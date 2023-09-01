A federal judge strikes down a Texas law requiring age verification to view pornographic websites
A federal judge has struck down a Texas law requiring age verification and health warnings to view pornographic websites and blocked the state attorney general’s office from enforcing it. U.S. District Judge David Ezra on Thursday agreed with claims that the bill signed into law by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in June violates free speech rights and is overbroad and vague. The state attorney general’s office, which is defending the law, immediately filed notice of appeal to the Fifth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals in New Orleans. Similar laws have passed in Arkansas, Mississippi, Utah and Louisiana. The Utah law has been upheld and a lawsuit challenging the Louisiana law is pending.
More than 85,000 highchairs are under recall after two dozen reports of falls
NEW YORK (AP) — More than 85,000 highchairs sold at major retailers across North America are being recalled over a fall hazard after a handful of injuries were reported, federal regulators say. Toy and nursey product company TOMY International Inc. is recalling about 83,000 of its Boon Flair and Flair Elite Highchairs sold in the U.S. and another 2,850 in Canada. According to this week’s recall notice, the bolts securing the seat of the now-recalled highchairs can loosen and allow the seat to detach from its pedestal. TOMY has received 34 reports of the chair separating from the base, including two dozen falls that resulted in 11 injuries like bruising or scratches. Those in possession of the recalled highchairs are instructed to stop using them immediately and contact TOMY for a free repair kit.
This isn't what I ordered: Lawsuits accuse Burger King, others of ads that misrepresent their foods
Food ads have long made their subjects look bigger, juicier and crispier than they are in real life. But some consumers say those mouthwatering ads can cross the line into deception, and that’s leading to a growing number of lawsuits. Burger King is the latest company in the crosshairs. In August, a federal judge in Florida refused to dismiss a class action lawsuit that claims Burger King’s ads overstate the amount of meat in its Whopper burger and other sandwiches. But Burger King is far from the only one. Perkins Coie, a law firm that tracks class action suits, said 214 were filed against food and beverage companies last year.
NASA spacecraft around moon spots likely crash site of Russia's lost lunar lander
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A NASA spacecraft around the moon has found the likely crash site of Russia's lost lunar lander. The Luna 25 lander slammed into the moon last month, a harsh end to Russia's first moon mission in almost half a century. NASA said Thursday that the impact created a crater 33 feet across based on observations by its Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter. This fresh crater is about 250 miles short of the spacecraft's intended landing site at the lunar south pole. Meanwhile, India's lunar rover is exploring the moon's south polar region after successfully touching down a few days after Russia's failure. India became only the fourth country to pull off a moon landing.
Parenting advice YouTuber Ruby Franke arrested on suspicion of child abuse
Authorities say a Utah woman who gave online parenting advice via a YouTube channel has been arrested on suspicion of aggravated child abuse after two of her children were found to be malnourished. Ruby Franke was arrested Wednesday at the home of Jodi Hildebrandt, who owns a counseling business. Officers say Franke's 12-year-old son ran from Hildebrandt's house to a neighbor's house asking for food and water. Police said they took the boy to the hospital due to malnourishment and injuries from being tied up with a rope. Franke's 10-year-old daughter also was located at Hildebrandt's house and hospitalized. The women are being held without bail, and charges have not yet been filed.
Shooting of a brown bear leaves 2 cubs motherless and sparks outrage in Italy
ROME (AP) — The slaying of a brown bear near an Italian national park has left her two young cubs motherless and sparked outrage in much of the country. Italy's environmental minister, animal rights advocates and local residents voiced anger on Friday over the bear's killing in the mountainous Abruzzo region. People often saw the bear and her cubs wander through the streets of towns near the park, which described the slain bear, named Amarena, as one of its most prolific. Italian police were investigating the shooting. The Italian news agency ANSA said the man who shot the bear with a rifle told police the animal was on his property and he felt endangered.
A 98-year-old German man is charged as an accessory to murder at a Nazi concentration camp
BERLIN (AP) — German prosecutors say a 98-year-old man has been charged with being an accessory to murder as a guard at the Nazis’ Sachsenhausen concentration camp between 1943 and 1945. They say the German citizen is accused of having “supported the cruel and malicious killing of thousands of prisoners as a member of the SS guard detail.” He is charged with more than 3,300 counts of accessory to murder between July 1943 and February 1945. The indictment was filed at the state court in Hanau, near Frankfurt, which will now have to decide whether to send the case to trial.
After years of fighting, a praying football coach got his job back. Now he's unsure he wants it
BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) — Years after assistant coach Joe Kennedy left a Washington state high school football team over objections to his post-game praying on the field, he has returned to the gridiron thanks to a Supreme Court decision. His first game back is Friday. Kennedy’s effort to be rehired became a cultural touchstone, pitting public school employees’ religious liberties against longstanding principles separating church and state and protecting students from religious coercion. Kennedy says he has some anxiety that people are going to be watching for him to pray after Friday's game and he doesn't know how long he'll stick with the coaching job.
Afghanistan's female cricketers plead with sport's world governing body: help us play again
BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Two years ago Firooza Amiri was an 18-year-old batter for the Afghanistan women’s cricket team and ready to take on the world. But just like that, her world and that of millions of others in her country changed. Forced to flee with her family when the Taliban retook power in Afghanistan in August 2021, Amiri and her family first traveled to Pakistan and then were evacuated to Australia. Most of her 25 teammates are living in Australia. Now looking for their place in international competition, they are pleading with the International Cricket Council and Afghan cricket authorities to give them a place to play, despite the Taliban’s ban on women in sport and education.
Late-night hosts team up for 'Strike Force Five' podcast to benefit their out-of-work staff
Late-night hosts Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, John Oliver and Seth Meyers have teamed up for a new podcast called “Strike Force Five” — named after their personal text chain. It debuted Wednesday on Spotify. Because their respective shows have been dark since the Writers Guild of America went on strike in May, all profits from the podcast will go to their respective staffs. The show is sponsored by Mint Mobile and liquor company Diageo, and Kimmel said the money will “largely” come from them. Kimmel served as the inaugural moderator and that responsibility will be shared among the hosts.
