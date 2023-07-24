Jason Aldean's 'Try That in a Small Town' rockets to No. 2 on charts after music video controversy
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jason Aldean’s “Try That in a Small Town” is experiencing exponential growth following controversy over its music video. The song, which was released in May, debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 this week just behind BTS’s Jung Kook solo single “Seven,” featuring Latto. The track debuted with the biggest sales week for a country song in over 10 years. According to Luminate, the song hit 11.7 million on-demand audio and video streams between July 14 and 20, marking a 1,000% increase from 987,000 streams the previous week. Aldean has shared a statement about the song and video — filmed at a lynching site — saying they are not about race.
Seiichi Morimura, who exposed the atrocities committed by the Japanese army's Unit 731, dies at 90
TOKYO (AP) — Renowned Japanese mystery writer Seiichi Morimura, whose nonfiction trilogy “The Devil’s Gluttony” exposed human medical experiments conducted by a secret Japanese army unit during World War II, has died at age 90. His publisher says Morimura died of pneumonia on Monday at a Tokyo hospital. “The Devil’s Gluttony,” which began as a newspaper series in 1981, became a bestseller and created a sensation across the country over atrocities committed by Japanese Imperial Army Unit 731 in China. From its base in Japanese-controlled Harbin in China, Unit 731 and related units injected war prisoners with typhus, cholera and other diseases as research into germ warfare, according to historians and former unit members.
Obamas' personal chef drowns near family's home on Martha’s Vineyard
EDGARTOWN, Mass. (AP) — Former President Barack Obama’s personal chef has drowned near the Obama family’s home on Martha’s Vineyard. Massachusetts State Police confirmed that the paddleboarder whose body was recovered from Edgartown Great Pond on Monday was 45-year-old Tafari Campbell, of Dumfries, Virginia. Campbell was employed by former President Obama and was visiting the island. The Obamas were not present at the home at the time of the accident. In a statement, the former president and his wife, Michelle Obama, called Campbell a “beloved part of our family.” The search for the missing paddleboarder started Sunday after reports from a fellow paddleboarder that he had struggled on the surface, went under and didn’t resurface.
Bear traps set for grizzly bear after fatal attack near Yellowstone National Park
BILLINGS, Montana (AP) — Wildlife workers searching for a grizzly bear that killed a woman along a forest trail near Yellowstone National Park are setting bear traps for a third night in hopes of catching the bruin. Officials on Monday identified 48-year-old Amie Adamson, 48, of Derby, Kansas, as the victim of Saturday’s attack along the Montana-Idaho border. They say Adamson was hiking or running alone when she was fatally mauled. Rangers issued an emergency closure for areas of the Custer Gallatin National Forest. The closure did not include Yellowstone National Park. Since 2010, grizzlies in the Yellowstone region have killed at least nine people, but attacks remain rare.
Saudi Arabian soccer team Al-Hilal makes record $332 million bid for France striker Kylian Mbappe
SYDNEY (AP) — Saudi Arabian soccer team Al-Hilal has made a record $332 million bid for France striker Kylian Mbappe after missing out on Lionel Messi. Paris Saint-Germain has confirmed the offer and says it has given Al-Hilal permission to open negotiations directly with Mbappe. The 2018 World Cup winner is in a contract standoff with PSG after his decision not to take up the option of a 12-month extension on his deal. He instead plans to walk away as a free agent at the end of the upcoming season when he is widely expected to join Real Madrid. Cristiano Ronaldo is among the stars to have made the move to play in Saudi Arabia.
Excavator seen digging in backyard of man charged in Gilgo Beach killings
MASSAPEQUA PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Investigators have been digging in the yard at the Long Island home of Rex Heuermann. The New York architect was charged earlier this month with killing at least three women and burying their remains on a remote stretch of beach highway. The yellow excavator was first seen on Sunday and remained on the scene Monday. The underground search comes as authorities are investigating whether any of the three killings that Heuermann has been charged with happened at his Massapequa Park home. The 59-year-old was charged on July 14 with killing three woman and burying their remains on a remote stretch of beach highway more than a decade ago. He is the prime suspect in the death of a fourth woman. Heuermann has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
NFL suspends Broncos defensive end Eyioma Uwazurike indefinitely for gambling on games
DENVER (AP) — The NFL has indefinitely suspended Denver Broncos defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike for betting on league games during the 2022 season. Uwazurike, a fourth-round draft pick from Iowa State in 2022, becomes the 10th player this offseason to be suspended for gambling on games or in NFL locker rooms. Uwazurike will be eligible to petition for reinstatement no earlier than July 24, 2024. NFL players and personnel are not allowed to gamble while in NFL facilities, disclose any nonpublic NFL information, enter a sportsbook during the NFL season, or maintain relationships with sports gamblers.
The Big Peanut once again reigns at the roadside in Georgia, after hurricane felled earlier goober
Georgia’s Big Peanut is back. The roadside landmark along Interstate 75 in south Georgia was rededicated Thursday. That is nearly five years after an earlier version was felled by the winds of Hurricane Michael in October 2018. The new giant goober is made of sheet metal, not fiberglass. It is a symbol of pride in the heart of south Georgia’s peanut belt. The Big Peanut also beckons tourists to pull off the highway in the small town of Ashburn. The Ashburn-Turner County Chamber of Commerce raised nearly $80,000 to replace the peanut. The majority of the money came from the Georgia Department of Agriculture.
Greta Thunberg defiant after Swedish court fines her for disobeying police during climate protest
MALMÖ, Sweden (AP) — Hours after a Swedish court fined Greta Thunberg for disobeying police during an environmental protest at an oil facility last month, the climate activist once again attempted to block access to the facility and was removed by the police. The 20-year-old Thunberg admitted to the facts Monday but denied guilt, saying the fight against the fossil fuel industry was a form of self-defense due to the existential and global threat of the climate crisis. The court rejected her argument and fined her 2,500 kronor, or about $240. The sentencing appeared to have little effect on the Thunberg's determination — just a few hours later, she and activists from Reclaim the Future returned to the oil terminal to stage to another roadblock.
Miami-Dade's police chief shot himself, state official says. He survived
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida law enforcement officials say the director of the Miami-Dade Police Department is recovering in a Tampa hospital after shooting himself. Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez was in Tampa for a sheriff's conference when the shooting happened along Interstate 75. A Tampa police report says officers went to a hotel around 6:30 p.m. Sunday to investigate reports of a man pointing a gun at himself. Officers found Ramirez at the hotel and he told them he had no intentions of harming himself or others. He was released after questioning by officers. The shooting happened later Sunday night. Officials said he was in critical but stable condition Monday after undergoing surgery.
