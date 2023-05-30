Brother: Authorities told family that body of missing Missouri ER doctor was found in Arkansas
The brother of a Missouri ER doctor who has been missing for more than a week says that his body has been found in Arkansas. Dr. John Forsyth was last heard from in text messages around 7 a.m. May 21. His brother, Richard Forsyth, told The Associated Press on Tuesday that authorities called the family to say that his brother's body has been found in northwest Arkansas. He provided no other details. Messages left with the Missouri State Highway Patrol were not immediately returned. Forsyth was reported missing when he failed to show up for work that day at Mercy Hospital in Cassville, a town of 3,100 residents deep in the Missouri Ozarks.
3rd man charged in 2002 shooting death of Run-DMC star Jam Master Jay
NEW YORK (AP) — A third man has been charged in the 2002 shooting death of Run-DMC star Jam Master Jay. Federal prosecutors in the Eastern District of New York filed a superseding indictment on Tuesday charging Jay Bryant in the death of Jason “Jay” Mizell, known professionally as Jam Master Jay. Ronald Washington and Karl Jordan Jr. had previously been indicted in August 2020 for the death of Jay. The hip-hop trailblazer was shot in the head in his studio on Oct. 30, 2002. Bryant’s attorney says they had just learned of the charges. Forty-nine-year-old Bryant, who is from Queens, was in custody already on unrelated federal drug charges.
US Border Patrol chief is retiring after seeing through end of Title 42 immigration restrictions
WASHINGTON (AP) — The head of the U.S. Border Patrol announced Tuesday that he was retiring, after seeing through a major policy shift that seeks to clamp down on illegal crossings at the U.S.-Mexico border following the end of Title 42 pandemic restrictions. Chief Raul Ortiz said in a note to staff obtained by The Associated Press that he will leave June 30. It’s not clear yet who will replace him. He states: “I leave at ease, knowing we have a tremendous uniformed and professional workforce, strong relationships with our union partners, and outstanding leaders who will continue to tirelessly advocate for you each day."
Uganda's president signs into law anti-gay legislation with death penalty in some cases
KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Uganda’s president has signed into law new anti-gay legislation supported by many in the East African country but widely condemned by rights activists and others abroad. The version of the bill signed by President Yoweri Museveni doesn’t criminalize those who identify as LGBTQ, a key concern for rights campaigners, who condemned an earlier draft of the legislation as an egregious attack on human rights. However, the new law still prescribes the death penalty for “aggravated homosexuality,” which is defined as cases of sexual relations involving people infected with HIV as well as with minors and other categories of vulnerable people.
Florida art dealer gets 2 years, 3 months in Warhol forgery scheme
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (AP) — A South Florida art dealer has been sentenced to two years and three months in federal prison in connection with a scheme involving the sale of fake Andy Warhol paintings. Court records show 69-year-old Daniel Elie Bouaziz was sentenced Tuesday in Fort Pierce federal court. He pleaded guilty in February to a single count of money laundering. Bouaziz is the owner of Danieli Fine Art and Galerie Danieli in Palm Beach County. Prosecutors say he sold counterfeit artworks to a customer in October 2021 including pieces purportedly by Warhol. Investigators say he told the customer that the works, which he was selling for between $75,000 and $240,000, were authentic originals and that some were signed by the artist.
HBO estimates 2.9 million watched 'Succession' finale on Sunday night
NEW YORK (AP) — An estimated 2.9 million people watched or streamed the finale of its drama “Succession” this past weekend. That's a series record first-night count for the high-powered family drama. That number is expected to expand significantly when people who watched after the holiday weekend are taken into account. So far this season, “Succession” episodes have averaged 8.7 million viewers, taking into account people who watch after the first night. The last episode provides an answer to the question implied by the series title, about whether any of media magnate Logan Roy's children inherit his company. The numbers didn't approach the 19.8 million people who tuned in for the “Game of Thrones” finale night in 2019.
Church associate arrested in death of pastor, councilwoman gunned down outside her New Jersey home
NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey prosecutors say they have arrested a church affiliate from Virginia on murder and gun charges in the February killing of a local councilwoman who was found fatally shot in her SUV outside her home. Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said 28-year-old Rashid Ali Bynum, of Portsmouth, Virginia, was arrested Tuesday on first-degree murder and handgun charges in the death of Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour. Ciccone says the investigation is still underway and did not directly address a motive in Dwumfour’s death. She says Bynum was linked to a church that Dwumfour belonged to, the Fire Congress Fellowship.
LGBTQ+ activists call for new strategies to promote equality after Target backlash
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Activists in the LGBTQ+ community are calling for new ways to mobilize against threats to their long fight for equality. This comes after Target announced last week that it removed some products and relocated its Pride displays to the back of certain stores in the South after protestors confronted workers in stores. Activists have said new campaigns are needed to convince corporate leaders not to cave to anti-LGBTQ+ groups. Target is the latest company to face backlash over its support for the community. Nearly 500 anti-LGBTQ+ bills have been introduced in state legislatures around the country this year and at least 18 states have enacted laws restricting or banning gender-affirming care for transgender minors.
Ex-Trump White House official Peter Navarro to go on trial in September in Jan. 6 contempt case
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Trump White House official Peter Navarro is scheduled to stand trial in September on contempt of Congress charges filed after he refused to cooperate with a congressional investigation into the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. A judge set the September 5 trial date on Tuesday. Navarro was charged last year with one contempt count for failing to appear for a deposition before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack and a second charge for failing to produce documents the committee requested. He has pleaded not guilty.
Lawyers for Pittsburgh synagogue defendant admit he carried out deadliest US antisemitic attack
PITTSBURGH (AP) — A lawyer for the man charged in the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history has acknowledged that he planned and carried out the massacre at a Pittsburgh synagogue and made hateful statements about Jewish people. Defense attorney Judy Clarke told jurors Tuesday that Robert Bowers went to the Tree of Life synagogue and “shot every person he saw." Bowers went on trial Tuesday, more than four years after the attack that killed 11 worshippers. He could face the death penalty if he is convicted of some of the 63 counts he faces. The defense hopes to persuade the jury to spare his life.
