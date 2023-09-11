American researcher has been rescued from deep Turkish cave more than a week after he fell ill
TASELI PLATEAU, Turkey (AP) — The Speleological Federation of Turkey says rescuers have pulled an American researcher out of a Turkish cave more than a week after he became seriously ill 1,000 meters (more than 3,000 feet) below its entrance. Teams from across Europe had rushed to Morca cave in southern Turkey’s Taurus Mountains to aid Mark Dickey, a 40-year-old experienced caver who became seriously ill on Sept. 2 with stomach bleeding. He was on an expedition to map the cave, which is the country’s third deepest. Dickey was too frail to climb out himself, so rescuers carried him with the help of a stretcher, making frequent stops at temporary camps.
DraftKings apologizes for sports betting offer referencing 9/11 terror attacks
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Sports betting company DraftKings has apologized after using the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks to entice people to bet on baseball and football games. The Boston-based company offered users a 9/11-themed promotion titled “Never Forget.” It required the Yankees, Mets and Jets to win their games Monday. That is the 22nd anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon and the downing of a passenger jet in a field in Pennsylvania. The tragedy killed nearly 3,000 people. An outcry on social media from people offended by the promotion followed. DraftKings later took it down and apologized.
Aaron Rodgers injures his left Achilles tendon in his first series for the Jets
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers injured his left Achilles tendon on his fourth snap in his debut with the New York Jets. Coach Robert Saleh confirmed the injury after the Jets' 22-16 overtime win over the Buffalo Bills and said the 39-year-old quarterback would have an MRI. Rodgers was hurt when he was sacked by Buffalo's Leonard Floyd. The Jets acquired the four-time MVP in a trade from Green Bay that sent fans' expectations sky-high. Now they face an unsettled season with backup Zach Wilson taking over.
Candidate in high-stakes Virginia election performed sex acts with husband in live videos
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A candidate in a high-stakes legislative contest in Virginia performed sex acts with her husband in live videos posted on a pornographic website while asking viewers to pay them with “tokens" or ”tips” for individual requests. The Washington Post first reported the videos on Monday. Susanna Gibson, a Democrat running for a seat in the Virginia House of Delegates in a district just outside Richmond, said in a written statement that exposing the videos is “an illegal invasion of my privacy designed to humiliate me and my family.”
Michael Kors pays tribute to late mother with waterfront runway show set to Bacharach tunes
NEW YORK (AP) — On a waterfront promenade lined with pink flowers and facing Manhattan’s majestic skyline, designer Michael Kors paid tribute to his late mother with a show honoring the travels the two enjoyed together. As usual, Kors was joined by a slew of celebrities at the picturesque venue along the East River in Brooklyn’s Domino Park, under the Williamsburg Bridge. Actors Halle Berry, Blake Lively, Tiffany Haddish, Ellen Pompeo, Olivia Wilde, Jenna Dewan and more were in attendance. The runway was heavy on looks one imagined Kors’ mother, Joan Kors, who died in August, wearing in the ’60s and ’70s, many crocheted or in lace or silk chiffon, including bathing suits and some very short minidresses.
Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. charged with assaulting girlfriend at Manhattan hotel
NEW YORK (AP) — Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. was arrested Monday and charged with assault and strangulation after allegedly attacking his girlfriend at a New York City hotel. Porter, 23, is accused of hitting the woman several times and putting his hands around her neck. The woman, 26, was taken to a hospital with a cut to the right side of her face. Police said the incident happened around 6:45 a.m. at the Millennium Hilton near the United Nations in Manhattan. Porter remained in police custody as of Monday afternoon. It wasn’t immediately known if he had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf. A message seeking comment was left for his agent.
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano alert level is downgraded after latest eruption
HONOLULU (AP) — The alert level has been downgraded for a Hawaiian volcano that ranks as one of the world's most active. No infrastructure is being threatened and there's no threat of significant ash emission into the atmosphere outside a limited area within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. The downgrade by the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory comes one day after Kilauea began erupting again. In June, it erupted for several weeks, displaying fountains of red lava without threatening any communities or structures. The current eruption was confined to Kilauea caldera within the park. The observatory says it expects the eruption to remain confined to the summit region.
Sarah Burton, who designed Kate's royal wedding dress, to step down from Alexander McQueen
LONDON (AP) — Designer Sarah Burton, who created the wedding dress of Kate, Princess of Wales, is stepping down as creative director at Alexander McQueen. Burton had led the fashion house since 2010 and previously worked with the brand’s founder, Lee Alexander McQueen, for 14 years. Burton took over as creative director of the fashion house after McQueen took his own life at age 40. Luxury group Kering said Monday that McQueen’s spring and summer catwalk show in Paris this month will be the last with Burton at the helm. It didn't say who would replace her. Burton was behind the ivory lace wedding gown that the former Kate Middleton wore when she married Prince William in 2011.
Novak Djokovic wins the US Open for his 24th Grand Slam title by beating Daniil Medvedev
NEW YORK (AP) — Novak Djokovic has won the U.S. Open for his 24th Grand Slam title by using every ounce of his energy and some serve-and-volley guile to get past Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 7-6 (5), 6-3 in the final at Flushing Meadows. Djokovic is a 36-year-old from Serbia whose triumph Sunday makes him the oldest man to win the U.S. Open in the professional era. He also moved one major singles title in front of Serena Williams to become the first player to win 24 entirely as a pro. Only Margaret Court also collected a total of 24, but 13 of those came before professionals were admitted to the Slam events. Medvedev had beaten Djokovic in the 2021 U.S. Open final, and Djokovic was unable to travel to New York last year because he wasn't vaccinated against COVID-19.
Police defend strategy in hunt for escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante after he evaded searchers
Authorities in Pennsylvania who have been trying to capture an escaped murderer for nearly two weeks say they're shifting to a longer-term strategy and defended their efforts to this point. Robert Clark, the supervisor of the U.S. Marshals fugitive task force in Philadelphia, said during a news conference Monday that law enforcement teams have the advantage now that Danelo Souza Cavalcante is apparently in suburban Philadelphia rather than the heavily wooded and more complicated terrain of the initial search area. This comes after police say Cavalcante slipped through the search perimeter, stole a delivery van and abandoned it about 20 miles north. Cavalcante escaped from prison on Aug. 31 after being sentenced to life for killing an ex-girlfriend in 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.