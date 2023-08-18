Ex-wife charged in ambush-style killing of Microsoft executive Jared Bridegan
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The ex-wife of a Microsoft executive who was gunned down in front of his young daughter has been charged with first-degree murder. Prosecutors in Florida plan to seek the death penalty. State Attorney Melissa Nelson says a grand jury indicted Shanna Lee Gardner in the ambush-style death of Jared Bridegan. She says the 36-year-old Gardner was arrested in West Richland, Washington, and will be extradited to Florida to stand trial. The state is also seeking the death penalty against Gardner’s husband, Mario Fernandez Saldana. He was arrested in March. The triggerman pleaded guilty in March to second-degree murder and agreed to testify against Fernandez Saldana and Gardner.
Firefighters battle smoke and heat to control a major wildfire in Spain's tourist island of Tenerife
SANTA CRUZ DE TENERIFE, Canary Islands (AP) — Firefighters are battling to try to bring under control the worst wildfire in decades on the Spanish Canary Island of Tenerife, a major tourist destination. The fire in the north of the island started Tuesday night and has forced the evacuation or confinement of nearly 8,000 people. Regional officials say Friday's efforts will be crucial in containing the fire. The Canary Islands have been in drought for most of the past few years, just like large parts of mainland Spain. The islands have recorded below-average rainfall in recent years, because of changing weather patterns impacted by climate change.
Some issues remain as Kentucky school district restarts classes after busing fiasco
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s largest school district restarted classes for some students Friday after a bus transportation debacle forced officials to cancel school last week. Elementary and middle school students started back Friday. High school students return Monday. Jefferson County Schools officials have apologized to outraged parents and pledged to add resources. The public school district with more than 90,000 students and about 65,000 bus riders drew up new bus routes and staggered school start times as part of a plan to address problems caused by driver shortages. Officials instead had to cancel more than a week of classes.
Rosalynn Carter marks 96th birthday at home with the former president, butterflies and ice cream
ATLANTA (AP) — Rosalynn Carter is celebrating her 96th birthday at home with her husband, former President Jimmy Carter, and other family members, while the surrounding community commemorates the former first lady’s years of public health advocacy. Family and aides say she expects a quiet celebration Friday in Plains, Georgia. She plans to release butterflies and eat peanut butter ice cream, a nod to the couple’s experience as peanut farmers. She is the second-oldest presidential spouse in U.S. history and has dementia. Jimmy Carter is the longest-lived president and remains under home hospice care. They marked their 77th wedding anniversary in July.
Messi speaks publicly for 1st time since joining Inter Miami and says he's happy with his choice
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Lionel Messi spoke publicly Thursday for the first time since announcing on June 7 that he’d join Inter Miami. The 36-year-old said he’s still adapting to his new surroundings, but the transition hasn't been too difficult. He has nine goals in six-matches with Inter Miami and has the club on a six-match winning streak. Inter Miami will compete for its first title Saturday against Nashville in the Leagues Cup final.
Strong earthquake and aftershock shake Colombia's capital and other cities
BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — A strong earthquake followed quickly by a strong aftershock shas shaken Colombia’s capital and other major cities, sending panicked residents out onto the streets and damaging Colombia’s congressional chamber. At least one person was reported killed. The midday quakes were both centered about 100 miles (160 kilometers) southeast of Bogota, with the first one registering a preliminary magnitude of 6.3 and the aftershock registering a preliminary magnitude of 5.7, the U.S. Geological Survey said. A magnitude 5.0 earthquake rattled Colombia later Thursday evening. People in the capital felt buildings and floors rumble, and alarms blared as throngs of residents left their homes and gathered outside.
'Blue Beetle' actors may be sidelined by the strike, but their director is keeping focus on them
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Normally, the weeks heading up to Friday’s release of the DC film “Blue Beetle” would be a triumphant, celebratory time for its filmmakers and Latino-led cast. But with the actors and writers strike in full swing, its stars have been sidelined. Director Ángel Manuel Soto has made sure they’re not forgotten, doing interviews to promote the film and finding inventive ways to make sure his cast is represented. Those include holding a photo of “Blue Beetle” star Xolo Maridueña over his face at a screening this week and wearing a custom T-shirt made in the style of Mexican Loteria cards representing the cast. The film has been celebrated for its authentic portrayal of a Mexican American family.
Migos' Quavo releases 'Rocket Power,' his first solo album since Takeoff's death
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Migos rapper Quavo has released his second solo album, “Rocket Power.” It is his first full-length release since his bandmate Takeoff was fatally shot outside a private party at a downtown Houston bowling alley in 2022. Its release was delayed two weeks to “run some more tests before the rocket is ready to launch,” as Quavo wrote on Instagram. Little was known about the album prior to its release. Takeoff appears on two of the album's tracks, “Patty Cake” and “Back Where It Started.” “Rocket Power” follows Quavo’s solo debut album, 2018’s “Quavo Huncho,”
Videos show flames from engine of plane that returned to Houston airport after takeoff
HOUSTON (AP) — A Southwest Airlines plane that had flames shooting out of an engine returned to a Houston airport about 30 minutes after takeoff this week. The Boeing 737 had been bound for Cancun, Mexico, on Tuesday but returned to William P. Hobby Airport. Videos showed the flames coming from one of its engines. The Dallas-based airline said the aircraft experienced a “mechanical issue” shortly after takeoff. It landed safely and was taken out of service for review. The airline said a different plane took the passengers on to Cancun.
New Jersey shutters 27 Boston Market restaurants over unpaid wages, related worker issues
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — State labor officials have temporarily shut down more than two dozen Boston Market restaurants in New Jersey. That comes after an investigation sparked by worker complaints found multiple violations of workers’ rights, including more than $600,000 in back wages owed to 314 employees. The department issued a stop-work order Tuesday against 27 restaurants across New Jersey. The state also imposed nearly $2.6 million in penalties against the firm. The Associated Press sent an email seeking comment to Boston Market’s corporate office in Golden, Colorado, on Thursday. There are 31 Boston Market restaurants in New Jersey and 310 nationwide, according to its website.
