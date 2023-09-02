Killer who escaped Pennsylvania prison is spotted nearby on surveillance cameras
WEST CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a recently convicted murderer who escaped from a suburban Pennsylvania prison this week was spotted on residential surveillance cameras in an area not far from the prison. According to the Chester County District Attorney’s Office, 34-year-old Danelo Cavalcante was sighted around 12:30 a.m. Saturday in Pocopson Township. The area is about 1.5 miles from the prison where he escaped from Thursday morning. Authorities say his appearance has remain unchanged since he fled. Prosecutors say Cavalcante is an extremely dangerous person and is also wanted in his native Brazil in a separate slaying. The search involves drones, helicopters and dogs.
Coach who lost his job for praying on field kneels again in first game after years of legal battles
BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) — An assistant high school football coach in Washington state who lost his job during a controversy over his public post-game prayers was back on the field after the U.S. Supreme Court held his practice was protected by the Constitution. Joe Kennedy strode alone to midfield on Friday night, knelt and prayed for about 10 seconds after his Bremerton High School team beat visiting Mount Douglas Secondary School 27-12. Police and private security guards were on hand but there didn’t appear to be any problems during or after the event. Kennedy last coached in 2015 and the school district didn't renew his contract. Last year's Supreme Court victory followed years of losing legal battles for Kennedy in a clash over religious liberty and separation of church and state.
India launches a spacecraft to study the sun after successful landing near the moon's south pole
NEW DELHI (AP) — India has launched its first space mission to study the sun, less than two weeks after a successful uncrewed landing near the south pole region of the moon. The Aditya-L1 spacecraft took off Saturday on board a satellite launch vehicle from the space center in southern India on a mission to study the sun from a point that's nearly 1 million miles from Earth. The Indian Space Research Organization says the spacecraft is equipped to study the sun’s corona, chromosphere, photosphere, and solar wind. India recently became the first country to land a spacecraft near the moon’s south pole, which scientists believe could hold vital reserves of frozen water.
Japan's synthesized singing sensation Hatsune Miku turns 16
CHIBA, Japan (AP) — Hatsune Miku has always been 16 years old and worn long aqua ponytails. She is Japan’s most famous Vocaloid, a computer-synthesized singing voice software, that, in her case, is accompanied by a virtual avatar. Legions of fans are celebrating the 16th anniversary of her Aug. 31, 2007, release. An online exhibition, a special watch and songwriting to showcase Miku's high-pitched, cutesy voice are some of what's in store. On Friday, thousands of people packed a concert hall in a Tokyo suburb to watch their virtual idol dance and sing as a life-size animation figure on stage, while accompanied by human musicians.
Kobe Bryant's daughter Natalia tosses first pitch on Lakers Night at Dodger Stadium
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Natalia Bryant threw out the first pitch before the Los Angeles Dodgers hosted the Atlanta Braves on a night honoring the Lakers franchise for which her father Kobe starred. The 20-year-old student at the University of Southern California tossed the ball from in front of the mound. It took one bounce and went into the glove of Dodgers All-Star Mookie Betts, who was handling catching duties. Betts wore Kobe Bryant's No. 24 jersey over his uniform. Bryant was joined by her mother, Vanessa, and younger sisters. Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna, along with seven others, were killed in a helicopter crash in 2020.
Vandalism damages monument to frontiersman 'Kit' Carson, who led campaigns against Native Americans
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Police in New Mexico’s capital city are investigating the partial destruction of a public monument to 19th century frontiersman Christopher “Kit” Carson. The U.S. soldier had a leading role in the death of hundreds of Native Americans during the settlement of the American West. The monument to Carson has been encircled by a plywood barrier for its own protection since 2020 when Santa Fe was swept by the movement to remove depictions of historical figures who mistreated Native Americans. The monument’s upper spire was toppled Thursday evening. Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber described the damage to the monument as a “cowardly act.”
Three found dead at remote Rocky Mountain campsite were trying to escape society, stepsister says
DENVER (AP) — The stepsister of a Colorado woman who was found dead along with her sister and teenage son at a remote Rocky Mountain campsite says the women fled into the wilderness after struggling to cope with societal changes in recent years, but they were unequipped to survive off the grid. Exposed to several feet of snow, chills below zero and with no food found at their camp, Christine Vance, Rebecca Vance and her son likely died of malnutrition and hypothermia. Authorities haven’t released the boy’s name. Those reports contained another chilling detail that brought stepsister Trevala Jara to tears: The 14-year-old boy’s body was found with Jara’s favorite, blessed rosary that she gave the group before they left.
Typhoon Saola makes landfall in southern China but appears to cause only light damage
BEIJING (AP) — Typhoon Saola has made landfall in southern China after nearly 900,000 people moved to safety and most of Hong Kong and other parts of coastal southern China suspended business, transport and classes. Damage appears to be minimal, however, and some services were returning to normal by Saturday afternoon. Guangdong province’s meteorological bureau says the powerful storm churned into an outlying district of the city of Zhuhai, just south of Hong Kong at 3:30 a.m. Saturday. It was weakening as it moved southwest along the Guangdong coast at a speed of around 10 mph, prompting Hong Kong to resume flights and rail connections.
Man who escaped Oregon mental health hospital while shackled found stuck in muddy pond
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A man charged with attempted murder who escaped from a psychiatric hospital in Oregon while fully shackled was arrested after he was found floundering in a muddy pond. Christopher Pray was found on Friday buried up to the armpits in the pond in Portland. Fire and rescue personnel extricated the man using ropes and he was taken to the hospital. Police say he gave a false name but a hospital employee recognized Pray and police were called. The Oregon State Police are investigating how Pray managed to escape on Wednesday as he was being taken to the Oregon State Hospital in Salem. A message left with his lawyer seeking comment wasn’t immediately returned.
This isn't what I ordered: Lawsuits accuse Burger King, others of ads that misrepresent their foods
Food ads have long made their subjects look bigger, juicier and crispier than they are in real life. But some consumers say those mouthwatering ads can cross the line into deception, and that’s leading to a growing number of lawsuits. Burger King is the latest company in the crosshairs. In August, a federal judge in Florida refused to dismiss a class action lawsuit that claims Burger King’s ads overstate the amount of meat in its Whopper burger and other sandwiches. But Burger King is far from the only one. Perkins Coie, a law firm that tracks class action suits, said 214 were filed against food and beverage companies last year.
