Major wildfires burn in Greece, Spain's Canary Island of Tenerife
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Major wildfires are burning in Greece and on Spain’s Canary Island of Tenerife off the northwest coast of Africa. Hot, dry and windy conditions are hampering the efforts of hundreds of firefighters battling the blazes, two of which have been burning for several days. In Greece, the body of a man was recovered from an area where two villages were being evacuated after a wildfire broke out Monday morning, while a major blaze was burning for the third day in the northeast of the country near the border with Turkey and several others broke out around the country. In Spain's Tenerife, a fire that police said was set deliberately last Tuesday continued to burn out of control.
Olga Carmona scored in Spain's 1-0 Women's World Cup win. Then she learned her father had died
MADRID (AP) — The Spanish soccer federation says Olga Carmona, whose goal won the Women’s World Cup for Spain on Sunday, learned after the final of her father’s death. He had been ill and died while Carmona’s mother and other relatives traveled to Australia to watch her play in the final. The federation did not give more detail on the cause of death. The family decided to wait until after the title celebrations to give Carmona the news. Spain beat England 1-0 to win its first Women's World Cup title. Carmona said Monday she plans to attend the victory ceremony with her teammates in Madrid.
Dentist convicted of killing wife on African safari set to be sentenced to life in prison
DENVER (AP) — A wealthy dentist convicted of killing his wife at the end of an African safari is expected to be sent to prison for the rest of his life when he is sentenced in federal court Monday. U.S. government prosecutors are also seeking an estimated $25 million in penalties from Larry Rudolph. He was found guilty in federal court last year for mail fraud for cashing in nearly $5 million in insurance policies for his wife, Bianca Rudolph. Prosecutors say he wanted to live a lavish retirement with his longtime girlfriend with the help of the insurance money.
Court documents suggest reason for police raid of Kansas newspaper
The police chief who led the raid of a Kansas newspaper has alleged in previously unreleased court documents that a reporter either impersonated someone else or lied about her intentions when she obtained the driving records of a local business owner. But reporter Phyllis Zorn, Marion County Record Editor and Publisher Eric Meyer and the newspaper’s attorney said Sunday that no laws were broken when Zorn accessed a public state website for information on restaurant operator Kari Newell. The raid carried out Aug. 11 and led by Marion Police Chief Gideon Cody brought international attention to the small central Kansas town that now finds itself at the center of a debate over press freedoms.
A tanker believed to hold sanctioned Iran oil starts offloading near Texas despite Tehran's threats
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An oil tanker long suspected of carrying sanctioned Iranian crude oil has begun offloading its cargo near Texas. That's according to tracking data analyzed Sunday. The fate of the cargo aboard the Suez Rajan has become mired in the wider tensions between the U.S. and the Islamic Republic. That's the case even as Tehran and Washington work toward a trade of billions of dollars in frozen Iranian assets in South Korea for the release of five Iranian-Americans held in Tehran. U.S. and Iranian officials did not respond to requests for comment Sunday.
A store owner was killed over a Pride flag she flew in front of her California business
CEDAR GLEN, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a California store owner has been fatally shot after a dispute over a LGBTQ Pride flag outside her business. San Bernardino County Sheriff’s officials say 66-year-old Laura Ann Carleton was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting Friday night. They say an armed suspect was later located and killed after a confrontation with deputies. He hasn’t been identified yet. According to sheriff’s officials, the man made several disparaging remarks about a rainbow flag that stood outside the clothing store. Carleton is survived by her husband and nine children in a blended family.
'Barbie' for $4? National Cinema Day is coming, with discounted tickets nationwide
NEW YORK (AP) — Still haven’t seen “Barbie” or “Oppenheimer”? This Sunday, you’ll be able to catch up for $4 a ticket in movie theaters nationwide. Theater owners announced Monday that the second annual National Cinema Day will be held Sunday, Aug. 27. For one day, all movies — in all formats and at all showtimes — will be $4 at participating theaters. More than 3,000 theaters are participating, which accounts for most of the cinemas in the U.S., including the leading chains AMC and Regal. Last year’s inaugural National Cinema Day was judged an enormous success. An estimated 8.1 million moviegoers bought $3 tickets on Saturday, Sept. 3, making it the highest attended day of the year in cinemas.
If you can't beat them, eat them: Italians cope with invasion of blue crabs this summer
ORBETELLO, Italy (AP) — Italians are fighting an invasion of predatory blue crabs with an attitude borne of centuries of culinary making do: If you can’t beat them, eat them. Fishermen, lobbying groups and environmentalists have sounded the alarm about the risks from a summer surge in the population of the fast-reproducing invasive species. The crabs are devouring stocks of eels, clams and mussels and wreaking havoc on fishing nets. But the crabs are here to stay, so a farm lobby group and fishing associations are behind a series of events this summer trying to introduce a staple of American summertime fare to Italian palates. There are crabs on the grill and linguini with crabs in spicy tomato sauce.
Starbucks told to pay $2.7 million in lost wages to manager fired after arrest of 2 Black men
CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — Starbucks has been ordered to pay an additional $2.7 million in lost wages to a former regional manager who was fired after two Black men were arrested at a Starbucks in 2018. The Philadelphia Inquirer reported Wednesday that the judge’s ruling was over past and future lost compensation, as well as tax damages. The ex-manager Shannon Phillips was awarded $25.6 million in June. She alleged that she and other white employees were unfairly punished after the high-profile arrests. A jury found that race was a determinative factor in Phillips’ firing, in violation of federal and state anti-discrimination laws.
Ecuadorians reject oil drilling in the Amazon, ending operations in protected area
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Ecuadorians voted against drilling for oil in a protected area of the Amazon, an important decision that will require the state oil company to end its operations in a region that’s home to two uncontacted tribes and is a hotspot of biodiversity. With over 90% of the ballots counted, around six in 10 Ecuadorians rejected the oil exploration in Block 43, situated within Yasuni National Park, one of the world’s most biodiverse regions.
