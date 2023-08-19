Ron Cephas-Jones, 'This Is Us' actor who won 2 Emmys, dies at 66
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ron Cephas Jones, who won two Emmys for his role on the NBC television series “This Is Us,” has died at age 66. Jones' manager said Saturday he died from a long-standing pulmonary problem. Jones spent most of his career in theater but was best known for playing the long-lost father of Sterling K. Brown on “This Is Us.” Jones won two Emmys for best guest actor in a drama series for the role and was nominated for two others. His co-star Brown took to Instagram after his death, calling to call Cephas Jones, "One of the most wonderful people the world has ever seen.”
Patriots-Packers preseason game called off after injury to Isaiah Bolden
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — New England’s preseason game with the Green Bay Packers was called off on Saturday night after Patriots rookie cornerback Isaiah Bolden was carted off the field early in the fourth quarter. The seventh-round pick from Jackson State appeared to collide with teammate Calvin Munson while attempting to make a hit on a pass completion to Green Bay’s Malik Heath. Both teams agreed to stop the game after Bolden was carted off the field. The game stopped with the Patriots leading 21-17 with 10:29 left in the fourth quarter.
Hot air balloon pilot with cocaine in his system made a mistake that caused fatal crash, NTSB finds
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Federal investigators say a mistake made by a hot air balloon pilot caused a deadly crash in June 2021 in New Mexico. The National Transportation Safety Board says the pilot was likely impaired by the cocaine and marijuana found in his system and failed to maintain clearance while trying to land in Albuquerque. He hit power lines and crashed into a busy intersection. The report says investigators found no evidence of mechanical malfunctions or failures. The pilot's family says their hearts go out to the loved ones of the four passengers who died.
Suspect arrested in killing of 11-year-old Texas girl whose body was left under bed
PASADENA, Texas (AP) — Police say a man suspected of sexually assaulting and killing an 11-year-old girl before stashing her body under her bed in her family’s suburban Houston apartment has been arrested. The 18-year-old man was identified as a person of interest Friday. The Pasadena Police Department said Saturday that investigators then obtained additional evidence linking him to the death of Maria Gonzalez, and arrested him in Louisiana. Police said he will be charged with capital murder. Police have said that Maria Gonzalez was home alone last Saturday morning when someone knocked at the door. The girl texted her father, who told her not to answer.
A power outage in New Jersey was due to an unlikely culprit: a fish likely put there by a bird
SAYREVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Officials say a New Jersey power outage a week ago was due to an unlikely culprit — a fish. Sayreville police say a fish was found on a transformer after the Aug. 12 outage, and they suspect a bird dropped it. They dubbed the fish Gilligan and called him “a hard working family man.” Jersey Central Power and Light Company spokesperson Chris Hoenig said animals are a common cause of power outages but they're usually squirrels — “fish are not on the list of frequent offenders.” He said the area has a lot of ospreys, which were on the state’s endangered species list until less than a decade ago.
Russia's Luna-25 spacecraft suffers technical glitch in pre-landing maneuver
TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Russia reported an “abnormal situation” Saturday on its moon-bound Luna-25 spacecraft, which launched earlier this month. The country’s space agency, Roscosmos, said the spacecraft ran into trouble while trying to enter a pre-landing orbit. Racing to land against an Indian craft, the spacecraft is scheduled to land on the south pole of the moon on Monday, which scientists believe may contain frozen water that could be transformed by future explorers into air and rocket fuel. Also on Saturday, the spacecraft produced its first results. Though Roscosmos said the information was undergoing analysis, it reported that the preliminary data obtained contained information about the chemical elements of the lunar soil and that its equipment had registered a “micrometeorite impact.”
Jimmy Graham back with Saints after he was stopped by police during ‘medical episode,’ team says
LOS ANGELES (AP) — New Orleans Saints say tight end Jimmy Graham was in the midst of a “medical episode” and was disoriented when he was taken into custody in the Los Angeles area and transported to a hospital. Graham was stopped by police on Friday night while reportedly wandering in traffic and booked on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance. The Saints say Graham has been evaluated by team doctor John Amoss and released from a hospital on Saturday morning. He was back with the team as it prepared for a preseason game on Sunday night against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Rare New England tornado lifts car from a highway as strong storms damage homes and flood roads
Storm-weary New Englanders are cleaning up after tornadoes caused damage and lifted a car off a highway in Rhode Island. Firefighters rushed to help the startled motorist on Interstate 295 on Friday and found her unharmed. Storms damaged homes and cars and made for hazardous driving across New England. A few thousand power outages but no injuries were reported. The hardest-hit communities in Rhode Island were Johnston and Scituate. Meanwhile, parts of Vermont braced for possible flash flooding even as residents and businesses rebuild from extensive flooding earlier in the summer.
Brazil's Bolsonaro accused by ex-aide's lawyer of ordering sale of jewelry given as official gift
BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — A lawyer for an aide to then Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro says the leader ordered the aide to sell undeclared luxury jewelry received as a gift and funnel the money to him. Attorney Cezar Bittencourt represents Bolsonaro’s former right-hand man, Lt. Col. Mauro Cid. He said Friday that his client has recounted receiving those orders from Bolsonaro shortly before the president left office at the end of last year. Last week, Brazil’s Federal Police charged that Bolsonaro received cash from the nearly $70,000 sale of the two watches. They were part of a total of three sets of jewelry given to the then president by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.
Judge won't delay Trump's defamation claims trial, calling the ex-president's appeal frivolous
NEW YORK (AP) — A New York federal judge has expressed growing impatience with what he calls ex-President Donald Trump's “repeated efforts to delay” a defamation lawsuit, saying he won't stop a January trial for the “frivolous appeal” of one of his rulings. Judge Lewis A. Kaplan in a ruling Friday criticized arguments made by Trump's lawyers in asking him to mothball the civil claims by a New York columnist who says Trump raped her in a Manhattan department store in spring 1996. A jury in May awarded the writer, E. Jean Carroll, $5 million in damages, concluding she was sexually abused by Trump, though not raped.
