Air Force awards a start-up company $235 million to build an example of a sleek new plane
The U.S. Air Force is throwing its support behind a program to develop a sleek, futuristic-looking jet that could provide greater range and efficiency for military tankers and cargo planes. On Wednesday, Air Force officials announced a $235 million award for start-up aircraft maker JetZero. The company says it will build a full-size demonstrator blended-wing plane that will be ready to fly in 2027. On blended-wing planes, the body and wings look like one piece. That makes them more aerodynamic and fuel-efficient than conventional planes of the same size.
Common arthritis drug could boost effectiveness of morning-after pill, study finds
LONDON (AP) — Taking a common arthritis drug along with the morning-after pill Plan B could boost the contraceptive’s effectiveness. That's according to new research published Wednesday in the Lancet. Scientists estimate that is Plan B is about 95% effective at preventing pregnancy when taken within a day after unprotected sex. It drops to 58% when taken within three days. The new study suggests the drug’s efficacy could be maintained at about 95% within three days of unprotected sex if the contraceptive is taken with piroxicam. That's an anti-inflammatory painkiller typically prescribed for arthritis.
Haiti gang leader vows to fight any foreign armed force if it commits abuses
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — An ex-police officer considered by many to be Haiti’s most powerful gang leader warns he will fight any international armed force deployed to the Caribbean country if it commits any abuses. Jimmy Chérizier is best known as “Barbecue” and he urged Haitians on Wednesday to mobilize against the government. Prime Minister Ariel Henry has been pushing for the deployment of a foreign armed force to help fight powerful gangs that control most of the capital. Kenya has offered to lead a multinational force, and the U.S. plans to put forward a resolution in the U.N. Security Council to authorize a non-U.N. mission. Chérizier said he would welcome a foreign force if it were to arrest the prime minister and people he described as corrupt politicians.
Ada Deer, influential Native American leader from Wisconsin, dies at 88
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — An esteemed Native American leader who was the first woman to lead the Bureau of Indian Affairs has died. Ada Deer died Tuesday evening of natural causes at age 88. Her godson, who is also the chair of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, confirmed the news Wednesday. Deer was born on the Menominee reservation in Keshena, Wisconsin, in 1935. She was influential in repealing policies that took away federal recognition for Native American tribes. She narrowly lost a bid for U.S. Congress in 1992. In 2019, she was inducted into the National Native American Hall of Fame. Her 88th birthday was declared Ada Deer Day in Wisconsin by Gov. Tony Evers.
Jerry Moss, co-founder of A&M Records and Rock Hall of Fame member, dies at 88
Music industry giant Jerry Moss has died at age 88. Moss teamed with Herb Alpert to co-found A&M Records and rise from a Los Angeles garage to wealth and fame with hits by Alpert, the Police, the Carpenters and hundreds of other performers, He and Alpert were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2006. A&M Records released such blockbuster albums as Alpert’s “Whipped Cream & Other Delights,” Carole King’s “Tapestry” and Peter Frampton’s “Frampton Comes Alive!” His music connections also led to a lucrative horse racing business that he owned with his first wife, Ann. A statement from his family said he died Wednesday at his home in Bel Air, California.
Gruesome video circulating on social media recalls darkest days of Mexico's drug cartel brutality
MEXICO CITY (AP) — A gruesome video that may have recorded the last moments of five kidnapped young men has transported Mexico back to the darkest days of drug cartel brutality in the 2000s. Prosecutors say they are investigating the video circulated Wednesday, and relatives of the missing group of young friends say their clothing resembled that worn by the men in the video. The most horrifying thing is not just the inert bodies seen in the foreground. One youth seen bludgeoning and apparently decapitating a fourth man appears to be himself a member of the kidnapped group. In 2010, one Mexican cartel abducted men from passenger buses and forced them to fight each other to death.
Armed Utah man shot by FBI last week carried AR-15 in 2018 police encounter, records show
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Police records show a Utah man killed by officers last week as they tried to arrest him for social media threats he made against President Joe Biden and others had a history of frightening people with firearms. Seventy-five-year-old Craig Robertson was shot after pointing a revolver at FBI agents who came to his Provo, Utah, house last Wednesday. Records show he brought a handgun into his backyard five years earlier to demand Google Fiber employees working on a utility pole get off his property. Family members and neighbors of Robertson described him as an elderly, homebound man with physical limitations, suggesting he posed no danger to anyone he threatened online.
Tennessee man who killed 8 gets life in prison in surprise plea deal after new evidence surfaces
GALLATIN, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man who killed eight people in rural Westmoreland over several days in April 2019, has pleaded guilty to eight counts of first-degree murder in exchange for a sentence of life without parole. Michael Cummins admitted to the murders in court Wednesday. The victims included his parents, his uncle and a 12-year-old girl. Prosecutors had sought the death penalty in the case. Speaking on Wednesday, District Attorney General Ray Whitley said a brain scan of Cummins showed “significant problems.” Whitley says defense attorneys could have used the scans to try to convince a jury not to sentence Cummins to death. A judge had previously ruled Cummins did not have an intellectual disability.
Bank of Ireland glitch allowed customers to withdraw money they didn't have
NEW YORK (AP) — Some Bank of Ireland customers were able to withdraw money they did not have Tuesday and early Wednesday, thanks to an hours-long technical glitch that also halted many of the bank’s online services. The outage allowed some customers to transfer and withdraw funds “above their normal limits,” the Bank of Ireland said. As word spread on social media, footage appeared to show flocks of people lining up at Bank of Ireland ATMs in hopes of receiving the “free money.” But the bank says the transactions will still be debited from customers’ accounts. Beyond the withdrawals, a number of frustrated customers reported not being able to access their accounts or see payments. The Central Bank of Ireland, which regulates the Bank of Ireland, is monitoring the situation.
Court watchdog files complaint against a judge who ordered 'religious-liberty training' for lawyers
A court watchdog has filed a complaint against the federal judge who ordered “religious-liberty training” for a trio of Southwest Airlines lawyers. The leader of a group called Fix the Court says that requiring training by a sectarian group — a conservative Christian law firm — is wrong and unprecedented. The complaint involves Judge Brantley Starr's order that three Southwest lawyers attend a day of religious-liberty training for contempt of court. The judge says the lawyers failed to follow a previous order in the case of a flight attendant who says she was fired for speaking out against abortion.
