23 freight cars, new vehicles heavily damaged in train derailment in northern Arizona
WILLIAMS, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a freight train has derailed in northern Arizona involving 23 cars, but no injuries have been reported. Coconino County Emergency Management officials say the derailment occurred around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday east of Williams, which is 33 miles (53 kilometers) west of Flagstaff. They say the BNSF train cars were carrying a variety of new cars, vans and truck. Photos from the derailment scene showed heavy damage to many vehicles and freight cars. County Emergency Management officials say cleanup was already underway. There was no immediate word Thursday from Texas-based BNSF Railway about the derailment.
Ruff day in court: Supreme Court sides with Jack Daniel's in dispute with makers of dog toy
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is giving whiskey maker Jack Daniel’s a reason to raise a glass. The justices on Thursday handed the company a new chance to win a trademark dispute with the makers of a dog toy that mimics the whiskey’s signature bottle. The justices unanimously said a lower court’s reasoning was flawed when it ruled for the makers of the Bad Spaniels toy. The court did not decide whether the toy’s maker had violated trademark law with their toy, which squeaks and resembles the whiskey’s signature bottle. Instead, the justices said a lower court needed to redo its analysis in the case and sent it back for further review.
Main suspect in 2005 disappearance of Natalee Holloway departs Peru on extradition flight to US
LIMA, Peru (AP) — The main suspect in the 2005 disappearance of U.S. student Natalee Holloway has been handed over to U.S. custody and has departed Peru on a flight to the United States. Joran van der Sloot's departure comes roughly a month after both countries agreed on his extradition. He is wanted in the U.S. on one count each of extortion and wire fraud — the only charges to have ever linked the Dutch citizen to Holloway’s disappearance on the Caribbean island of Aruba. Van der Sloot has been serving a 28-year sentence in Peru for the murder of a Peruvian woman.
Minnesota Vikings releasing star running back Dalvin Cook for salary cap reasons, AP source says
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings are parting ways with star running back Dalvin Cook for salary cap reasons. He has been informed he’ll be released, a person familiar with the team’s decision told The Associated Press. In six years with the Vikings, Cook reached third on the franchise all-time rushing list with 5,993 yards. He is coming off his fourth consecutive season surpassing the 1,000-yard rushing mark. Cook was scheduled to count more than $14.1 million against Minnesota’s salary cap. Cutting him will chop $9 million off the team’s cap charges for this year.
Belmont cancels racing, Nationals postpone game due to poor air quality from wildfires in Canada
Racing at Belmont Park was canceled and the Washington Nationals’ home game against the Arizona Diamondbacks was postponed Thursday due to poor air quality from wildfires in Canada. It’s the second straight day the continuing fires north of the border have impacted sports in the Northeastern United States. Several Major League Baseball games were called off Wednesday. A National Women’s Soccer League game in New Jersey and an indoor WNBA game set for Brooklyn were also called off Wednesday amid hazy conditions that have raised alarms from health authorities. Also called off was a scheduled practice for the NFL’s New York Giants.
Utah district's Bible ban spurs protest by parents, Republicans
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Bible-toting parents and Republican lawmakers convened on Utah's Capitol to protest a suburban school district that recently announced it had removed the Bible from some schools. The Bible’s removal came after someone challenged it as a critical commentary on a new Utah law allowing books to be challenged. Parents and people of faith argued on Wednesday that biblical passages called into question for being “violent or vulgar” needed to be judged in context. Though the demonstration raised questions about the Utah law expanding residents' ability to challenge certain titles in school libraries, lawmakers defended the law and said the Bible's entanglement resulted from a misinterpretation by officials.
The Iron Sheik, charismatic former pro wrestling villain and Twitter personality, dies at 81
The Iron Sheik, a former pro wrestler who played a burly, bombastic villain in 1980s battles with some of the sport’s biggest stars, has died at age 81. The WWE posted an article confirming the death of the ex-wrestler and Twitter personality Wednesday. A statement also was posted on his Twitter page, but neither mentioned a cause of death or where he died. The Iron Sheik, whose real name was Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri, grew up in Iran. In his pro career, he donned curled boots and used the “Camel Clutch” as his finishing move on matches while playing the role of an anti-American heel for the WWF, which later became the WWE.
Authorities recover train from Austrian tunnel after fire forces evacuation
BERLIN (AP) — A train is being recovered from an Austrian tunnel where it got stuck when a fire broke out, forcing rescuers to evacuate the 151 people on board. The regional government in Tyrol province said that 33 people were slightly injured in Wednesday evening’s incident and taken to hospitals for evaluation. Smoke inhalation appeared to be the main concern. Officials had initially said that up to 370 people were believed to be on board the overnight train heading from Innsbruck to Amsterdam and Hamburg. They based that number on seat reservations for the trip but lowered it after the evacuation.
Tupac Shakur receives Walk of Fame star honor in the same month as birthday
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tupac Shakur received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday, just several days before the hip-hop legend’s birthday. The late rapper’s sister, Sekyiwa “Set” Shakur, accepted the star on behalf of their family. During her speech, she shed tears while describing her older brother’s vision of being celebrated with a star in Hollywood. Tupac Shakur was given the 2,758th star on the Walk of Fame. His birthday is June 16. Shakur, one of the most prolific figures in hip-hop, died in 1996 from gunshot wounds at the age of 25. Radio personality Big Boy emceed the ceremony. Guest speakers also included filmmaker Allen Hughes and poet Jamal Joseph.
Replacement plane for Air India flight lands in San Francisco after being diverted to Russia
NEW DELHI (AP) — A replacement plane for an Air India flight diverted to Russia because of an engine problem has landed in San Francisco, carrying all passengers and crew. The original plane had been forced to land in Siberia on Tuesday. It had departed New Delhi carrying 216 passengers and 16 crew members. The website, Flight Aware, showed that the replacement plane arrived in San Francisco just after midnight Thursday. The U.S. State Department has said fewer than 50 American citizens were on the plane. One of the passengers said they were barred from leaving the hostel where they were staying and were unable to use their credit cards because of sanctions over Russia’s war on Ukraine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.