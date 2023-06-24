Dior's Kim Jones celebrates 5 years as designer in gender-fluid Paris men's show
PARIS (AP) — The historic courtyards of the Ecole Militaire served as the grand stage for Dior’s men’s show on Friday, a spectacle that played out under the watchful eye of the Eiffel Tower. A sweltering Parisian heatwave had guests like Game of Thrones star Gwendoline Christie using their metallic invitations as makeshift fans, and a futuristic, square plate-themed runway hinted at the show’s transformative intent. The show began with an unusual flourish that stirred the audience. The event marked a milestone for British designer Kim Jones, celebrating his fifth year at the helm of Dior menswear. The collection displayed was decidedly bold, marrying traditionally feminine elements of Dior’s past with a modern men’s aesthetic, effectively capturing the gender-fluid ethos of Generation Z.
H. Lee Sarokin, judge who freed 'Hurricane' Carter, dies at 94
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The federal judge who freed boxer Rubin “Hurricane” Carter and famously said tobacco companies engaged in a “vast” conspiracy to conceal the dangers of smoking has died in California. The San Diego Union-Tribune says H. Lee Sarokin died Tuesday in La Jolla at 94. Sarokin was a judge in New Jersey in 1985 when he threw out Carter's triple-murder conviction on grounds of racism. In 1988, Sarokin presided over a landmark liability case against tobacco companies. He said evidence showed the tobacco industry engaged in a conspiracy “vast in its scope, devious in its purpose and devastating in its results.” Evidence from that trial paved the way for a wave of future state lawsuits.
Nearly 1.5 million foreign pilgrims have arrived in Saudi Arabia so far for annual Hajj pilgrimage
MECCA, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Saudi officials say close to 1.5 million foreign pilgrims have arrived in the country so far for the annual Hajj pilgrimage. This year’s pilgrimage will be the first without the restrictions imposed during the coronavirus pandemic. More pilgrims are expected to arrive before the start of the Hajj on Monday. The Hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam, and all Muslims are required to undertake it at least once in their lives if they are physically and financially able to do so. Saudi officials have said they expect the number of pilgrims in 2023 to reach pre-pandemic levels. In 2019, more than 2.4 million Muslims made the pilgrimage.
Arizona executive order safeguards abortion seekers and providers from prosecution
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs has signed a sweeping executive order to protect anyone involved with a legally obtained abortion from prosecution. The Democratic governor said Friday she will continue to fight for access to safe and legal abortions. The order bans local prosecutors from bringing abortion-related charges and state agencies from assisting in any criminal investigations. In addition, Arizona will not honor any extradition requests for people wanted for assisting, providing or seeking an abortion. Only Attorney General Kris Mayes, also a Democrat, will be able to oversee abortion-related prosecutions. Abortions are currently allowed in Arizona in the first 15 weeks of pregnancy under a 2022 law.
Wembanyama arrives in San Antonio, with fans waiting for hours to greet him
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The chants from hundreds of fans, some of whom waited outside for hours in nearly 100-degree heat, started at the very moment Victor Wembanyama stepped out of the private plane that carried him to his new NBA home. And the NBA’s newest No. 1 draft pick reveled in his first San Antonio moment, waving at the fans and letting them know how much he was enjoying it all. Wembanyama arrived in San Antonio on Friday afternoon. He was a few hours behind schedule; Spurs fans had waited a long time for something like this, so a little more waiting did nothing to dampen their welcome.
New York City leans on public for help with e-bike crackdown after deadly fires
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City officials said they would renew efforts to crack down on unsafe e-bike shops following a spate of deadly fires caused by lithium ion batteries. Officials said they have issued citations to 10 e-bike shops in recent days after a blaze in Manhattan's Chinatown that killed four people earlier this week. Fire marshals encouraged New Yorkers to report the appearance of dangerous conditions inside e-bike shops — such as shops using extension cords or charging many batteries in close proximity. They also said they would begin an educational outreach effort to the shops. The latest response follows several other proposals that aim to stop e-bike fires — including a ban on e-bike batteries that don't meet certain safety regulations. That will take effect later this year.
NFL owners plan to meet July 20 and potentially vote to approve the Commanders sale, AP source says
A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that NFL owners are set to meet July 20 to consider and potentially vote to approve the sale of the Washington Commanders. Three-quarters of the league's 32 owners are needed to finalize the deal between Dan Snyder and his family and a group led by Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils owner Josh Harris. Basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson is also among those involved in the incoming ownership group. The deal is for a North American professional sports record $6.05 billion.
A teen who killed 4 at a Michigan high school is showing 'disturbing behavior' in jail
DETROIT (AP) — Prosecutors say a teenager who killed four students at a Michigan high school has been showing “disturbing behavior” while in jail. No details have been publicly released. Seventeen-year-old Ethan Crumbley is awaiting a hearing that will influence whether he is sentenced to a life term without parole. He pleaded guilty to murder and other crimes in a 2021 mass shooting at Oxford High School. Because of his age, Crumbley is entitled to a hearing where a judge will learn about his family life, mental health and other factors. It's possible he won't get a life sentence. Prosecutors and defense lawyers believe Crumbley remains competent for the next stage of his case, despite his behavior in jail.
New York doctors get legal protection to prescribe abortion pills across state lines
NEW YORK (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed a law to protect doctors in the state who prescribe abortion pills to patients in other states where the procedure is outlawed. The law was signed Friday, a year after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the nationwide right to abortion. It bars New York officials from cooperating with certain legal actions initiated in states where abortion is banned, such as arrests or extraditions. New York joins several other states with similar telehealth “shield laws.” A year after the Dobbs ruling, 14 states have bans on abortion throughout pregnancy — with some exceptions.
Union official says safety of railroads has been compromised by job cuts and time constraints
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A union official says freight railcar inspections are happening less often and are not as thorough as before due to regulatory loopholes, time constraints and staff cuts. The official testified Friday during a federal hearing to examine the reasons behind a fiery train derailment in Ohio. The National Transportation Safety Board has said an overheating wheel bearing likely caused the Feb. 3 Norfolk Southern derailment near East Palestine. Jason Cox with the Transportation Communications Union testified that the railcar that caused the derailment wasn’t inspected by Norfolk Southern. He said changes the railroad has made in recent years have compromised safety. Roughly half the 5,000 East Palestine residents had to evacuate their homes after the derailment.
