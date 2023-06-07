Lionel Messi picks MLS's Inter Miami in a move that stuns soccer after exit from Paris Saint-Germain
MIAMI (AP) — Lionel Messi says he is coming to Inter Miami and joining Major League Soccer. After months of speculation, Messi announced his decision to join a Miami franchise that has been led by another global soccer icon in David Beckham since its inception but has yet to make any real splashes on the field. That will likely soon change. One of Inter Miami’s owners, Jorge Mas, tweeted out a photo of a darkly silhouetted Messi jersey shortly before the Argentinian great revealed his decision in interviews with Spanish news outlets Mundo Deportivo and Sport. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner makes his move after two years with Paris Saint-Germain.
The Iron Sheik, charismatic former pro wrestling villain and Twitter personality, dies at 81
The Iron Sheik, a former pro wrestler who played a burly, bombastic villain in 1980s battles with some of the sport’s biggest stars, has died at age 81. The WWE posted an article confirming the death of the ex-wrestler and Twitter personality Wednesday. A statement also was posted on his Twitter page, but neither mentioned a cause of death or where he died. The Iron Sheik, whose real name was Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri, grew up in Iran. In his pro career, he donned curled boots and used the “Camel Clutch” as his finishing move on matches while playing the role of an anti-American heel for the WWF, which later became the WWE.
Replacement plane for diverted Air India flight leaves Russia for San Francisco with all aboard
NEW DELHI (AP) — A replacement plane for an Air India flight diverted to Russia has left for San Francisco, carrying all passengers and crew. The original plane had been forced to landed in Siberia on Tuesday because of an engine problem. It had departed New Delhi carrying 216 passengers and 16 crew members. The airline said Thursday that the replacement plane is expected to arrive in San Francisco just after midnight. The U.S. State Department has said fewer than 50 American citizens were on the plane. One of the passengers said they were barred from leaving the hostel where they were staying and were unable to use their credit cards because of sanctions over Russia’s war on Ukraine.
Utah district's Bible ban spurs protest by parents, Republicans
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Bible-toting parents and Republican lawmakers convened on Utah's Capitol to protest a suburban school district that recently announced it had removed the Bible from some schools. The Bible’s removal came after someone challenged it as a critical commentary on a new Utah law allowing books to be challenged. Parents and people of faith argued on Wednesday that biblical passages called into question for being “violent or vulgar” needed to be judged in context. Though the demonstration raised questions about the Utah law expanding residents' ability to challenge certain titles in school libraries, lawmakers defended the law and said the Bible's entanglement resulted from a misinterpretation by officials.
Against the odds, world's most endangered porpoise resists extinction in Mexico's Gulf of California
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Against all odds, the remaining handful of Mexico’s endangered vaquita porpoises are holding on in their only habitat in the Gulf of California. That's according to a new research expedition report released Wednesday. Experts on the expedition estimate they saw from 10 to 13 of the tiny, shy, elusive porpoises during nearly two weeks of sailing in the gulf last month. That is a similar number to those seen in the last such expedition in 2021. The sightings this year included at least one and probably two calves, as immature vaquitas are known, raising hopes for the survival of the world's most endangered marine mammal.
Australia plans to ban swastikas and other Nazi symbols in legislation coming next week
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia's government plans legislation to ban swastikas and other Nazi symbols nationwide except for religious, educational and certain other uses. Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus said Thursday that while most Australian states already ban such Nazi symbols, the federal law would go further by banning the trade in such material. Dreyfus cited a rise in far-right activity in Australia as a reason to bring a ban now. It would be introduced Parliament next week. The Labor Party government controls the House but not the Senate, and it's unclear when it might pass or become law. People displaying Nazi symbols could be sentenced to up to a year in prison under the ban.
Kilauea, one of the world's most active volcanoes, begins erupting after 3-month pause
HONOLULU (AP) — Kilauea Volcano on Hawaii's Big Island is erupting again. U.S. Geological Survey officials say a glow was detected in webcam images from the summit caldera early Wednesday. The images show fissures at the base of the crater generating lava flows on the crater floor's surface. Before issuing the eruption notice, the observatory said increased earthquake activity and changes in the patterns of ground deformation at the summit started Tuesday night, indicating the movement of magma in the subsurface. All activity is within a closed area of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park and not threatening any communities.
Rory McIlroy, a strong anti-Saudi voice, now feels like 'sacrificial lamb' amid LIV Golf deal
Rory McIlroy says the PGA Tour's collaboration with Saudi Arabia's wealth fund makes him feel like a sacrificial lamb. McIlroy has been the strongest anti-Saudi voice during the disruption brought on by LIV Golf. He was among those left in the dark on the agreement that merges the business end of the PGA Tour, European tour and the Public Investment Fund. McIlroy says Saudi Arabia was going to keep spending money in golf. He says the tour is better off having it as a minority investor instead of trying to keep up and going to court over lawsuits.
Flooding from dam break strands hundreds and leaves thousands with no drinking water in Ukraine
KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian authorities are rushing supplies of drinking water to areas affected by flooding from a collapsed dam in southern Ukraine. They also are weighing where they might resettle residents who relied on the breached reservoir on the Dnieper River, which forms part of the front line of the 15-month war. More than 2,700 people have fled flooded areas on both the Russian and Ukrainian-controlled sides of the river, but it was not clear whether the true scale of the disaster had yet emerged in an area that was home to more than 60,000 people. The hydroelectric dam and reservoir is essential for the supply of drinking water and irrigation to a huge area of southern Ukraine.
Messi heads to Miami as latest big name to raise soccer's profile in US
Lionel Messi is set to become part of the next chapter of men’s soccer in North America. Messi’s announcement that he will join Major League Soccer’s Inter Miami is another landmark moment for the league and the sport in the United States. But he’s only the latest big-name international player to bring his talents to the U.S. It started with Pelé, Franz Beckenbauer and Johan Cryuff in the NASL, and since the MLS was launched other stars like David Beckham, Thierry Henry, Wayne Rooney and Zlatan Ibrahimović have raised the profile of the game in North America.
