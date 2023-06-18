Ugandan border town prepares to bury victims of rebel massacre that left 42 dead, mostly students
KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — A Ugandan border town has begun burying the victims of an attack on a school by suspected Islamic extremist rebels that left 42 people dead, most of them students. Security forces have stepped up patrols along the frontier with volatile eastern Congo, where the rebels are active. The town mayor says one of eight people wounded in Friday night’s attack, in which 38 students were killed, died. Some were burned beyond recognition; others were shot or hacked to death after militants armed with guns and machetes attacked their school. Ugandan authorities believe at least six students were abducted, taken as porters back inside Congo. The suspected attackers, called the Allied Democratic Forces, have ties with the Islamic State group.
Parking lot party shooting leaves 1 dead and 19 people hurt in suburban Chicago
WILLOWBROOK, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say one person is dead and at least 19 are wounded in suburban Chicago after a shooting early Sunday during a gathering in a parking lot. One witness described it as a Juneteenth party in Willowbrook, about 20 miles southwest of Chicago. Eric Swanson of the DuPage County sheriff’s office says some of the wounded took themselves to area hospitals. He says investigators are still trying to determine a motive behind the shooting. A witness, Craig Lotcie, says, “Everybody ran, and it was chaos.”
Bus driver arrested on DUI charge while driving Pirates from Chicago to Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (AP) — A bus driver has been arrested on a charge of driving under the influence while transporting the Pittsburgh Pirates from Chicago to Milwaukee for their weekend series with the Brewers. Illinois State Police says the driver was traveling away from officers seeking to escort the bus on its trip to Milwaukee late Thursday. Troopers said they observed more erratic driving and eventually stopped the bus on the right shoulder of Interstate 94 in Chicago. The driver isn’t a Pirates employee but was contracted to drive the team to Milwaukee after the completion of their series with the Cubs.
Hovercraft suffers gash, beaches itself in New Hampshire
HAMPTON BEACH, N.H. (AP) — A hovercraft traveling from Massachusetts' Cape Cod to Nova Scotia ended up beaching itself in New Hampshire after running into trouble. The owner of the decommissioned Canadian Coast Guard vessel told officials that it was not safe to operate because of a tear in the vessel's rubber skirt, so the decision was made to land on Hampton Beach. Police Chief Alex Reno said no one was hurt Saturday and that there were few people on the beach because of rainy weather. The massive air-cushioned vessel powered by twin fan-like propellers was a curiosity for passers-by before being repaired and departing on Sunday.
Biden strikes economic populist tone during campaign rally before exuberant union members
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — President Joe Biden struck an economic populist message during the first rally of his reelection campaign. The president told an exuberant crowd of union members in Philadelphia that his policies had created jobs and lifted the middle class. Now, he said, is the time for the wealthy to “pay their fair share” in taxes. His choice of Philadelphia and Pennsylvania – and a friendly union audience — for the campaign venue reflects their crucial role in his reelection effort. The city was the site of his campaign headquarters in 2020 and the state was one of a handful that had voted for Republican Donald Trump in 2016 but flipped back to Democrats four years later.
Ex-Trump lawyer turned witness against him loses bid for release from probation
NEW YORK (AP) — The key witness against former President Donald Trump in a New York state criminal prosecution has lost his bid for early release from probation. The decision on Friday comes after federal prosecutors characterized recent comments he made as lies. A judge cited Michael Cohen's comments in a book and on television as reasons to conclude that early release from court supervision would not ensure rehabilitation and deterrence from future crimes. Federal prosecutors highlighted the quotes in arguing against leniency. Cohen was formerly Trump's personal lawyer. He served about a year behind bars of a three-year term after admitting several crimes.
Government shutdown warnings rise as Republicans seek deeper cuts in budget battle
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s bid to appease hard-liners in his caucus and get the House moving again has some Democratic worried about the road ahead when it comes time to passing legislation to keep the government running. Republicans left Washington in early June unable to approve a routine procedural measure. This past week, GOP leadership teed up a gun-related vote and a vote to censure one of former President Donald Trump’s most high-profile critics. Those votes helped get the House moving again. But the most far-reaching move was the announcement the GOP would pursue appropriations bills that contain less spending than top-line numbers agreed to in a deal with the White House to avoid a debt default.
Collapsed stretch of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia to reopen within 2 weeks, governor says
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pennsylvania's governor says the collapsed stretch of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia will reopen within two weeks. That word from Gov. Josh Shapiro came after he had joined President Joe Biden on a helicopter tour over the critical segment of the highway that's been closed to East Coast traffic since last weekend. “We are getting it done here in Philly,” Shapiro said at a briefing Saturday at Philadelphia International Airport after the flyover that included members of Congress and the city’s mayor. Biden said “there is no more important project” going on right now, as far as he's concerned. He added: “We’re with you. We’re going to stay with you” until the work is “totally finished.”
Fox News producer out after onscreen message calling President Biden a 'wannabe dictator'
NEW YORK (AP) — A longtime producer for Tucker Carlson is out of a job after being deemed responsible for the onscreen message this week that referred to President Joe Biden as a “wannabe dictator.” The producer, Alex McCaskill, confirmed his exit in an Instagram post. Fox would not comment on Friday. The message was posted onscreen Tuesday under separate boxes that showed video of Biden and former President Donald Trump, saying “wannabe dictator speaks at the White House after having his political rival arrested.” Carlson, in a Twitter video, didn't name McCaskill. But he said those who run Fox panicked at the message and scolded the producer, who offered to resign and was told to clean out his desk.
Pennsylvania trooper, suspect killed in shootout; 2nd trooper seriously wounded
LEWISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — State police say a state trooper and a suspect were killed in a shootout in central Pennsylvania, hours after the suspect seriously wounded another trooper. Police in Juniata County say a man engaged troopers at about 12:45 p.m. near the Lewistown barracks and shot one trooper, who was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Authorities found the man around 3 p.m. in Walker Township, resulting in a shootout that killed the suspect and the trooper. The name of the trooper and the suspect were not immediately available. Police say there is no threat to the public.
