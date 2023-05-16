The Wembanyama sweepstakes and draft lottery has a winner: It's the Spurs
CHICAGO (AP) — Victor Wembanyama is now set to begin his NBA career with the San Antonio Spurs, after they won the NBA draft lottery and the No. 1 overall pick on Tuesday night. The Spurs were one of three teams with the best odds — 14% — to land the No. 1 pick, which they’ll almost certainly use on Wembanyama. The 7-foot-3 French 19-year-old is one of the most highly touted prospects in NBA history and will be expected to make an immediate impact on the league.
'Taco Tuesday' trademark tiff flares anew between fast food competitors
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A tiff over Taco Tuesday is heating up, with Taco Bell asking U.S. regulators to force a Wyoming-based fast-food chain to abandon its longstanding claim to “Taco Tuesday” as a trademark. Taco Bell says in a filing with the U.S. Patent and Trade Office dated Tuesday that too many businesses use “Taco Tuesday” for Cheyenne-based Taco John's to claim exclusive rights to the phrase. Taco John's has tried vigorously to enforce its claim to “Taco Tuesday” over the years, sending warning letters far and wide to restaurants with Taco Tuesday promotions. Taco John's first response to Taco Bell? A new Taco Tuesday promotion.
New Mexico high school student killed 3 women in 'random' shooting rampage, police say
FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say the gunman who killed three people and wounded six others while firing at random targets in his northwestern New Mexico neighborhood was a local 18-year-old high school student. Police said at a news conference Tuesday that they're still trying to determine the motive behind Beau Wilson's attack on Monday in Farmington. Wilson lived in the neighborhood where he opened fire, killing three women and wounding six other people, including two police officers. Officers responded to the shooting within minutes and shot and killed Wilson. Authorities say Wilson fired at least 150 rounds. San Juan County Sheriff Shane Ferrari said four officers fired a total of 16 rounds at Wilson.
North Korea shows Kim Jong Un examining a military spy satellite that may be launched soon
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has examined a finished military spy satellite that his country is expected to launch soon. State media said he did so Tuesday during a visit to his country’s aerospace agency where he described space-based reconnaissance as crucial for countering the U.S. and South Korea. North Korea hasn’t disclosed a target date for the launch, which some analysts say may be in the next few weeks. North Korea has previously shown the ability to put a satellite into space, but questions remain about the satellite's capability. Analysts say the satellite North Korea has shown in photos so far appears too small and crudely designed to support the kind of high-resolution imagery used in reconnaissance.
Argentina: VP Cristina Fernández says she won't seek the presidency again
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina’s Vice President Cristina Fernández has made it official that she will not be running for president again, putting the brakes on an effort by members of her party to push her to become a candidate in the October election. Fernández, who was president 2007-2015, made her decision public through a statement published on her website in which she slammed the judiciary, accusing the courts of trying to forbid her from running for office again as part of an alliance with the opposition. With her decision, center-left Fernández, throws the ruling Peronist party once again into disarray amid uncertainty over who could be the candidate for this year’s election.
New Washington law keeps drugs illegal, boosts resources for housing and treatment
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington lawmakers approved and Gov. Jay Inslee quickly signed a major new drug policy, saying it strikes a balance between public order and compassion for those struggling with substance abuse. Democratic and Republican leaders reached a compromise between liberals who believe drugs should be decriminalized and conservatives who insist the threat of jail is necessary to force people into treatment. The bill retains criminal penalties for drug possession, but police and prosecutors would be encouraged to divert cases for treatment. The measure provides millions to create new diversion programs and addiction treatment centers. Inslee called lawmakers into the special session that began Tuesday.
Review: Tom Hanks' novel shares inside look at moviemaking
There may be no one better suited to tell the tale of how a movie gets made than Hollywood icon and master of the motion picture Tom Hanks. That's what Associated Press writer Kiana Doyle says in her review of “The Making of Another Motion Picture Masterpiece.” Doyle says Hanks' debut novel is a lovingly crafted if not detail-crammed story about what it takes to make a movie. She says the novel acts as a thank you to the unsung heroes of movie production. “The Making of Another Motion Picture Masterpiece" is out Tuesday.
A Florida man living underwater won't resurface even after breaking the record
KEY LARGO, Fla. (AP) — A university professor broke a record for the longest time living underwater without depressurization this weekend at a Florida Keys lodge for scuba divers. University of South Florida professor Joseph Dituri spent his 74th day underwater Saturday in a Key Largo lodge for scuba divers. He submerged March 1 and doesn't plan to resurface until June 9, when his mission reaches 100 days. He spent the record-breaking day at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep lagoon in Key Largo much like the previous days, eating eggs and salmon prepared with a microwave, exercising with resistance bands and doing his daily pushups. The Project Neptune 100 mission combines medical and ocean research with educational outreach.
Tesla lawyers want court to reconsider Musk tweet deemed 'threat' amid labor dispute
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Lawyers for Tesla have asked a federal appeals court to reconsider a ruling that CEO Elon Musk unlawfully threatened employees with a loss of stock options in a 2018 Twitter post. The controversy arose during United Auto Workers’ organizing efforts at a Tesla facility in Fremont, California. In March, three judges on the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans upheld a National Labor Relations Board order that the tweet be deleted. Tesla lawyers are raising free speech issues in their appeal. They also want to reverse an order that a fired worker be rehired. Tesla says the worker was lawfully fired for lying in a company investigation.
How the American Dream convinces people loneliness is normal
NEW YORK (AP) — American lore is full of tales of the lone cowboy, the rugged individualist who will do what needs to be done and ride off into the sunset. In reality, loneliness in America can be deadly. This month, the U.S. surgeon general declared it an epidemic, saying that it takes as deadly a toll as smoking. He cited some potent forces: the gradual withering of longstanding institutions, decreased engagement with churches, the fraying bonds of families. So does the focus on American individualism encourage isolation and alienation? Perhaps that is, like other chunks of the American story, a premise built on myths.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.