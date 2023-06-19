Singer Bebe Rexha says she's OK after being hit in the face on stage by thrown phone
NEW YORK (AP) — Pop star Bebe Rexha says she's OK after being hit in the face and injured by a cellphone hurled from the audience at a hometown show in New York City. In a TikTok video Monday, she showed her bruised and bandaged eye and sang, “I'm good, yeah, I'm feelin' all right.” It's a line from “I’m Good (Blue),” her recent hit with DJ David Guetta. Police say Rexha was on stage at Manhattan's Pier 17 rooftop venue when the phone was thrown Sunday night. A 27-year-old man was released without bail after being arraigned on assault, aggravated harassment and other charges.
UK lawmakers back scathing report that slammed Boris Johnson over 'partygate'
LONDON (AP) — Britain’s House of Commons has endorsed a report that found Boris Johnson lied to lawmakers about lockdown-flouting parties in his office. It's a humiliating censure that strips the former prime minister of his lifetime access to Parliament. Lawmakers voted by 354 votes to 7 to approve a report by the Privileges Committee that found Johnson in contempt of Parliament. Johnson responded with fury to the report and quit as a lawmaker after seeing its verdict. He accused its members of “a protracted political assassination.” But only a handful of his political allies voted against the committee’s conclusions. Many other lawmakers said they would back the panel because it was important to show politicians must tell the truth.
4 people wounded by man wielding axe who attacked diners at Chinese restaurants in New Zealand
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Police and witnesses say a man with an axe attacked random diners at three neighboring Chinese restaurants in New Zealand. The attack occurred late Monday in a suburb of Auckland, New Zealand's largest city. Surveillance video showed people fleeing from a restaurant while trying to defend themselves. Three of the four people wounded remain in hospitals. A 24-year-old Chinese national was arrested at the scene and appeared in court Tuesday on charges of wounding people. Police didn't offer a motive. The attack occurred in a cluster of restaurants that aim to give diners low-cost options reminiscent of Chinese street food offerings. Police increased their presence on the street Tuesday.
Days of sweltering heat, power cuts in northern India overwhelm hospitals as death toll climbs
BALLIA, India (AP) — A scorching heat wave in two of India’s most populous states has overwhelmed hospitals, filled a morgue to capacity and disrupted power supply, forcing staff to use books to cool patients. Officials are investigating a death toll that has reached nearly 170 in recent days. In Ballia district in Uttar Pradesh state, residents are scared of going outside after midmorning. The largest hospital is unable to accommodate more patients. Officials say the morgue was full after 54 people, all of whom were elderly suffering from various health issues, died. Some families were asked to take the bodies of their relatives home. The state health minister said they're investigating how many deaths are directly related to heat, with highs reaching 43.5 degrees Celsius.
Tropical Storm Bret forms in Atlantic, with possible hurricane threat to Caribbean islands
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Tropical Storm Bret has formed in the Atlantic Ocean and could threaten the Caribbean. The National Hurricane Center in Miami said that Bret formed Monday in the central Atlantic. At 5 p.m., it had maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour. It was moving west at 21 miles per hour. The center says the storm is expected to become a Category 1 hurricane by Wednesday night and could threaten the Lesser Antilles on Thursday and Friday. It could then approach Haiti and the Dominican Republic by the weekend. The center says there is also a possibility the storm could turn north and avoid the islands.
The UAE and Qatar reopen embassies as Gulf Arab relations improve after a yearslong rift
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United Arab Emirates and Qatar have reopened their embassies following a yearslong rift. The two countries issued statements on Monday saying the Qatari Embassy in Abu Dhabi and a Qatari Consulate in Dubai, as well as an Emirati Embassy in Qatar’s capital, Doha, had resumed operations. The UAE joined Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt in imposing a boycott and blockade of Qatar in 2017 in large part over its support for Islamist groups across the Middle East that the other Arab countries consider terrorist organizations. The boycott was officially lifted in January 2021.
Himalayan glaciers could lose 80% of their volume if global warming not controlled, study finds
BENGALURU, India (AP) — A new report from a Nepal-based research organization finds that water security for nearly 2 billion people living downstream from the Hindu Kush Himalayan ranges will likely be threatened by the end of this century if global warming is not controlled. The study by the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development found that Himalayan glaciers disappeared 65% faster in the 2010s than in the previous decade. It also found the glaciers could lose up to 80% of their volume by the end of this century. Ice and snow in the Hindu Kush Himalaya are an important source of water for 12 rivers that flow through 16 countries in Asia, providing fresh water to 240 million people in the mountains and another 1.65 billion downstream.
Americans mark Juneteenth with parties, events and quiet reflection on the end of slavery
Americans across the country are observing the relatively new Juneteenth federal holiday with festivals, parades, cookouts and other gatherings. On a long holiday weekend seen by many as a reason for a party, others are urging quiet reflection about the end of slavery and the treatment of Black Americans throughout U.S. history. In Fort Worth, Texas, the woman known as the “grandmother of Juneteenth,” Opal Lee, led her annual Walk for Freedom on Monday. The 96-year-old former teacher and activist is largely credited for rallying others behind a campaign to make Juneteenth a federal holiday. This year, Lee became only the second Black person to have her portrait hung in the Senate chamber of the Texas Capitol.
American woman who was pushed and fell 165 feet near German castle is released from hospital
BERLIN (AP) — Police in southern Germany say an American tourist who was pushed into a ravine during an attack near Neuschwanstein castle in which her 21-year-old friend was killed has been released from the hospital. The 22-year-old woman had tried to stop a 30-year-old Michigan man from allegedly assaulting her friend after luring them onto a trail leading to a viewpoint overlooking the famous castle. Police say the older woman fell down a steep slope but was able to leave the hospital Friday. Both women were recovered by mountain rescuers shortly after the attack Wednesday, but the younger victim later died of her injuries in the hospital. The suspect is being held on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and attempted sexual assault.
High art becomes body art as visitors to Amsterdam's Rembrandt House Museum get inked
AMSTERDAM (AP) — A famous Dutch tattoo artist is inking sketches by Rembrandt van Rijn onto the skin of visitors to the building the Golden Age master once called home. Call it high art to body art. The Rembrandt House Museum in Amsterdam has transformed one of its rooms into a tattoo parlor for a residency it calls “A Poor Man’s Rembrandt.” It features Henk Schiffmaker and other top Amsterdam tattoo artists for a week starting Monday. For between about 50 euros and 250 euros ($54 - $270), visitors can get their own permanent reminder of Rembrandt. It's also a way of attracting new visitors to the historic house and getting people closer to the artist.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.