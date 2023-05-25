Tina Turner created a career on her terms, not defined by her trauma
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tina Turner escaped a violent marriage to a controlling musical partner and empowered herself to emerge through a musical renaissance. Her story of surviving and thriving was so much more than a comeback story. Cultural and domestic abuse experts say she would be better remembered as a pioneering Black woman who refused to be defined by that abuse. Raven Maragh-Lloyd, an assistant professor at Washington University in St. Louis, said focusing only her survival story doesn't reflect her full humanity. She had to dismantle the public perception of Ike and Tina as a loving partnership, even at personal cost. And her career revolution in the 1980s was on her own terms, leading her to become a worldwide phenomenon.
Nvidia stuns markets and signals how artificial intelligence could reshape technology sector
WASHINGTON (AP) — Shares of Nvidia, already one of the world’s most valuable companies, are skyrocketing after the chipmaker forecast a huge jump in revenue, signaling how vastly the broadening use of artificial intelligence could reshape the tech sector. The California company is close to joining the exclusive club of $1 trillion companies after shares jumped 25% in early trading Thursday. Late Wednesday Nvidia reported a quarterly profit of more than $2 billion and revenue of $7 billion, both exceeding Wall Street expectations. Yet its projections for sales of $11 billion this quarter is what caught Wall Street off guard. It’s a 64% jump from last year during the same period, and well above the $7.2 billion industry analysts were forecasting.
Centuries-old cotton tree, a national symbol for decades, felled by storm in Sierra Leone
DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Sierra Leon's President Julius Maada Bio says heavy rains felled the centuries-old Cotton Tree that has stood as the country's national symbol for decades. President Bio said Thursday he looks forward to discussions on how to best use the space. A storm Wednesday evening in the capital, Freetown destroyed all by the stump of the tree. Standing 70 meters tall and 15 meters wide, the roughly 400 year-old tree has appeared on Sierra Leone’s bank notes, referred to in lullabies and visited by royalty, such as Queen Elizabeth the II, to mark the country’s independence in 1961.
Chirping sounds lead airport officials to bag filled with smuggled parrot eggs
LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. (AP) — The 24 bright green baby parrots chirp and bob their heads the second anyone nears the large cages that have been their homes since hatching in March. The Central American natives were seized from a smuggler at Miami International Airport in March. They're being raised by the Rare Species Conservatory Foundation. It was the hatchlings’ faint chirping inside a carry-on bag at the airport that brought them to the attention of a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer. The passenger had just arrived from Managua, Nicaragua, and was heading to Taiwan. He pleaded guilty to wildlife smuggling and faces up to 20 years in prison when he's sentenced in August.
Firewalkers in Greece honor Saint Constantine in mystery-shrouded, centuries-old rituals
LAGKADAS, Greece (AP) — Over three days at the end of spring, devotees of St. Constantine in a smattering of villages in northern Greece celebrate his feast with a series of intensely mystical rituals that include walking on beds of burning coals. The Orthodox church long looked askance at the popular devotion that some participants trace back to their ancestors rushing to save icons from a burning church and emerging unscathed. But the firewalkers see their rites as a call to honor the saints and channel their interceding power as they cross the burning coals to the rhythm of music unique to the occasion.
At Tennessee museum, fans remember Tina Turner's talent, strength, influence
BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Fans of Tina Turner are paying their respects to the singer and actor at a Tennessee museum located near her childhood home. Turner died Wednesday at age 83. Visitors of the Tina Turner Museum at the Flagg Grove School at the West Tennessee Delta Heritage Center remembered her Wednesday as an influential, strong and talented person and performer. The museum is on the grounds of the center in Brownsville, not far from the small town of Nutbush, where Turner attended the one-room Flagg Grove School as a child. The school was moved to the center, and it opened as a museum in 2014.
Delaware taps artificial intelligence to evacuate crowded beaches when floods hit
Delaware officials are hoping an influx of federal infrastructure money means that future evacuations of crowded beaches during floodwaters can happen automatically through artificial intelligence. The Biden administration on Thursday is announcing a total of $53 million in grants to Delaware and seven other states aimed at high-tech solutions to traffic congestion problems. Rather than sending a crew to the scene to block an impassable road, the system uses sensors to detect weather threats — and even can predict them. Then, it sends the information directly to drivers through cellphone alerts while broadcasting them simultaneously on electronic highway signs.
Typhoon Mawar batters Guam, and 'what used to be a jungle looks like toothpicks'
HAGATNA, Guam (AP) — Many residents of Guam are without power and utilities after Typhoon Mawar tore through the remote U.S. Pacific territory and ripped roofs off homes, flipped vehicles and shredded trees. The governor's office says there were minor injuries reported but no fatalities. She declared the “all clear” Thursday evening. The typhoon is the strongest to hit the territory of roughly 150,000 people since 2002. It briefly made landfall Wednesday night as a Category 4 storm. The island’s international airport flooded and the swirling typhoon churned up a storm surge and waves that crashed through coastal reefs and flooded homes. An island meteorologist said Thursday that “what used to be a jungle looks like toothpicks.”
As Typhoon Mawar hit, these identical twin meteorologists kept Guam informed
HONOLULU (AP) — Guam residents facing down the strongest typhoon to hit their remote U.S. Pacific island territory in decades had identical twin meteorologists helping them get ready and stay safe this week. The National Weather Service’s Guam office employs Landon Aydlett as its warning coordination meteorologist. His brother Brandon Aydlett is the science and operations officer. The 41-year-olds tag-teamed Facebook live broadcasts watched by thousands as Typhoon Mawar approached. Landon Aydlett said Thursday morning that working with his brother is like working with his best friend. He says they never planned to work together but the jobs fell in their laps and they followed their heart and passion for the work.
Sherpa guide who climbed Mount Everest a record 28 times says he's not ready to retire
KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — One of the greatest mountain guides says he’s not ready to retire after climbing Mount Everest for a record 28th time. Nepalese Sherpa Kami Rita reached the summit of the world’s highest mountain on Tuesday, beating his own record less than a week after setting it. He told reporters at Kathmandu's airport that he will continue to climb as long as his body allows him. Supporters and family members gave him a hero's welcome at the airport as he arrived by helicopter from Mount Everest. Kami Rita first climbed Everest in 1994 and has done so nearly every year since then.
