Oct. 19.
Travelers hoping to enjoy one last summer fling over Labor Day weekend should expect lots of company
DALLAS (AP) — If you're squeezing in one last summer trip over the Labor Day weekend, expects lots of company. That means crowded airports and full flights. The Federal Aviation Administration predicts that this will be the third busiest holiday weekend of the year so far, behind Juneteenth and Presidents Day. Thursday is expected to be the peak, with more than 52,000 U.S. flights. That includes airlines, the military and some private flights. Travelers are getting a bit of a break from last year’s skyrocketing fares. According to the government’s consumer price index, the average fare for a domestic flight in July was down 19% from last July.
Bee alert: 5 million bees fall off truck near Toronto and drivers are asked to close windows
TORONTO (AP) — Police west of Toronto warned drivers to keep their car windows closed after a truck spilled crates carrying five million bees onto a road. Pedestrians were also asked to avoid the area. Halton Regional Police said they received a call around 6:15 a.m. Wednesday reporting the bee crates had come loose from a truck and spilled onto Guelph Line north of Dundas Street, just west of Toronto. About an hour after police put out a notice on social media, several beekeepers were in touch with police offering to help, Anderson said. Six or seven beekeepers eventually arrived at the scene.
Arrest made in attempted break-in at home of UFC president Dana White
LEVANT, Maine (AP) — Police in Maine say they arrested a 23-year-old on charges of attempting to break into the home of Dana White, the president of Ultimate Fighting Championship. Police said they responded to the property in the early morning hours of Monday and the suspect had already fled in a vehicle. They said the property was occupied at the time of the attempted break-in, but no one inside had any contact with suspect. Several tips aided police after video of the incident was shared through social media. Police said they then charged the suspect and referred the case to the district attorney’s office.
Germany-born pandas celebrate their 4th birthday ahead of expected trip to China
BERLIN (AP) — The first giant pandas born in Germany are celebrating their fourth birthday as the Berlin Zoo prepares to send them to China. The COVID-19 pandemic delayed the journey of Pit and Paule. The pandas also known by the Chinese names Meng Xiang und Meng Yuan have been a star attraction at the zoo since their birth in 2019. On Thursday, keepers presented them with an ice cake made with apples, carrots and beetroot. Pit and Paule’s parents, Jiao Qing and Meng Meng, arrived in Berlin in 2017. The zoo's mammal curator says the young pandas belong to China and officials hope the pair will travel there soon.
Nebraska volleyball stadium event draws 92,003 to set women's world attendance record
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The University of Nebraska laid claim to the world record for largest attendance at a women’s sporting event with 92,003 filling Memorial Stadium for the Cornhuskers’ volleyball match against Omaha. The university took aim at the record last spring when it announced it would hold a daylong celebration of a sport that enjoys immense popularity in this state of fewer than 2 million. The event began with an exhibition between in-state Division II powers Nebraska-Kearney and Wayne State and was followed by the Huskers’ three-set sweep of Omaha in a regular-season match. The previous attendance record was 91,648, set during a soccer match in Spain last year.
Maine's puffin colonies recovering in the face of climate change
EASTERN EGG ROCK, Maine (AP) — Scientists who monitor seabirds said Atlantic puffins had their second consecutive rebound year for fledging chicks after suffering a bad 2021. The news flies in the face of environmental trends, as scientists have said warming waters off New England jeopardize the birds because that reduces the kind of fish they need to feed their chicks. The puffins are clownish seabirds with colorful bills and waddling gaits. Scientists say the abundance of one fish, the sand lance, buoyed the puffins through a difficult year. They say it's evidence that climate change's impact on ecosystems is complex.
Prince Harry says in a new Netflix series he lacked support when he returned home from Afghanistan
LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Prince Harry says he didn’t have the support he needed when he returned home from combat in Afghanistan. Harry made the remarks in a new Netflix series about the Invictus Games for injured soldiers that launched on Wednesday. In talking about post-traumatic stress disorder, Harry said that his return from Afghanistan in 2012 triggered emotions that he suppressed after the death of his mother, Princess Diana, when he was just 12 years old. The prince, whose troubles with the royal family have been chronicled in the past, said the impact of Diana’s death was never discussed.
