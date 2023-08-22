Spain's acting prime minister criticizes federation head for kissing player from World Cup champs
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain’s acting prime minister has greeted the country's Women’s World Cup champions at the presidential palace in Madrid and slammed the head of the Spanish soccer federation for kissing a team member on the lips without her consent. Pedro Sánchez announced that the team members will be awarded Spain’s golden medal of sports achievement in honor of their victory. Sánchez then joined the growing criticism of the unsolicited kiss given by Spanish soccer federation president Luis Rubiales to a player following Sunday's final in Australia. Sánchez described it as “unacceptable” and urged Rubiales to “take further steps” to be held accountable for his conduct.
Muhammad Ali's grandson used to fight when challenged because of his name. Now he's an MMA fighter
NEW YORK (AP) — Biaggio Ali Walsh used to think about fighting only when someone wanted to see if the grandson of “The Greatest” was any good himself. Muhammad Ali is one of the biggest and best-known figures in boxing history. When kids in Las Vegas discovered he was also the grandfather of Biaggio and his brother, Nico, they’d challenge the siblings to put on the gloves. These days, Ali Walsh can’t wait to fight. He's early in his MMA career and has his next bout Wednesday at Madison Square Garden on a Professional Fighters League card.
Inside KCON LA 2023, an extravagant microcosm of K-pop's macro influence
LOS ANGELES (AP) — This past weekend, an estimated 140,000 diehard K-pop fans took over the Los Angeles Convention Center and adjacent Crypto.com Arena for a weekend full of K-culture: panels, premium meet-and-greets, interviews, dance breaks, concerts, and more. Fans carried lightsticks of their favorite groups, showed off photocards of their favorites, collected sticker books and K-beauty products, and lined up for tteokbokki. Inside the arena, fans were treated to short performances from dozens of their favorite groups. Those experiences served as a welcomed reminder of a facet of the music industry that K-pop knows remarkably well: Fandom is this business’ most enduring resource.
Jailed Sam Bankman-Fried can't prepare for trial without vegan diet and adequate meds, lawyers say
NEW YORK (AP) — Defense lawyers say FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried can't adequately prepare for trial in six weeks while in jail without proper access to computers, necessary medications to help him concentrate, and a better diet than bread, water and peanut butter. The lawyers made their complaints Tuesday to a magistrate judge in Manhattan federal court after Bankman-Fried pleaded not guilty to seven charges he is expected to face at an October 3 trial. The California man was making his first court appearance in a drab prison uniform since his $250 million bail was revoked 10 days ago.
FACT FOCUS: Is Dodger Stadium flooded? No, it was just an illusion
A viral aerial video of Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium has many social media users convinced that floodwaters submerged the ballpark amid Tropical Storm Hilary over the weekend. But despite the record breaking rainfall, the ballpark wasn't flooded, a spokesperson for the Dodgers says. The footage just shows the parking lot that encircles the stadium wet from the rain, creating an optical illusion that made it look like a moat around the building, according to experts and a closer examination of the video. Trucks for K-pop group BlackPink are already in the lot setting up for a Saturday performance.
Cuban Little League coach Jose Perez goes missing at World Series
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — A Little League World Series coach with Cuba’s first-ever team in the series has gone missing. A Little League International spokesperson said Monday that Bayamo Little League coach Jose Perez left the Little League International Grove late Saturday night and did not return. The spokesperson says Little League International has communicated to the authorities and promises support for the Bayamo team. Perez’s disappearance came hours after Little League and the Cuban Baseball Federation extended their relationship to 2025. Perez served as one of two coaches for the Cuban team managed by Vladimir Vargas.
'T. rexes' race to photo finish at Washington state track
AUBURN, Wash. (AP) — A track for live horse racing in suburban Seattle turned prehistoric over the weekend as more than 200 people ran down the track cloaked in inflatable Tyrannosaurus rex dinosaur costumes. The 2023 T-Rex World Championships at Emerald Downs on Sunday ended in a photo finish, with three competitors hitting the finish line together. Ocean Kim from Kailua, Hawaii, took top honors. The event started in 2017 as a pest control company’s team-building activity. Racers came from more than a half-dozen states to compete.
Older Americans can get RSV vaccine this fall after consulting their doctor, CDC says
Americans 60 and older can get a new RSV vaccine but should discuss it with their doctor first. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday that those eligible for the newly approved vaccines should talk with their doctor to see if it is right for them. Two vaccines are expected to be ready in the fall. RSV is a common cause of cold-like symptoms. But it can be dangerous for infants and the elderly. The CDC says adults with chronic heart or lung disease, weakened immune systems and those living in long-term care facilities are at higher risk for the respiratory infection.
Traditional stone carvers chisel on despite loss of quarries in village swallowed by Mexico City
XOCHIACA, Mexico (AP) — The sound of hammers and chisels striking stone rings out on most Sundays in the cemetery in the ancient town of Xochiaca, a village swallowed up decades ago by the urban sprawl of Mexico City. It's the sound of the stone carvers of Chimalhuacán — as the borough is known — who have somehow retained the craft tradition passed down for generations, even after the local source of quarry stone was exhausted. Mexico's stone carvers in other areas long ago turned to mechanical cutters and polishers, but the craftsmen of Chimalhuacán depend on only hammers, mallets and a variety of chisels and gouges.
Charles Martinet, the voice of Nintendo's beloved Mario character, steps down
REDMOND, Wash. (AP) — Charles Martinet, the original voice of Mario in Nintendo games since the 1990s, is stepping down. Nintendo of America confirmed Monday that Martinet will now serve in the role of “Mario Ambassador,” traveling around the world to promote the beloved plumber, signing autographs and performing Nintendo character voices. “It’s been a privilege working with Charles to help bring Mario to life for so many years and we want to thank and celebrate him,” Nintendo said in a statement.
