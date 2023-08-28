Pope says 'backward' U.S. conservatives have replaced faith with ideology
ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has blasted the “backwardness” of some conservatives in the U.S. Catholic Church. He says they have replaced faith with ideology and that a correct understanding of Catholic doctrine allows for change over time. Francis made the comments in a private meeting with Portuguese Jesuits during a visit to Lisbon on Aug. 5. The Jesuit journal La Civilta Cattolica published a transcript of the encounter Monday. During the meeting, a Portuguese Jesuit told Francis that he had suffered during a recent sabbatical year in the United States because he came across many Catholics who criticized Francis. The pope acknowledged his point, saying there was “a very strong, organized reactionary attitude” in the U.S. church.
Texas takeover raises back-to-school anxiety for Houston students, parents and teachers
HOUSTON (AP) — The largest school district in Texas is opening a new chapter as it begins the school year. A state takeover of the Houston school district has a new superintendent making what he calls bold changes. Some teachers, parents and students have loudly criticized the proposals. One change getting a lot of attention is his order to repurpose libraries into spaces where misbehaving children can be disciplined at some underperforming schools. New superintendent Mike Miles says years of poor academic performance requires systemic change as Houstonians start the new year on Monday.
‘Gran Turismo’ takes weekend box office crown over ‘Barbie’ after all
The box office results are in and Sony’s racing movie “Gran Turismo” won the weekend over “Barbie” after all. On Sunday, “Gran Turismo” appeared to be neck-and-neck with “Barbie,” with both hovering just over $17 million. But Monday actuals reported by the studios provided a clear winner. “Gran Turismo” ended up with $17.4 million from North American theaters against “Barbie’s” $15.1 million. It was an unusual weekend in multiplexes. U.S. movie theaters held the second annual National Cinema Day on Sunday, offering $4 tickets. This might have been part of the reason why the Sunday estimate for “Barbie” was perhaps a bit too bullish.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis booed at vigil as hundreds mourn more racist killings
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Hundreds of people have gathered at prayer vigils and in church to mourn yet another racist attack in America. Authorities say a white, 21-year-old man who left behind white supremacist writings killed three Black people Saturday at a dollar store in Jacksonville, Florida. About 200 people showed up for a Sunday evening vigil a block from the store where officials say Ryan Palmeter opened fire Saturday before killing himself as police arrived. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis was loudly booed as he addressed the vigil. DeSantis told the crowd that authorities would not let people be targeted “based on their race.”
Simone Biles wins a record 8th US Gymnastics title a full decade after her first
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A decade later, Simone Biles is still on top. The gymnastics star has won her record eighth U.S. Championship, a full 10 years after she first ascended to the top of her sport as a teenage prodigy. Biles, now a 26-year-old newlywed considered perhaps the greatest of all time, posted an all-around two-day total of 118.40, well clear of Shilese Jones in second and Leanne Wong in third. Biles will next compete at the world championships in Belgium this fall, where she will look to add to her record total of 25 medals at the meet.
Study suggests global warming set to worsen snow shortages on Europe's ski slopes
GENEVA (AP) — A scientific study published Monday projects that over half of Europe’s ski resorts will face a severe lack of snow if temperatures rise 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, while nearly all would be by an increase of 4 degrees — presenting challenges for the tourism industry and policymakers, and threatening a cold reality for ski lovers. In the paper published in the journal Nature Climate Change, the team of experts warns that a common solution — production of artificial snow – would only partially offset the decline and would involve processes like snow blowers that generate more of the same greenhouse gases that are heating up the globe in the first place.
8 US Marines remain in a hospital after a fiery aircraft crash killed 3 during drills in Australia
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Eight U.S. Marines remain in a hospital in the Australian north coast city of Darwin after they were injured in a fiery crash of tiltrotor aircraft that killed three of their colleagues. Officials say all 20 survivors were flown from Melville Island 50 miles south to Darwin within hours of the Marine V-22 Osprey crashing on Sunday morning during a multinational training exercise. All received treatment at Royal Darwin Hospital, and 12 had been discharged by Monday. The first five Marines to arrive at the city’s main hospital were critically injured and one underwent emergency surgery. The conditions of the eight that remain in hospital have not been released. Emergency responders say they were surprised the death toll from the crash was not higher given the impact.
UK air traffic control says it has fixed a technical problem that sparked delays and cancellations
LONDON (AP) — Britain’s air traffic control system says it has fixed a “technical issue” that caused heavy delays and cancellations. National Air Traffic Services says it has “identified and remedied" a problem that meant flight plans had to be input manually for several hours on Monday. Airports both inside and outside the U.K. told passengers to expect waits and cancellations because of the glitch. British Airways says it had to make “significant changes” to its schedule and Heathrow Airport said its schedules would be “significantly disrupted” for the rest of the day. Monday is a holiday for many in the U.K. and a date when many families return from vacations before the start of the school year.
Biden and Harris will meet with King's family on 60th anniversary of the March on Washington
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will meet with the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s family on Monday's 60th anniversary of the March on Washington. King was a key leader of the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom on Aug. 28, 1963. He delivered his famous “I Have A Dream” speech from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial before a crowd of about 250,000 people. Over the weekend, thousands again converged on the National Mall to commemorate the original march. Biden is also hosting a reception marking the 60th anniversary of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law.
Environmental groups recruit people of color into overwhelmingly white conservation world
BARABOO, Wis. (AP) — White men have largely controlled American conservation policies for more than a century. But environmentalists have mounted a new push to introduce marginalized groups such as Black, Hispanic and Indigenous people and women to the outdoors in hopes they will one day play a role in shaping regulations and policies. And their efforts are gaining momentum. With climate change reshaping the planet, advocates say including a wide array of perspectives is crucial as leaders debate environmental regulations and policy changes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.